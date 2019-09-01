Mar Vista Investment Partners Lifted Ecolab (ECL) Stake by $9.87 Million; Stock Rose; Buckingham Capital Management Lowered Its Burlington Stor (BURL) Position as Stock Price Rose

Buckingham Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Burlington Stor (BURL) by 16.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckingham Capital Management Inc sold 24,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.27% . The hedge fund held 124,602 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.52 million, down from 149,002 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Burlington Stor for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.43% or $2.93 during the last trading session, reaching $202.49. About 1.54 million shares traded or 74.41% up from the average. Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) has risen 19.92% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.92% the S&P500. Some Historical BURL News: 08/03/2018 – Burlington Stores Sees 1Q Adj EPS $1.05-Adj EPS $1.09; 31/05/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 91C TO 95C, EST. 92C; 31/05/2018 – Burlington Stores Sees FY18 Sales Up 9.7%-10.5%; 08/03/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES INC BURL.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $132 FROM $128; RATING OVERWEIGHT; 08/03/2018 Burlington Stores 4Q Rev $1.94B; 08/03/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES INC QTRLY COMPARABLE STORE SALES INCREASED 5.9%; 08/03/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES INC BURL.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 9 TO 10 PCT; 08/03/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES 4Q ADJ EPS $3.59, EST. $2.09; 31/05/2018 – Burlington Stores 1Q Net $82.6M; 31/05/2018 – Burlington Stores 1Q Gross Margin 41.2%, Up About 35 Basis Points

Mar Vista Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Ecolab Inc (ECL) by 7.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mar Vista Investment Partners Llc bought 56,070 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The institutional investor held 808,179 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $142.68 million, up from 752,109 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Ecolab Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $58.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $206.31. About 1.00 million shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 01/05/2018 – ECOLAB 1Q ADJ EPS 91C, EST. 90C; 07/03/2018 – ITALMATCH CHEMICALS Group acquires the Chinese Jiayou Chemical, active in the antiscalant phosphonate component business, from Ecolab Inc; 07/03/2018 – Ecolab Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for May 9, 2018; 07/03/2018 – Ecolab Sells China Industrial Phosphonate Chem Component Business; 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Adopts Accounting Standard Related to Presentation of Components of Net Periodic Benefit Costs for Pension and Other Post-Retirement Benefits; 07/03/2018 – Ecolab Has Retained Jianghai’s Service & Formulated Business; 07/03/2018 – Ecolab Sells China Industrial Phosphonate Chemical Component Business; 07/03/2018 – ECOLAB SELLS CHINA INDUSTRIAL PHOSPHONATE CHEMICAL COMPONENT; 19/04/2018 – ECOLAB INC ECL.N : NOMURA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $136 FROM $125

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold BURL shares while 129 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 107 raised stakes. 67.90 million shares or 3.29% more from 65.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Tru Advsr Ltd Partnership reported 160,576 shares. 16,595 were reported by Natixis Ltd Partnership. Palisade Mngmt Limited Liability Company Nj has invested 0.53% in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL). Redwood Invs Limited Co holds 0.74% of its portfolio in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) for 64,945 shares. First Mercantile Trust Co reported 1,155 shares. Jefferies Group Incorporated holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) for 5,000 shares. Landscape Capital Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 5,777 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 64,922 shares. Sg Americas Ltd holds 0.01% or 4,095 shares. Oakbrook Investments Limited Company owns 0.03% invested in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) for 3,550 shares. Federated Investors Pa stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL). Envestnet Asset Mgmt has 0.02% invested in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) for 114,304 shares. Wells Fargo And Company Mn accumulated 2.13 million shares or 0.1% of the stock. Penn Mgmt has 9,023 shares. Jane Street Group Ltd has 24,075 shares.

Buckingham Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.17B and $1.06B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Delta Airlines Inc (NYSE:DAL) by 15,674 shares to 319,445 shares, valued at $16.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Stock Building Supply Holdings by 63,945 shares in the quarter, for a total of 664,866 shares, and has risen its stake in J Jill Inc.

