Mar Vista Investment Partners Lowered Its Pepsico (PEP) Position by $754,167; Friess Associates Decreased Holding in Microchip Technology (MCHP) by $5.84 Million

Mar Vista Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 0.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mar Vista Investment Partners Llc sold 5,757 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 586,363 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $76.89M, down from 592,120 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $189.73B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $135.7. About 4.03M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 28/03/2018 – RPT-Nestle, other food groups likely suitors for GSK’s Horlicks; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Bond Trading 16x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q North America Beverages Rev $4.415B; 06/03/2018 – Painting The World Blue: Pepsi® Loves And Lives Football With Global 2018 Campaign; 10/04/2018 – MEDIA-PepsiCo sees spate of exits in India as soft drinks lose the fizz – Economic Times; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo Extends Bet on Clean Snack Foods With Bare Acquisition; 01/05/2018 – PEPSICO BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 92.75C/SHR FROM 80.5C, EST. 93C; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees 2018 Adj EPS $5.70; 20/04/2018 – PepsiCo Fourth Annual “Rolling Remembrance” Campaign Will Benefit Children of Fallen Patriots Foundation; 21/05/2018 – Pepsi® And Dierks Bentley Celebrate Summer And Country Music With New Partnership And Music Experiences

Friess Associates Llc decreased its stake in Microchip Technology Inc. (MCHP) by 35.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Friess Associates Llc sold 67,945 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.59% . The institutional investor held 122,700 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.64 million, down from 190,645 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Friess Associates Llc who had been investing in Microchip Technology Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $93.76. About 1.25 million shares traded. Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) has risen 1.30% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.30% the S&P500. Some Historical MCHP News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Microchip Technology Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MCHP); 16/05/2018 – Robecosam Adds Maxim Integrated, Exits WGL, Cuts Microchip: 13F; 29/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY – AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR REVOLVING LOAN FACILITY OF ABOUT $3.8 BLN – SEC FILING; 23/04/2018 – MICROCHIP SAYS MICROSEMI APP ACCEPTED FOR REVIEW BY MOFCOM; 21/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY REPORTS INTENTION TO OFFER SR SECURED; 08/05/2018 – Microchip qtrly revenue rises 11 pct; 08/05/2018 – Microchip Tech Sees 1Q Adj EPS $1.39-Adj EPS $1.49; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Growth Strategies Exits Valvoline, Cuts Microchip; 13/04/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY SEES MICROSEMI MERGER COMPLETED JUNE 2018; 20/04/2018 – Microsemi/Microchip Being Reviewed Under Mofcom Simple Procedure

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.16, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 43 investors sold PEP shares while 724 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 471 raised stakes. 963.17 million shares or 0.23% less from 965.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Aristotle Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 38,207 shares. Arbor Invest has invested 0.2% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Mastrapasqua Asset Management has invested 1.21% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Texas Savings Bank Inc Tx holds 2,622 shares or 0.57% of its portfolio. Regent Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Corp reported 8,341 shares stake. 3,423 are held by Arvest Retail Bank Division. Gardner Russo & Gardner Limited Liability Company owns 0.03% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 26,276 shares. Inspirion Wealth Advisors Ltd holds 0.12% or 2,184 shares. Kentucky-based Argi Inv Lc has invested 0.12% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). 124,447 are owned by Halsey Ct. Us Natl Bank De stated it has 2.32 million shares. Cohen Lawrence B holds 3.5% or 38,518 shares. Timber Creek Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Com has invested 0.87% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). B Riley Wealth Mngmt accumulated 4,378 shares. Cypress Asset Mgmt Tx invested 2.99% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 3 before the open. They expect $1.50 earnings per share, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10 billion for 22.62 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual earnings per share reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.31 earnings per share, down 22.02% or $0.37 from last year’s $1.68 per share. MCHP’s profit will be $311.84M for 17.89 P/E if the $1.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.25 actual earnings per share reported by Microchip Technology Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.80% EPS growth.

