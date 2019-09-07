Marathon Asset Management Llp Cut Bancolombia Sa (CIB) Stake as Share Price Declined; M&T Bank Has Lifted Its Teleflex (TFX) Position by $355,756

M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Teleflex Inc (TFX) by 12.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. M&T Bank Corp bought 1,178 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.07% . The institutional investor held 10,714 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.24M, up from 9,536 at the end of the previous reported quarter. M&T Bank Corp who had been investing in Teleflex Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $356.17. About 163,507 shares traded. Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) has risen 25.47% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.47% the S&P500. Some Historical TFX News: 25/04/2018 – 410 Medical Strengthens Board of Directors as Company Continues to Accelerate Commercialization of LifeFlow®; 31/05/2018 – Teleflex to Showcase Key Anesthesia Products at Euroanesthesia 2018 (“ESA”) in Copenhagen; 11/05/2018 – TELEFLEX INC TFX.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $9.83, REV VIEW $2.48 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – TELEFLEX INC – RAISED 2018 GUIDANCE RANGE FOR GAAP REVENUE GROWTH FROM A RANGE OF BETWEEN 14% AND 15% TO A RANGE OF BETWEEN 15% AND 16%; 16/05/2018 – Teleflex to Introduce the New TrapLiner® Catheter in Europe and Showcase the Arrow® AC3 Optimus™ Intra-Aortic Balloon Pump; 03/05/2018 – TELEFLEX INC – ON MAY 1, CO INITIATED A RESTRUCTURING PLAN INVOLVING OUTSOURCING OF CERTAIN DISTRIBUTION OPERATIONS AND RELATED WORKFORCE REDUCTIONS; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Medical Equipment Adds Teleflex, Exits CVS; 03/05/2018 – Teleflex 1Q EPS $1.18; 18/05/2018 – NeoTract Announces American Urological Association (AUA) Recommendation of UroLift® System as a Standard of Care Option for the Treatment of Enlarged Prostate; 03/05/2018 – TELEFLEX INC – LOWERED 2018 GUIDANCE FOR GAAP DILUTED EPS FROM A RANGE OF BETWEEN $7.10 AND $7.20 TO A RANGE OF BETWEEN $5.45 AND $5.55

Marathon Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Bancolombia Sa (CIB) by 1.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Asset Management Llp sold 9,779 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.50% . The hedge fund held 750,678 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.33 million, down from 760,457 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Bancolombia Sa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $49.68. About 367,261 shares traded or 43.36% up from the average. Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) has risen 5.66% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.66% the S&P500. Some Historical CIB News: 15/05/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA 1Q LOANS COP149.65T; 12/03/2018 Research Report Identifies Essent Group, BanColombia S.A, Aegon NV, Delphi Technologies, IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones S; 31/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Avadel Pharmaceuticals, Abeona Therapeutics, BanColombia S.A, Aercap Holdings N.V, Kite; 10/05/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA PLANS TO SELL UP TO COP2T IN BONDS IN COLOMBIA; 02/04/2018 – GRUPO ARGOS SIGNS COP460B 5 YEARS LOAN WITH BANCOLOMBIA; 16/03/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA CFO SPEAKS IN PHONE INTERVIEW FROM MEDELLIN; 16/03/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA SEES CREDIT GROWTH OF 8%-10% IN 2018: CFO; 04/05/2018 – Bancolombia S.A. Announces Filing Of The 2017 Annual Report On Form 20-F; 15/05/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA 1Q NET INCOME COP522B, EST. COP661.37B; 16/03/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA SEES FASTER CREDIT GROWTH AFTER COLOMBIA ELECTION

Analysts await Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.05 EPS, up 38.16% or $0.29 from last year’s $0.76 per share. CIB’s profit will be $236.10 million for 11.83 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.21 actual EPS reported by Bancolombia S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.22% negative EPS growth.

Another recent and important Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) news was published by Finance.Yahoo.com which published an article titled: “Bancolombia S.A. (CIB) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019.

Marathon Asset Management Llp, which manages about $50.94 billion and $7.50B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Us Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 265,335 shares to 3.49M shares, valued at $169.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) by 12,691 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.00 million shares, and has risen its stake in Costco Wholesale Corp (NASDAQ:COST).

M&T Bank Corp, which manages about $19.13B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fox Factory Hldg Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 6,655 shares to 21,714 shares, valued at $1.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (AGG) by 54,224 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 103,326 shares, and cut its stake in West Pharmaceutical Svsc Inc (NYSE:WST).