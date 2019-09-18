Mar Vista Investment Partners Increases Position in Teleflex (TFX); Egerton Capital Uk Llp Raised Stake in Canadian Pac Ry LTD (CP)

Egerton Capital Uk Llp increased its stake in Canadian Pac Ry Ltd (CP) by 14.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Egerton Capital Uk Llp bought 480,354 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.86% . The hedge fund held 3.88 million shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $911.82 million, up from 3.40 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Egerton Capital Uk Llp who had been investing in Canadian Pac Ry Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $232.39. About 319,782 shares traded. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) has risen 21.33% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.33% the S&P500. Some Historical CP News: 30/05/2018 – CHEMTRADE LOGISTICS – INTERRUPTION OF RAIL SERVICE DUE TO WORK STOPPAGE AT CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAYS COULD MATERIALLY IMPACT FUND’S OPERATING RESULTS; 16/05/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC: CIRB SETS NEW DATES FOR RATIFICATION VOTE; 18/04/2018 – Canadian Pacific profit declines after tough winter weather; 10/05/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LTD – BOARD DECLARED A QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.65 PER SHARE; 30/05/2018 – Canadian Pacific: Deal Subject to Union Ratification; 30/05/2018 – Canadian Pacific CEO Keith Creel: ‘Positive Result’ for Employees, Canadian Economy; 14/05/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC ANNOUNCES US$500 MILLION DEBT OFFERING; 20/04/2018 – TEAMSTERS CANADA SAYS MINISTER OF LABOUR AGREED TO CANADIAN PACIFIC’S REQUEST TO ORDER VOTE ON FINAL OFFER TO RENEW COLLECTIVE AGREEMENTS; 25/05/2018 – TEAMSTERS VOTE TO REJECT CANADIAN PACIFIC OFFER; 19/04/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LTD CP.TO : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$258 FROM C$256

Mar Vista Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Teleflex Inc (TFX) by 0.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mar Vista Investment Partners Llc bought 2,448 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.07% . The institutional investor held 380,109 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $125.87M, up from 377,661 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Teleflex Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.89% or $9.51 during the last trading session, reaching $338.64. About 312,802 shares traded or 22.40% up from the average. Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) has risen 25.47% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.47% the S&P500. Some Historical TFX News: 03/05/2018 – TELEFLEX INC – ON MAY 1, CO INITIATED A RESTRUCTURING PLAN INVOLVING OUTSOURCING OF CERTAIN DISTRIBUTION OPERATIONS AND RELATED WORKFORCE REDUCTIONS; 03/05/2018 – TELEFLEX INC – NEW RESTRUCTURING PLAN TO FURTHER IMPROVE COMPANY COST STRUCTURE ANNOUNCED; 19/04/2018 – DJ Teleflex Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TFX); 11/05/2018 – TELEFLEX INC TFX.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $9.83, REV VIEW $2.48 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 12/04/2018 – FDA: Teleflex Medical Europe Ltd- Baker Jejunostomy Tubes: Product Code Equivalent Code (a) 655300160 655316 (b) 655500200; 09/03/2018 Teleflex at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By JMP Securities Today; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Medical Equipment Adds Teleflex, Exits CVS; 03/05/2018 – Teleflex Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $9.70-Adj EPS $9.90; 03/05/2018 – TELEFLEX INC – RAISED 2018 GUIDANCE FOR ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS FROM A RANGE OF BETWEEN $9.55 AND $9.75 TO A RANGE OF BETWEEN $9.70 AND $9.90; 11/05/2018 – TELEFLEX REAFFIRMS 2018 GUIDANCE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 20 investors sold TFX shares while 124 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 39.95 million shares or 1.08% less from 40.39 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fayerweather Charles has 987 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue, a Alaska-based fund reported 7,429 shares. Stone Run Capital Ltd Llc holds 2.69% or 17,820 shares. Dupont Capital Management reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX). California Pub Employees Retirement System, a California-based fund reported 73,308 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh accumulated 1,880 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Duncker Streett & Inc reported 0.16% of its portfolio in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX). Silvercrest Asset Limited Co owns 2,552 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt owns 0.02% invested in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) for 3,233 shares. Pictet Asset Management Limited accumulated 21,712 shares. Fayez Sarofim accumulated 2,312 shares. Rothschild Communication Asset Us holds 63,920 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement invested in 61,256 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Security Tru Communication owns 745 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Price T Rowe Assoc Md accumulated 0.28% or 6.00 million shares.

Mar Vista Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $1.80 billion and $3.75B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mettler (NYSE:MTD) by 4,356 shares to 119,785 shares, valued at $100.62 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Us Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 96,876 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.15 million shares, and cut its stake in Transdigm Group Inc (NYSE:TDG).

Egerton Capital Uk Llp, which manages about $14.07B and $13.66B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 1.31M shares to 8.06 million shares, valued at $995.05 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Martin Marietta Matls Inc (NYSE:MLM) by 58,937 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.15M shares, and cut its stake in Synopsys Inc (NASDAQ:SNPS).

