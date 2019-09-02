Mar Vista Investment Partners Stake in Honeywell International (HON) Lifted by $5.24 Million; As International Paper Co. (IP) Share Price Declined, Holder Opus Investment Management Lifted Stake

Mar Vista Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Honeywell International Inc (HON) by 3.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mar Vista Investment Partners Llc bought 33,159 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 1.05 million shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $166.31 million, up from 1.01M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Honeywell International Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $114.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $164.62. About 3.16 million shares traded or 34.71% up from the average. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 31/05/2018 – World’s Longest Undersea Tunnel Stays Cool And Reduces Environmental Impact; 09/05/2018 – HONEYWELL – HOMES BUSINESS ON TRACK TO SPIN LATER THIS YEAR INTO A STANDALONE, PUBLICLY TRADED COMPANY; 04/05/2018 – Honeywell Appoints Olivier Rabiller To Continue As President And CEO Of Transportation Systems Business After It Spins; 06/03/2018 Honeywell Partners With Global Logistics Provider Kuehne + Nagel To Bring New Innovations To Supply Chain Customers; 14/05/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION INDIA LTD HONE.NS – RECOMMENDED DIVIDEND OF 32 RUPEES PER SHARE; 16/04/2018 – Honeywell Provides Cryogenic Gas Processing Plant And Connected Plant Technology To Caprock Midstream, LLC; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell boosts guidance on strong airline and military demand; 09/05/2018 – Honeywell Appoints Michael G. Nefkens as President and CEO of Homes Business; 27/04/2018 – HONEYWELL ENTERS $1.5B 364-DAY CREDIT AGREEMENT; 20/03/2018 – Honeywell Expands Connected Aircraft Reach With Versatile New Router

Opus Investment Management Inc increased its stake in International Paper Co. (IP) by 11.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opus Investment Management Inc bought 7,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.58% . The institutional investor held 69,100 shares of the paper company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.20 million, up from 62,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opus Investment Management Inc who had been investing in International Paper Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.87B market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $39.1. About 3.01M shares traded. International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) has declined 16.76% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.76% the S&P500. Some Historical IP News: 06/03/2018 – INTERNATIONAL PAPER CO IP.N – CONFIRMS IT HAS SUBMITTED PROPOSAL TO ACQUIRE ENTIRE ISSUED AND TO BE ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF SMURFIT KAPPA; 16/05/2018 – INTERNATIONAL PAPER – IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL SAYS CO HAS UNTIL 6 JUNE, 2018 TO ANNOUNCE WHETHER IT WILL OR WILL NOT MAKE A BINDING OFFER FOR SMURFIT KAPPA; 26/03/2018 – Smurfit Kappa Rejects Revised Proposal From Intl Paper; 07/03/2018 – SMURFIT IS SAID TO BE OPEN TO IMPROVED INTERNATIONAL PAPER BID; 19/03/2018 – Oregon DCBS: DEQ, International Paper continuing cleanup efforts along McKenzie RiverMarch 19, 2018; 06/03/2018 – International Paper: Smurfit Kappa Shareholders Would Hold 15% of Enlarged Company; 16/05/2018 – SMURFIT REPEATS UNANIMOUSLY REJECTED INTL PAPER’S PROPOSALS; 26/04/2018 – International Paper Says It Has Options If Smurfit Bids Fails; 06/03/2018 – INTERNATIONAL PAPER – POSSIBLE OFFER FOR SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP PLC; 06/03/2018 – IP PROPOSAL VALUES SMURFIT KAPPA’S CURRENT SHARE CAPITAL €8.6B

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 50 investors sold IP shares while 223 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 316.13 million shares or 0.76% less from 318.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Earnest Ptnrs Limited Company stated it has 0% in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Adage Capital Ptnrs Group Ltd Company holds 0.01% or 101,292 shares. State Teachers Retirement accumulated 597,510 shares or 0.07% of the stock. First Dallas Inc accumulated 87,087 shares. Nomura Asset Mgmt Limited reported 0.03% stake. Burke Herbert Comml Bank Communication owns 8,534 shares for 0.35% of their portfolio. Csat Inv Advisory Limited Partnership has invested 0.01% in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Tradewinds Management Ltd Liability Corporation owns 0.01% invested in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) for 303 shares. Intersect Capital Limited Com holds 0.61% of its portfolio in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) for 31,364 shares. Community Comml Bank Of Raymore holds 0.35% or 20,549 shares. Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Incorporated Ga Adv owns 10,864 shares for 0.35% of their portfolio. Da Davidson Communication has 364,933 shares. Daiwa Securities Group Inc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Tiaa Cref Inv Limited Liability Com stated it has 1.51M shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Salem Mgmt reported 136,070 shares.

Opus Investment Management Inc, which manages about $8.16 billion and $505.61 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 6,500 shares to 37,300 shares, valued at $5.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) by 7,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 44,300 shares, and cut its stake in Leggett & Platt Inc. (NYSE:LEG).

More recent International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “International Paper Company’s (NYSE:IP) 5.0% Dividend Yield Looks Pretty Interesting – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019. Also Finance.Yahoo.com published the news titled: “These 4 Measures Indicate That International Paper (NYSE:IP) Is Using Debt Extensively – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “US Stock Markets Advance Tuesday – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 14, 2019 was also an interesting one.