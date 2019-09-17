Mar Vista Investment Partners Position in Ecolab (ECL) Trimmed by $6.29 Million; As Total S A (TOT) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Hightower Advisors Cut Its Holding by $435,435

Mar Vista Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc (ECL) by 3.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mar Vista Investment Partners Llc sold 31,943 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The institutional investor held 776,236 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $153.26M, down from 808,179 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Ecolab Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $56.15B market cap company. The stock increased 1.57% or $3.01 during the last trading session, reaching $195.12. About 627,648 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 01/05/2018 – Ecolab 1Q Net $247.3M; 29/05/2018 – Ecolab Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – Seifert oversaw Ecolab’s lobbying shop; 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Revises 2017 EPS to $5.12 From $5.13; 03/05/2018 – Ecolab Declares Regular Dividend; 28/03/2018 – ECOLAB INC ECL.N : BMO STARTS WITH MARKET PERFORM AND $151 TARGET PRICE; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab 1Q EPS 84c; 27/03/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast and Conference Call on May 1; 01/05/2018 – ECOLAB SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.23 TO $1.29, EST. $1.28

Hightower Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Total S A (TOT) by 6.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hightower Advisors Llc sold 7,917 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.91% . The institutional investor held 116,342 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.50 million, down from 124,259 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hightower Advisors Llc who had been investing in Total S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $136.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $52.74. About 2.47M shares traded or 42.58% up from the average. TOTAL S.A. (NYSE:TOT) has declined 19.48% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.48% the S&P500. Some Historical TOT News: 25/05/2018 – $FP.FR: Total declined the offer to participate in Nord Stream 2; 05/03/2018 – TOTAL CEO SAYS LIBYA DEAL ‘IS ONE OF BEST I’VE EVER DONE’; 26/04/2018 – Total 1Q Net Profit Slightly Falls; Raises 2018 Interim Dividend; 11/04/2018 – Total Submitted Offer on Cobalt’s Assets of About $300M; 25/05/2018 – TOTAL SA TOTF.PA – TOTAL SHALL ACQUIRE A DIRECT WORKING INTEREST OF 10% IN ARCTIC LNG 2; 04/05/2018 – TOTAL: ‘STRINGENT COMPLIANCE’ OF RULES ON FOZ DO AMAZONAS; 05/03/2018 – TOTAL CEO SAYS MAERSK DEAL WILL CLOSE MARCH 8; 20/03/2018 – Total Could Cut About 250 Jobs in Scotland -The Herald; 16/05/2018 – TOTAL SAYS WILL NOT TAKE ANY FURTHER COMMITMENT ON SP11 PROJECT; 05/03/2018 – TOTAL CEO: LOWER SPENDING BY OIL INDUSTRY WILL SHOW UP IN 5 YRS

More notable recent Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Ecolab Inc.’s (NYSE:ECL) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on April 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “ESG Investing: The Case Of Ecolab – Seeking Alpha” published on August 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “There’s A Lot To Like About Ecolab Inc.’s (NYSE:ECL) Upcoming 0.2% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why You Should Like Ecolab Inc.â€™s (NYSE:ECL) ROCE – Yahoo Finance” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Ecolab Inc.’s (NYSE:ECL) CEO Pay Matters To You – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 32 investors sold ECL shares while 343 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 273 raised stakes. 208.43 million shares or 2.02% more from 204.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jefferies Limited reported 25,097 shares. Moreover, Old Point Trust & N A has 2.66% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Ftb Advsrs Incorporated accumulated 0.34% or 21,980 shares. 1,652 were reported by Hengehold Management Ltd Liability Corporation. Hikari Tsushin Inc holds 16,296 shares or 0.7% of its portfolio. Gofen And Glossberg Limited Il holds 199,559 shares. 27,926 were reported by Btim. 2,454 are held by Tiedemann Advsrs Lc. Decatur Cap Mngmt Incorporated holds 36,856 shares or 1.37% of its portfolio. Missouri-based Fin Ser Corp has invested 0.13% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Amer Asset Mngmt Inc, Florida-based fund reported 10,993 shares. Lipe & Dalton holds 8,150 shares or 1.15% of its portfolio. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv owns 157,450 shares. Private Na invested 0.21% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Agf Invs America reported 5.12% stake.

Analysts await Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.72 EPS, up 12.42% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.53 per share. ECL’s profit will be $494.93M for 28.36 P/E if the $1.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.42 actual EPS reported by Ecolab Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.13% EPS growth.

Analysts await TOTAL S.A. (NYSE:TOT) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, down 23.13% or $0.34 from last year’s $1.47 per share. TOT’s profit will be $2.92 billion for 11.67 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.05 actual earnings per share reported by TOTAL S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.62% EPS growth.

More notable recent TOTAL S.A. (NYSE:TOT) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Total: South Korea: Hanwha Total Petrochemical Increases Ethylene Production Capacity by 30% – Business Wire” on September 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Energy Industry Stumbles As Recession Looms – Yahoo Finance” published on September 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Total, Qatar Petroleum sign asset transfer deals – Seeking Alpha” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about TOTAL S.A. (NYSE:TOT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “European oil majors upgraded at JPMorgan – Royal Dutch Shell plc (NYSE:RDS.A) – Seeking Alpha” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Houston-based cos. start up, begin commercial operations at LNG facilities – Houston Business Journal” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Hightower Advisors Llc, which manages about $15.08 billion and $16.80 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCSH) by 9,862 shares to 99,328 shares, valued at $8.00 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCIT) by 191,061 shares in the quarter, for a total of 230,292 shares, and has risen its stake in Fidelity Comwlth Tr (ONEQ).