Marathon Asset Management Llp Boosted Its Holding in Costco Wholesale (COST) by $1.86 Million; British Columbia Investment Management Raised Lauder Estee Cos (EL) Stake by $19.36 Million as Stock Rose

Marathon Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) by 3.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Asset Management Llp bought 7,683 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.98% with the market. The hedge fund held 252,910 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $61.24M, up from 245,227 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Costco Wholesale Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $117.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $268.25. About 1.08 million shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 24.91% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.48% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 12/04/2018 – Costco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/05/2018 – Children’s National Dedicates Costco Wholesale Atrium in Recognition of 30-Year Partnership; 06/04/2018 – China trade dispute could slam U.S. retailers; 14/03/2018 – EnWave Receives Repeat Costco Orders from Midwest Division and Announces Distribution of Moon Cheese into Second Costco Division; 11/04/2018 – Costco Wholesale Corporation Reports March Sales Results; 15/05/2018 – Bridgewater Adds Biogen, Exits Costco, Buys More Newfield: 13F; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP – NET SALES FOR QUARTER INCREASED 10.8 PERCENT, TO $32.28 BLN FROM $29.13 BLN LAST YEAR; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP COST.O – SECOND QUARTER TRAFFIC OR SHOPPING FREQUENCY WAS UP 3.7% WORLDWIDE AND 3.4% IN THE U.S. – CONF CALL; 16/05/2018 – As Skin-Baring Season Dawns, SeroVital’s hGH Booster Becomes Easier to Find Through National Costco Distribution; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Disciplined Equity Adds Medtronic, Exits Costco

British Columbia Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (EL) by 91.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. British Columbia Investment Management Corp bought 117,304 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 245,741 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.68 million, up from 128,437 at the end of the previous reported quarter. British Columbia Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Lauder Estee Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $185.35. About 782,417 shares traded. The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 20.86% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.43% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 16/04/2018 – Estee Lauder: Jennifer Hyman and Jennifer Tejada Elected to Boar; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER CEO APOLOGIZES FOR TESTING ISSUE; 02/05/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $.38 Per Share; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder 3Q Adj EPS $1.17; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER BOOSTS FORECAST; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER CFO TRACEY TRAVIS COMMENTS IN CONFERENCE CALL; 29/05/2018 – MFS Core Equity Fund Adds Marvell Tech, Exits Estee Lauder; 02/05/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies Presentation at the Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum 2018 Available Live via Webcast; 14/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COMPANIES INC EL.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $162 FROM $153; 13/03/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COMPANIES INC EL.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH OUTPERFORM, $162 TARGET PRICE

British Columbia Investment Management Corp, which manages about $12.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 20,002 shares to 444,548 shares, valued at $32.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Huntington Ingalls Inds Inc (NYSE:HII) by 2,923 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,988 shares, and cut its stake in Yum Brands Inc (NYSE:YUM).

Marathon Asset Management Llp, which manages about $50.94 billion and $7.50 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kimberly (NYSE:KMB) by 3,107 shares to 326,340 shares, valued at $40.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 483,369 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 158,665 shares, and cut its stake in Ipg Photonics Corp (NASDAQ:IPGP).

