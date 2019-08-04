Mar Vista Investment Partners Raised Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Holding By $4.54 Million; Columbus Hill Capital Management LP Raised Its Facebook (FB) Holding

Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp increased Facebook Inc (FB) stake by 12.78% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp acquired 19,753 shares as Facebook Inc (FB)’s stock rose 0.62%. The Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp holds 174,353 shares with $29.06M value, up from 154,600 last quarter. Facebook Inc now has $539.27 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.92% or $3.71 during the last trading session, reaching $189.02. About 15.30M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 27/03/2018 – Palantir allegedly worked with Cambridge Analytica, the firm at the center of a controversy involving data harvested from Facebook users, according to the whistleblower Christopher Wylie; 16/05/2018 – Real Deal NY: Facebook expands and J. Crew relocates in complex space swap; 24/04/2018 – Sen. Heller: Fox 5 Vegas: Heller Urges Facebook to Disclose Number of Nevadans Impacted by Cambridge Analytica Scandal; 21/03/2018 – MARK ZUCKERBERG SAYS FACEBOOK TO CONDUCT FULL AUDIT OF ANY APP WITH “SUSPICIOUS ACTIVITY”; 01/05/2018 – Facebook users will soon be able to opt out of one of Facebook’s key data gathering practices: Its collection and use of people’s web browsing history, which the company uses to sell targeted ads. #F8; 30/04/2018 – WhatsApp Co-Founder Leaving Facebook After Dispute Over Ads; 21/03/2018 – Toronto Star: Mark Zuckerberg, so far missing from Facebook’s spiralling crisis, expected to publicly address scandal; 04/04/2018 – Facebook says up to 87m users may be affected by data scandal; 27/03/2018 – UK PM MAY SAYS HOPES FACEBOOK, CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA WILL COOPERATE WITH UK INVESTIGATION INTO DATA LEAKS; 26/03/2018 – Recode Daily: Facebook turns to print to apologize for its data debacle

Mar Vista Investment Partners Llc increased Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) stake by 11.83% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Mar Vista Investment Partners Llc acquired 105,690 shares as Schlumberger Ltd (SLB)’s stock declined 3.38%. The Mar Vista Investment Partners Llc holds 998,749 shares with $43.52M value, up from 893,059 last quarter. Schlumberger Ltd now has $51.75B valuation. The stock decreased 2.83% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $37.42. About 8.74 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500.

Among 6 analysts covering Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Schlumberger had 12 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded the shares of SLB in report on Friday, June 7 to “Buy” rating. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $49 target in Tuesday, April 9 report. Jefferies downgraded the shares of SLB in report on Friday, March 15 to “Hold” rating. The stock of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) earned “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Monday, July 22.

More notable recent Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Have Patience, Schlumberger Is On The Right Track – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Schlumberger Keeps Hope Alive – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Better Buy: Baker Hughes vs. Schlumberger – Nasdaq” on August 04, 2019. More interesting news about Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Schlumberger: Further Weakness Expected – Seeking Alpha” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Sell Schlumberger Into Earnings – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brighton Jones Lc holds 6,276 shares. Citadel Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% or 1.40M shares in its portfolio. Wilkins Invest Counsel Incorporated owns 2.4% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 182,713 shares. 19,897 are held by Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Grp Ltd Liability. Farmers Merchants Investments invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Moreover, Assetmark has 0% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). B T Cap Management Dba Alpha Cap Management owns 57,330 shares or 0.98% of their US portfolio. First City Cap Mgmt invested in 7,773 shares or 0.24% of the stock. Perkins Coie Tru invested in 0.01% or 606 shares. Lockheed Martin Invest Mngmt holds 0.15% or 76,200 shares in its portfolio. Delta Asset Mngmt Ltd Tn holds 0.14% or 22,920 shares in its portfolio. Tributary Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) or 6,175 shares. Orleans Management La has 33,019 shares for 1.1% of their portfolio. Spinnaker Trust owns 16,939 shares. Saybrook Cap Nc holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 7,075 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiaa Cref Invest Limited Co holds 16.12 million shares or 1.9% of its portfolio. Perkins Coie Tru owns 0.11% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 1,470 shares. Mairs & holds 0% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 1,300 shares. Budros Ruhlin And Roe reported 3,579 shares stake. Umb National Bank N A Mo has 0.65% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 7,697 were reported by Dsc Advsr Limited Partnership. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt Incorporated reported 3.44 million shares or 0.82% of all its holdings. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Llc invested in 0.13% or 116,660 shares. Tcw Grp Inc owns 1.41M shares or 2.25% of their US portfolio. Tiger Glob Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 8.13% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Hhr Asset Management Ltd Company reported 334,223 shares or 3.83% of all its holdings. Brave Warrior Ltd holds 838,174 shares or 7.02% of its portfolio. Hartford Fincl Management, a Connecticut-based fund reported 7,288 shares. Clal Ins Holdings Ltd holds 1.84% or 451,700 shares. Pinnacle Wealth Mgmt Advisory Group Inc Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.6% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 7,952 shares.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Facebook (FB) Earnings After The Bell: Can The Growth Continue? – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Facebook (FB) 2nd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Facebook Investors: Welcome To Your New Reality – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Facebook (FB) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “3 Reasons Why Facebook Bears Are Wrong – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Among 14 analysts covering Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 93% are positive. Facebook had 34 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, March 18 report. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Monday, February 25 with “Buy”. Stifel Nicolaus maintained it with “Hold” rating and $155 target in Thursday, March 14 report. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, April 9 with “Overweight”. The rating was reinitiated by M Partners with “Buy” on Friday, August 2. Jefferies maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, March 7 report. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of FB in report on Wednesday, June 19 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Wednesday, February 20 with “Hold”. The firm has “Buy” rating by M Partners given on Wednesday, March 20. Nomura upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $215 target in Monday, March 11 report.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $252,443 activity. $128,408 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) was sold by Stretch Colin on Wednesday, February 6.