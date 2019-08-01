Marathon Asset Management Llp Boosted Pepsico (PEP) Position by $1.20 Million; Vanguard Group Has Decreased Its Holding in Realogy Hldgs (RLGY) by $2.06 Million as Stock Value Declined

Marathon Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 3.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Asset Management Llp bought 9,811 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The hedge fund held 326,188 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.97 million, up from 316,377 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $180.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $128.74. About 565,028 shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – Pepsi tops estimates, promises more investments in N. America; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees Forex Having Neutral Impact on 2018 Revenue, EPS; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO CANADA – IMPACTED PRODUCT LIMITED TO 750 BAGS DISTRIBUTED TO SOME RETAILERS IN ONTARIO, NO IMPACTED PRODUCT SHIPPED TO OTHER PROVINCES OR U.S; 16/05/2018 – Laureate Education, Inc. Announces Appointment of Chief Human Resources Officer; 01/05/2018 – PEPSICO BOOSTS QTR DIV; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo: On Track to Achieve Financial Targets Set Out at Beginning of Year; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CHIEF EXECUTIVE INDRA NOOYI COMMENTS ON CALL

Vanguard Group Inc decreased its stake in Realogy Hldgs Corp (RLGY) by 1.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vanguard Group Inc sold 187,115 shares as the company’s stock declined 60.26% . The institutional investor held 17.14 million shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $195.42M, down from 17.33 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vanguard Group Inc who had been investing in Realogy Hldgs Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $585.91M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.54% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $5.13. About 494,213 shares traded. Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) has declined 76.32% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 76.32% the S&P500. Some Historical RLGY News: 16/04/2018 – Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Enters Australia and New Zealand Through Strategic Relationship as it Celebrates its Ten Year Anniversary; 03/05/2018 – REALOGY 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 38C; 03/05/2018 – Realogy Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend Payable To Shareholders Of Record As Of May 16, 2018; 25/04/2018 – ERA Real Estate Announces The Affiliation Of Knipe Realty; 20/03/2018 – Sotheby’s International Realty Launches Virtual Staging Augmented Reality App: One of the First Experiences Built with Google’s; 03/05/2018 – Realogy Holdings 1Q Loss/Shr 51c; 03/05/2018 – Realogy Holdings 1Q Adj Loss/Shr $38M; 20/03/2018 – Century 21 Real Estate Names Michael Miedler As Chief Growth Officer; 06/04/2018 – SOTHEBY’S INTERNATIONAL REALTY AFFILIATES – SIGNS 25-YEAR FRANCHISE AGREEMENT WITH REALPRO REALTY SOLUTIONS PRIVATE LTD TO EXPAND IN SOUTH ASIA; 04/04/2018 – Sotheby’s International Realty Brand Expands Presence in Middle Tennessee

Analysts await Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) to report earnings on August, 8 before the open. They expect $0.83 earnings per share, down 17.00% or $0.17 from last year’s $1 per share. RLGY’s profit will be $94.80 million for 1.55 P/E if the $0.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.67 actual earnings per share reported by Realogy Holdings Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -223.88% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold RLGY shares while 67 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 137.64 million shares or 4.52% less from 144.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thompson Mngmt invested in 0.05% or 23,700 shares. Stephens Ar owns 0% invested in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) for 14,848 shares. Skylands Limited Liability Company reported 215,050 shares. Profund Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation holds 15,689 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Clearbridge Invs Ltd Com invested 0.03% in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY). 13,159 are held by Tower Cap Ltd Liability Co (Trc). Advantage Incorporated accumulated 176,982 shares or 1.44% of the stock. Jefferies Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% or 34,189 shares. Sterling Cap Mgmt Limited Company stated it has 2.58 million shares. 63,767 are held by Kerrisdale Advisers Limited Liability Corp. Employees Retirement Of Ohio has 0% invested in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) for 24,833 shares. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky invested in 0% or 23,800 shares. Renaissance Technologies Limited Liability Company reported 405,200 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Eos Management LP holds 0.22% or 60,000 shares. Swiss National Bank stated it has 215,300 shares.

Since May 6, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $1.02 million activity. WILLIAMS MICHAEL J also bought $22,700 worth of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) on Monday, May 6.

Vanguard Group Inc, which manages about $2549.07B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sportsmans Whse Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:SPWH) by 96,201 shares to 1.91M shares, valued at $9.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ppl Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 1.40M shares in the quarter, for a total of 58.30M shares, and has risen its stake in Marten Trans Ltd (NASDAQ:MRTN).

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aimz Invest Advisors Limited Company invested in 1.35% or 16,069 shares. Westwood Hldgs Group Inc Incorporated reported 1.37M shares or 1.75% of all its holdings. Tennessee-based B Riley Wealth Mgmt has invested 0.1% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Buckingham Management holds 0.92% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) or 38,238 shares. Beese Fulmer owns 84,870 shares. Somerset Gru Limited Liability reported 7,125 shares. Perella Weinberg Ptnrs Cap Mgmt L P, a New York-based fund reported 52,495 shares. Cornerstone Cap Inc stated it has 4.07% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Vigilant Mngmt Limited Liability Co owns 129,739 shares. Finemark Natl Bank & Tru reported 0.76% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Moreover, Autus Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has 0.38% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 18,852 shares. Of Virginia Va invested in 116,533 shares or 1.89% of the stock. Allstate Corporation owns 97,527 shares. Curbstone Mngmt accumulated 29,463 shares. Optimum Invest holds 0.33% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) or 8,163 shares.