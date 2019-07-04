Mar Vista Investment Partners Lifted American Tower (AMT) Holding By $22.73 Million; Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL) Had 4 Bullish Analysts

Mar Vista Investment Partners Llc increased American Tower Corp (AMT) stake by 9.83% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Mar Vista Investment Partners Llc acquired 115,404 shares as American Tower Corp (AMT)’s stock rose 15.41%. The Mar Vista Investment Partners Llc holds 1.29M shares with $254.07M value, up from 1.17M last quarter. American Tower Corp now has $92.90 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.21% or $4.54 during the last trading session, reaching $210.17. About 1.38 million shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 44.96% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.53% the S&P500.

Among 5 analysts covering Dollarama (TSE:DOL), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Dollarama had 5 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. National Bank Canada maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, March 20 report. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Buy” rating and $46 target in Wednesday, March 13 report. The rating was maintained by Scotia Capital with “Buy” on Monday, March 18. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, March 21 report. Canaccord Genuity maintained Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL) on Monday, March 25 with “Buy” rating. See Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL) latest ratings:

25/03/2019 Broker: Canaccord Genuity Rating: Buy New Target: $45 Maintain

21/03/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Buy New Target: $42 Maintain

20/03/2019 Broker: National Bank Canada Rating: Hold New Target: $40 Maintain

18/03/2019 Broker: Scotia Capital Rating: Buy New Target: $40 Maintain

13/03/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Buy New Target: $46 Maintain

Dollarama Inc. operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. The company has market cap of $15.19 billion. The companyÂ’s stores offer consumer products, general merchandise, and seasonal items, including private label and branded products. It has a 28.49 P/E ratio. As of September 7, 2017, it operated 1,125 stores.

The stock decreased 1.27% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $48.27. About 181,693 shares traded. Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL) has 0.00% since July 4, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Profund Advisors Limited Com holds 0.29% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 30,597 shares. Kcm Invest Limited Liability reported 0.03% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Ing Groep Nv, a Netherlands-based fund reported 2,111 shares. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Ltd Liability owns 1,369 shares. Winslow Evans & Crocker holds 0.66% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 11,848 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 1.11M shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. The New York-based Douglass Winthrop Advsr Llc has invested 0.02% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Partnervest Advisory Ltd Liability Co invested in 2,165 shares. Waddell Reed Fincl has invested 0.31% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Nomura Inc holds 63,860 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Hartwell J M Partnership holds 0.58% or 16,275 shares. South Dakota Inv Council holds 0.15% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 36,800 shares. Element Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Com accumulated 9,523 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Moreover, Brown Brothers Harriman & has 0.31% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). North Star Inv Mngmt Corp holds 0.07% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 3,100 shares.

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 sales for $10.67 million activity. Shares for $1.19M were sold by DOLAN RAYMOND P. $526,760 worth of stock was sold by Lara Gustavo on Friday, February 1. Bartlett Thomas A also sold $8.45M worth of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) on Friday, January 18.