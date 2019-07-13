Marathon Asset Management Llp Boosted Now (DNOW) Holding; Bel Fuse (BELFB) Has 1.53 Sentiment

Marathon Asset Management Llp increased Now Inc (DNOW) stake by 18.87% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Marathon Asset Management Llp acquired 134,057 shares as Now Inc (DNOW)’s stock rose 1.61%. The Marathon Asset Management Llp holds 844,628 shares with $11.79M value, up from 710,571 last quarter. Now Inc now has $1.47B valuation. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $13.49. About 679,925 shares traded or 10.72% up from the average. NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) has declined 4.54% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DNOW News: 02/05/2018 – NOW INC 1Q REV. $764M, EST. $719.8M; 02/05/2018 – NOW 1Q Adj EPS 1c; 02/05/2018 – NOW INC 1Q ADJ EPS 1C, EST. LOSS/SHR 2C; 23/04/2018 DJ NOW Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DNOW); 07/05/2018 – NOW Inc Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for May. 14-16; 30/04/2018 – NOW Inc. Completes New Senior Secured Credit Facility; 14/05/2018 – NOW Inc at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 02/05/2018 – NOW 1Q Rev $764M; 08/05/2018 – NOW Inc Conference Set By Tudor Pickering & Co for May. 15-16; 26/04/2018 – NOW Inc Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8

Bel Fuse Inc (BELFB) investors sentiment increased to 1.53 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.14, from 1.39 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 46 funds started new and increased positions, while 30 sold and reduced their stakes in Bel Fuse Inc. The funds in our database reported: 7.51 million shares, up from 7.48 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Bel Fuse Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 28 Increased: 27 New Position: 19.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold DNOW shares while 69 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 116.23 million shares or 2.97% less from 119.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mirae Asset Invests Limited, a Korea-based fund reported 28,114 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership stated it has 0.05% in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW). Louisiana State Employees Retirement System holds 0.02% of its portfolio in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) for 29,000 shares. Aperio Group Incorporated Ltd has invested 0% in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW). Geode Mngmt Llc owns 1.26M shares. Marathon Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Partnership invested in 844,628 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Schwerin Boyle Cap Management Inc has invested 0.06% in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW). Credit Suisse Ag owns 113,527 shares. Vanguard Inc reported 0.01% in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW). Huntington State Bank holds 0% or 50 shares in its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase has 1.83M shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. First Republic reported 14,820 shares. South Dakota Invest Council owns 261,200 shares. State Common Retirement Fund holds 173,056 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Invesco Ltd holds 0% in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) or 71,914 shares.

Marathon Asset Management Llp decreased Bce Inc (NYSE:BCE) stake by 12,770 shares to 543,810 valued at $24.48M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) stake by 23,938 shares and now owns 465,234 shares. Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) was reduced too.

Bel Fuse Inc. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunication, high-speed data transmission, commercial aerospace, military, broadcasting, transportation, and consumer electronic industries worldwide. The company has market cap of $189.90 million. It offers magnetic products, such as integrated connector modules; power transformers; SMD power inductors and SMPS transformers; and telecom discrete components. It has a 8.38 P/E ratio. The firm also provides power solutions and protection products comprising front-end power supplies; board-mount power products; industrial power products; module products; and circuit protection products.

