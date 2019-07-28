Marathon Asset Management Llp Boosted By $6.19 Million Its 3M Co (MMM) Position; Buckle (BKE)’s Sentiment Is 1.2

Buckle Inc (BKE) investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.02, from 1.22 in 2018Q4. The ratio has dropped, as 73 investment professionals started new or increased holdings, while 61 sold and trimmed stock positions in Buckle Inc. The investment professionals in our database now hold: 31.94 million shares, down from 32.78 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Buckle Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 19 Reduced: 42 Increased: 49 New Position: 24.

Marathon Asset Management Llp increased 3M Co (MMM) stake by 8.4% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Marathon Asset Management Llp acquired 29,891 shares as 3M Co (MMM)’s stock declined 16.98%. The Marathon Asset Management Llp holds 385,705 shares with $80.12M value, up from 355,814 last quarter. 3M Co now has $100.29B valuation. The stock decreased 2.33% or $4.15 during the last trading session, reaching $173.98. About 4.00M shares traded or 17.60% up from the average. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 15.38% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 24/04/2018 – 3M CO MMM.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $10.20 TO $10.55 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 04/04/2018 – 3M Selects C3 IoT As Strategic Al Software Platform; 08/03/2018 – Minnesota AG: Summary of 3M Settlement; 04/04/2018 – 3M REPORTS NEW LEADERSHIP APPOINTMENT; 05/03/2018 – 3M CO – MICHAEL F. ROMAN IS APPOINTED CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, EFFECTIVE JULY 1, 2018; 07/05/2018 – 3M™ Glass Bubbles Enables First-Ever, Ultra Lightweight Sheet Molded Composites with Class A Paintable Surfaces for Automotive Manufacturers; 04/05/2018 – British Airways Pensions Exits GE, Doubles Down on 3M — Barrons.com; 15/05/2018 – AT&T Says It Added More Than 3M Subscribers Over Past 4 Qtrs in Mexico; 09/03/2018 – UK JAN GOODS EXPORT VOLUMES -2.5 PCT 3M/3M, IMPORT VOLUMES +0.5 PCT 3M/3M; 16/05/2018 – Amphenol Corporation vs 3M Innovative Properties Company | Terminated-Settled | 05/16/2018

The Buckle, Inc. operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.03 billion. The firm markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear. It has a 11 P/E ratio. It operates stores under the Buckle and The Buckle names.

Analysts await The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) to report earnings on August, 23. They expect $0.30 EPS, down 6.25% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.32 per share. BKE’s profit will be $14.77 million for 17.40 P/E if the $0.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.31 actual EPS reported by The Buckle, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.23% negative EPS growth.

Rk Asset Management Llc holds 2.1% of its portfolio in The Buckle, Inc. for 116,643 shares. Sprott Inc. owns 220,000 shares or 0.89% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Euclidean Technologies Management Llc has 0.88% invested in the company for 50,895 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd has invested 0.65% in the stock. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management Gmbh, a Germany-based fund reported 27,019 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fiduciary Service Of The Southwest Tx holds 5,790 shares. Harvey Mngmt invested 0.5% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Inc (Ca) stated it has 0.32% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). 49,697 are owned by Ing Groep Nv. 2.48M are held by Sumitomo Mitsui. Whittier reported 163,900 shares. Brave Asset Mgmt, New Jersey-based fund reported 9,036 shares. Addenda Capital holds 10,305 shares. Ronna Sue Cohen, Utah-based fund reported 2.69M shares. Economic Planning Gp Inc Adv stated it has 0.08% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Highstreet Asset Mgmt Inc owns 98,680 shares. Assetmark has 1,132 shares. Ingalls And Snyder Limited Liability holds 0.1% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 10,164 shares. First Merchants Corp invested in 0.86% or 25,775 shares. Bryn Mawr reported 100,737 shares stake.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 10 insider sales for $17.27 million activity. The insider Lindekugel Jon T sold $1.19 million. $2.66 million worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) shares were sold by THULIN INGE G. Shares for $1.77 million were sold by Vale Michael G.. The insider PAGE GREGORY R bought $176,260. 16,065 shares were sold by Bauman James L, worth $3.22M. On Thursday, February 7 the insider Vrohidis Ippocratis sold $1.63M. Bushman Julie L sold 4,220 shares worth $841,392.

