Mar Vista Investment Partners Stake in Roper Technologies (ROP) Upped by $12.39 Million; As Apollo Global Mgmt (APO) Stock Rose, Md Sass Investors Services Trimmed by $422,800 Its Position

Md Sass Investors Services Inc decreased its stake in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc (APO) by 22.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Md Sass Investors Services Inc sold 15,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The hedge fund held 52,900 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.50 million, down from 68,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Md Sass Investors Services Inc who had been investing in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.20% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $36.9. About 2.01M shares traded or 22.56% up from the average. Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) has declined 5.44% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical APO News: 21/03/2018 – ILG IS SAID TO EXLORE MERGER WITH APOLLO’S DIAMOND RESORTS:RTRS; 14/05/2018 – ADDING MULTIMEDIA QDOBA Mexican Eats® Names Keith Guilbault as Chief Executive Officer and Susan Daggett as Chief Financial; 03/05/2018 – JOSH HARRIS: APOLLO STILL WEIGHING WHETHER TO CONVERT TO C-CORP; 20/04/2018 – Apollo Global Management Planning to Take Diamond Resorts Public; 21/03/2018 – APOLLO’S LEON BLACK SPEAKS AT PARTNERCONNECT EAST IN BOSTON; 04/04/2018 – HUNTER GROUP: APOLLO PROPOSES HENRIK CHRISTENSEN FOR CHAIRMAN; 26/04/2018 – Hunter Group ASA: Hunter Group ASA Enters into definitive VLCC contract transfer agreements with Apollo Asset Ltd; 04/04/2018 – Apollo Credit Manager Tolga Uzuner Is Said to Be Leaving Firm; 12/03/2018 – APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT – FEW FUNDS AFFILIATED WITH CO ANNOUNCE PARTNERSHIP WITH REALTY PARTNERS TO SELECTIVELY INVEST IN ITALIAN REAL ESTATE MARKET; 10/04/2018 – HUNTER GROUP ASA – UPDATE APOLLO’S AGREEMENT WITH THE DWELLOP FOUNDERS

Mar Vista Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) by 8.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mar Vista Investment Partners Llc bought 36,348 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.82% . The institutional investor held 466,873 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $159.66M, up from 430,525 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Roper Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.34% or $4.93 during the last trading session, reaching $361.83. About 293,067 shares traded. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 23.58% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ROP News: 20/04/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC ROP.N SEES FY ADJUSTED SHR $11.08 TO $11.32; 21/05/2018 – Roper announces $1.1 billion acquisition of PowerPlan, consolidating IT services for businesses; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES TO BUY POWERPLAN IN DEAL VALUED AT $1.1B; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC – EXPECTS ACQUISITION TO BE IMMEDIATELY CASH ACCRETIVE; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies Raises Outlook After 1Q Earnings Beat; 20/04/2018 – ROPER SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $2.65 TO $2.71, EST. $2.70; 21/05/2018 – Thoma Bravo Enters into Agreement to Sell PowerPlan to Roper Technologies; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC – ANTICIPATES FUNDING TRANSACTION USING ITS REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY AND CASH ON HAND; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC – POWERPLAN’S NAME AND BRANDS ARE NOT EXPECTED TO CHANGE AS A RESULT OF TRANSACTION; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies to buy software firm PowerPlan for $1.1 bln

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold ROP shares while 217 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 95.10 million shares or 0.91% less from 95.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Plante Moran Financial Advisors Limited has 160 shares. Woodstock holds 1.01% or 16,503 shares. Cipher Capital LP stated it has 0.18% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Hamilton Point Invest Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 17,314 shares. Eqis Cap holds 0.16% or 5,998 shares. Fort LP stated it has 0.53% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Macquarie Gru Limited holds 0.04% or 71,790 shares. Commercial Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation owns 893,093 shares. Ls Invest Advsr Ltd Liability Com owns 0.17% invested in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) for 7,801 shares. Signaturefd Limited Liability Company holds 823 shares. Three Peaks Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 9,950 shares stake. Parkside Fincl Bank stated it has 0.02% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Brown Brothers Harriman And has invested 0% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Kistler reported 40 shares. 19,145 were accumulated by Utah Retirement System.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $163,483 activity.

More notable recent Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Roper Technologies (ROP) to Acquire iPipeline for $1.625B – StreetInsider.com” on August 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “With EPS Growth And More, Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance” published on June 23, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Sarasotaâ€™s Roper to acquire Pennsylvania company in $1.6B all-cash transaction – Tampa Bay Business Journal” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Roper Technologies Announces Record Second Quarter Results – GlobeNewswire” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Roper Technologies: Software M&A Continues – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

More notable recent Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Chuck E. Cheese Abruptly Cancels a $1.4 Billion Deal to Go Public – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Intrado Announces Second Annual Digital Media Client Summit – GlobeNewswire” published on August 13, 2019, Themiddlemarket.com published: “M&A wrap: Simply Good, Atkins, Quest, Splunk, Genstar, Dick’s, Sheridan – Mergers & Acquisitions” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Intrado Digital Media Introduces Integrated Workflow Solution for Marketers – GlobeNewswire” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Themiddlemarket.com‘s news article titled: “M&A wrap: Sterling, Plateau, BC Partners, Presidio, Actis, Equistone – Mergers & Acquisitions” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold APO shares while 43 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 139.89 million shares or 0.33% more from 139.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Regions Fincl Corporation has invested 0% in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO). Grandeur Peak Global Advsrs Llc, Us-based fund reported 76,375 shares. Pinnacle Lc has 0% invested in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) for 6,020 shares. Neuberger Berman Ltd Liability Co, a New York-based fund reported 54,050 shares. Grp One Trading Lp has invested 0% in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO). Compton Capital Mngmt Ri reported 0.09% in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO). Stephens Inc Ar has invested 0.01% in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO). Lpl Ltd Liability reported 0% of its portfolio in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO). Deutsche Comml Bank Ag has invested 0.05% in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO). Private Advisor Grp Inc Llc stated it has 12,498 shares. Moreover, Credit Suisse Ag has 0.03% invested in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO). Hollencrest Capital reported 15,031 shares. Tiger Management Limited Liability Corporation has invested 5.35% in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO). Moreover, Beck Mack & Oliver Lc has 3.62% invested in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO). Legal & General Group Inc Public Limited Company holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) for 1.01 million shares.

Md Sass Investors Services Inc, which manages about $1.91B and $627.60M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Svb Finl Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 9,042 shares to 91,816 shares, valued at $20.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bausch Health Cos Inc by 115,750 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.01M shares, and has risen its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Sec In (NYSE:FBHS).

Analysts await Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.60 EPS, down 25.93% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.81 per share. APO’s profit will be $237.85M for 15.38 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.56 actual EPS reported by Apollo Global Management, LLC for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.14% EPS growth.