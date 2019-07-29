Mar Vista Investment Partners Holding in O Reilly Automotive (ORLY) Boosted by $5.94 Million as Shares Declined; Disney Walt Co (DIS) Stake Lifted by American Money Management Llc

American Money Management Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 63.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Money Management Llc bought 21,070 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 54,129 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.01M, up from 33,059 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Money Management Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $260.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $144.65. About 8.14 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 03/04/2018 – Disney offers to buy Sky News in effort to calm fears on Murdoch’s UK power; 08/05/2018 – DISNEY 2Q ADJ. EPS $1.84, EST. $1.70; 19/03/2018 – Forbes: Disney’s ‘Lady And The Tramp’ Remake To Be A Disney Streaming; 08/05/2018 – DISNEY’S IGER SPEAKS ON BLOOMBERG TV; 09/03/2018 – Variety: Cindy Davis, Research and Marketing Executive, Set to Leave Disney-ABC; 19/04/2018 – DOLBY LABORATORIES INC – ANNOUNCED 20 DOLBY VISION AND DOLBY ATMOS TITLES FROM WALT DISNEY STUDIOS; 23/05/2018 – Comcast prepares to top Disney’s $50 bln offer for Fox; 23/05/2018 – COMCAST CORP – CO CONSIDERING AND IS IN ADVANCED STAGES OF PREPARING AN OFFER FOR BUSINESSES THAT FOX HAS AGREED TO SELL TO DISNEY; 18/04/2018 – CORRECT: Comcast Bid for Fox Assets Was 16%, Not 17%, Premium to Disney’s Roughly $29/Shr Offer – Filing; 14/03/2018 – The Walt Disney Company Announces Strategic Reorganization

Mar Vista Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in O Reilly Automotive Inc (ORLY) by 11.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mar Vista Investment Partners Llc bought 15,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 153,639 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $59.66 million, up from 138,339 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in O Reilly Automotive Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.07% or $7.79 during the last trading session, reaching $383.79. About 553,960 shares traded. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) has risen 29.52% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.09% the S&P500. Some Historical ORLY News: 08/05/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive: Henslee Elected to Board, Accepts Executive Vice Chairman Position; 05/04/2018 – O’Reilly’s Secret Harassment Settlements Become Public (Correct); 25/04/2018 – CORRECT: O’REILLY AUTO SEES 2Q EPS $3.95 TO $4.05, EST. $4.01; 25/04/2018 – O’Reilly Auto Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates O’Reilly Automotive’s Snr Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’; 05/03/2018 Anodot to Showcase Raw Streaming Data to Al-Based Analytics and Exhibit at O’Reilly’s Strata Data Conference; 16/05/2018 – New Sentences: New Sentences: From a Tweet by Seamas O’Reilly; 17/04/2018 – O’Reilly Announces Lineup for Eleventh Annual Velocity Conference in San Jose; 09/05/2018 – S&P REVISES O’REILLY AUTOMOTIVE INC. TO RATING ‘BBB’ FROM ‘BBB+’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 30/04/2018 – Rank Group Appoints John O’Reilly Chief Executive Officer

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is There Another Big Acquisition for The Walt Disney Company (DIS) on the Horizon? – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Disney For Investors, Netflix For Speculators – Seeking Alpha” published on July 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Disney World’s Top Rival Is Ready to Fight Back – Yahoo Finance” on July 27, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “5 All-American Fourth of July Stocks to Buy for Year-Round Gains – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Trader Toolkit: An Essential Indicator For Spotting Trends In Stocks – Benzinga” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $227,200 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Invesco holds 0.15% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 3.91 million shares. Gladius Cap Mgmt LP invested 0% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Mathes Inc invested 0.38% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Beacon Fincl invested in 21,481 shares or 0.39% of the stock. Css Limited Liability Corporation Il holds 90,067 shares. The France-based Capital Fund Mgmt has invested 0.01% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Flossbach Von Storch Ag invested 0.05% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Ancora Advsrs Ltd Com reported 135,797 shares. Carroll Assoc invested in 26,125 shares. Lbmc Advisors Ltd Liability Co reported 10,494 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. First Manhattan invested 0.28% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). B & T Mgmt Dba Alpha Mgmt reported 23,336 shares. Ruffer Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 5.13 million shares or 14.64% of the stock. Old Point Tru And Services N A accumulated 11,246 shares or 0.65% of the stock. Bruni J V And Co Co accumulated 3,176 shares.

American Money Management Llc, which manages about $201.60M and $179.86M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P Dep Rcpt (SPY) by 10,099 shares to 1,268 shares, valued at $358,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 1,841 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,242 shares, and cut its stake in Yum Brands Inc (NYSE:YUM).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 sales for $35.52 million activity. Shares for $14.88 million were sold by OREILLY DAVID E. BURCHFIELD JAY D sold 1,500 shares worth $563,880. HENSLEE GREGORY L sold $18.72 million worth of stock or 50,000 shares.