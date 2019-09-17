Mar Vista Investment Partners Increased Stake in Teleflex (TFX) by $810,288; As Newmont Goldcorp (NEM) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Malaga Cove Capital Has Trimmed Its Holding by $1.21 Million

Malaga Cove Capital Llc decreased its stake in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NEM) by 40.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Malaga Cove Capital Llc sold 31,917 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.45% . The institutional investor held 46,170 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.78M, down from 78,087 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Malaga Cove Capital Llc who had been investing in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $38.48. About 7.18 million shares traded. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has risen 1.91% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical NEM News: 23/04/2018 – Elko Daily: Mackay School of Mines dedicates ventilation lab to Newmont; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP – COPPER AISC REMAINS UNCHANGED AT BETWEEN $2.00 AND $2.20 PER POUND IN 2018; 09/04/2018 – NEWMONT- AHAFO MILL EXPANSION AND ALL SURFACE CIVIL CONSTRUCTION WORK TO REMAIN SUSPENDED UNTIL CO, AUTHORITIES ARE SATISFIED OF SAFE WORK RESUMPTION; 20/04/2018 – DJ Newmont Mining Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NEM); 15/05/2018 – Newmont, Alcoa Decline in Miners Malaise as Dollar Sinks Metals; 26/04/2018 – Newmont profit surges on higher gold prices; 24/04/2018 – Newmont Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 per Share; 09/04/2018 – NEWMONT SAYS AHAFO & AKYEM MINES RESTARTED AFTER ACCIDENT; 26/04/2018 – Newmont Mining 1Q EPS 36c; 08/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for The Mosaic, Newmont Mining, National Oilwell Varco, NxStage Medical, Publi

Mar Vista Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Teleflex Inc (TFX) by 0.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mar Vista Investment Partners Llc bought 2,448 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.07% . The institutional investor held 380,109 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $125.87M, up from 377,661 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Teleflex Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $2.02 during the last trading session, reaching $329.13. About 208,323 shares traded. Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) has risen 25.47% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.47% the S&P500. Some Historical TFX News: 30/05/2018 – Teleflex at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 13; 11/05/2018 – Teleflex Incorporated Hosts Analyst & Investor Day; 11/05/2018 – TELEFLEX SAYS REAFFIRMS PREVIOUSLY PROVIDED FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR 2018; 16/05/2018 – Teleflex to Introduce the New TrapLiner® Catheter in Europe and Showcase the Arrow® AC3 Optimus™ Intra-Aortic Balloon Pump; 03/05/2018 – Teleflex 1Q Adj EPS $2.15; 07/05/2018 – Teleflex Announces Quarterly Dividend; 27/04/2018 – Teleflex Incorporated to Host Analyst & Investor Day on May 11, 2018; 01/05/2018 – Teleflex Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 03/05/2018 – Teleflex 1Q Rev $587.2M; 12/04/2018 – FDA: Teleflex Medical Europe Ltd- Latex Rebreathing Bags: Product Code Equivalent Code (a) 151174050 151174 (b) 153000005

Malaga Cove Capital Llc, which manages about $146.13M and $155.22 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (NYSE:CAT) by 2,296 shares to 6,188 shares, valued at $843,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Atlassian Corp Plc by 2,424 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,895 shares, and has risen its stake in New Relic Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 3.25 in Q2 2019. Its up 1.78, from 1.47 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 37 investors sold NEM shares while 85 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 159.14% more from 484.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Terril Brothers holds 6.2% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) or 505,307 shares. Ironwood Financial Limited Liability Corp holds 47 shares. Oxbow Ltd reported 89,947 shares. Andra Ap reported 105,900 shares. Moreover, Neuberger Berman Grp Limited has 0.08% invested in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Assetmark accumulated 0% or 696 shares. Moreover, Westport Asset Inc has 0.14% invested in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). 14,000 were reported by Hyman Charles D. Howe And Rusling has 32 shares. Wolverine Asset Mgmt Limited accumulated 238,317 shares. Asset Mgmt has invested 0.01% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Adirondack Tru accumulated 0.03% or 1,312 shares. Arizona State Retirement System invested in 0.12% or 261,582 shares. Fil Ltd owns 0% invested in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) for 14 shares. Mason Street Advisors Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM).

Analysts await Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.43 EPS, up 30.30% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.33 per share. NEM’s profit will be $352.56 million for 22.37 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.12 actual EPS reported by Newmont Goldcorp Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 258.33% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 20 investors sold TFX shares while 124 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 39.95 million shares or 1.08% less from 40.39 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Raymond James Ser Advsr has 0% invested in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX). Advisory Svcs Ntwk Limited Company invested 0.01% in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX). Franklin Resource accumulated 0.1% or 573,688 shares. Liberty Mutual Grp Asset Incorporated, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 2,880 shares. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc owns 0% invested in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) for 1,383 shares. Ameritas Invest Prtnrs Incorporated holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) for 5,550 shares. 1832 Asset Limited Partnership owns 824 shares. Pennsylvania Trust Company holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) for 2,275 shares. Cleararc Cap Inc reported 693 shares stake. 8,284 are held by Credit Agricole S A. Select Equity Gp Ltd Partnership reported 768,284 shares. Moreover, First Personal Service has 0% invested in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX). Raymond James Tru Na reported 1,950 shares. Guyasuta Inv Advsrs reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX). Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can owns 33,845 shares.

