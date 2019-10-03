Mar Vista Investment Partners Holding In Teleflex (TFX) Was Has Increased; Bank Amer (BAC) Holder Stieven Capital Advisors LP Trimmed Stake as Market Value Rose

Mar Vista Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Teleflex Inc (TFX) by 0.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mar Vista Investment Partners Llc bought 2,448 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.07% . The institutional investor held 380,109 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $125.87M, up from 377,661 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Teleflex Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.36B market cap company. The stock increased 2.10% or $6.84 during the last trading session, reaching $332.14. About 186,687 shares traded. Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) has risen 25.47% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.47% the S&P500. Some Historical TFX News: 03/05/2018 – Teleflex 1Q EPS $1.18; 12/04/2018 – FDA: Teleflex Medical Europe Ltd- Latex Rebreathing Bags: Product Code Equivalent Code (a) 151174050 151174 (b) 153000005; 18/05/2018 – NeoTract Announces American Urological Association (AUA) Recommendation of UroLift® System as a Standard of Care Option for the Treatment of Enlarged Prostate; 18/05/2018 – NeoTract Announces American Urological Association (AUA) Recommendation of UroLift® System as a Standard of Care Option for th; 27/04/2018 – Teleflex Incorporated to Host Analyst & Investor Day on May 11, 2018; 31/05/2018 – Teleflex to Showcase Key Anesthesia Products at Euroanesthesia 2018 (“ESA”) in Copenhagen; 18/05/2018 – Teleflex Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – Teleflex Announces Quarterly Dividend; 16/05/2018 – TELEFLEX TO INTRODUCE TRAPLINER CATHETER IN EUROPE; 03/05/2018 – TELEFLEX INC TFX.N -ON A CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS, CO REAFFIRMED ITS FULL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE RANGE OF BETWEEN 12% AND 13% OVER PRIOR YEAR

Stieven Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 5.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stieven Capital Advisors Lp sold 31,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The hedge fund held 528,700 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.33M, down from 560,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $258.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $27.82. About 48.53M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 09/03/2018 – MOVES-Former BofA exec joins JPMorgan’s oil & gas investment banking team; 01/05/2018 – Bank of America: Bay Area Small Business Optimism on the Rise Tue, 01 May 2018 13:00:00 +0000; 08/05/2018 – LifePoint Health to Participate in Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Health Care Conference; 09/05/2018 – BofA Banker Michael Dolce Is Said to Depart for Madison Dearborn; 07/05/2018 – Nvidia’s product leadership makes it an attractive ‘buy’ pick, according to Bank of America; 16/04/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA – CREDIT CARD CHARGE-OFF RATE WAS 2.81 PCT IN MARCH VS 2.78 PCT IN FEBRUARY; 04/05/2018 – Editas Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 14/05/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY HIRES SEMICONDUCTOR HEAD FROM BANK OF AMERICA; 24/04/2018 – Service Corp Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 02/04/2018 – U.S. Leveraged Loan Issuance Falls 31% This Year, BofA Leads

Mar Vista Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $1.80 billion and $3.75B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Honeywell International Inc (NYSE:HON) by 46,123 shares to 1.00M shares, valued at $174.65 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 28,073 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 455,488 shares, and cut its stake in Booking Holdings Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 20 investors sold TFX shares while 124 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 39.95 million shares or 1.08% less from 40.39 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Massachusetts-based Eaton Vance has invested 0.04% in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX). Alyeska Invest Gru Limited Partnership accumulated 111,150 shares. Nomura Asset Company Limited invested in 0.02% or 7,039 shares. Fisher Asset Ltd Llc invested 0.01% in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX). Moreover, Frontier Capital Ltd has 0.84% invested in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX). Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership reported 237,161 shares. Intl Grp Inc Inc reported 16,805 shares stake. Raymond James Na reported 0.04% in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX). Vanguard has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX). Allstate Corporation holds 0.03% or 4,633 shares in its portfolio. Rice Hall James Lc holds 168,417 shares. Whittier Of Nevada Inc invested 0% in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX). Leavell Inv Management reported 0.14% in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX). Ftb Advisors owns 166 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. The Iowa-based Cambridge Inv Advsrs Incorporated has invested 0% in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX).

Stieven Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $284.20 million and $559.32M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in East West Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 17,300 shares to 233,835 shares, valued at $10.94M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment is 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is the same, as 51 investors sold BAC shares while 568 reduced holdings. only 124 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 6.42 billion shares or 2.00% more from 6.30 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Berkshire Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company Pa holds 0.3% or 125,328 shares in its portfolio. Wellington Shields Limited accumulated 89,163 shares. Kings Point Management owns 13,617 shares. Martin Management Limited Liability Company reported 379,485 shares stake. Assetmark Inc holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 300,272 shares. Ima Wealth holds 4.59% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 423,614 shares. Ameriprise Financial Incorporated holds 40.99 million shares or 0.53% of its portfolio. Gotham Asset Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.17% or 364,818 shares. San Francisco Sentry Invest Grp (Ca) holds 4,691 shares. Rockshelter Cap Mgmt Ltd owns 303,859 shares. Smith Asset Mngmt LP reported 0.78% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). The Wisconsin-based Annex Advisory Services Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.29% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Riggs Asset Managment Com Inc owns 316,432 shares for 5.13% of their portfolio. Baystate Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Co reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advsr Ltd accumulated 76,336 shares.

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.68 earnings per share, up 3.03% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.33B for 10.23 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual earnings per share reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.11% negative EPS growth.