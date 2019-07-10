Mar Vista Investment Partners Holding In Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Was Boosted; As Disney Walt Co (Call) (DIS) Stock Rose, Jet Capital Investors LP Upped by $31.60 Million Its Stake

Mar Vista Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 22.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mar Vista Investment Partners Llc bought 132,042 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 706,634 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $98.78 million, up from 574,592 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $375.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $141.26. About 883,229 shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 21/05/2018 – J&J GETS FDA CLEARANCE FOR EMBOTRAP II STENT RETRIEVER DEVICE; 05/05/2018 – New Phase 3 Data Show Esketamine Nasal Spray Demonstrated Rapid Improvements in Depressive Symptoms in Patients with Treatment-; 20/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson: Joseph Wolk to Succeed Caruso as CFO; 20/03/2018 – J&J – JOSEPH WOLK PROMOTED TO EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Backs 2018 View of Adj EPS $8.00-Adj EPS $8.20; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- Johnson & Johnson BAND-AID® Brand First Aid Products HURT-FREE® Wrap (size: 1in); 20/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Chief Financial Officer Dominic Caruso to Retire; 17/04/2018 – J&J SEES PRETAX RESTRUCTURING CHARGES $1.9B-$2.3B; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB SAYS JANSSEN WILL PAY CO UPFRONT SUM ALONG WITH POTENTIAL DEVELOPMENT & REGULATORY MILESTONE PAYMENTS; 11/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Required to Pay Damages of $80 Million in Lawsuit Involving Baby Powder

Jet Capital Investors LP increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (Call) (DIS) by 1860.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jet Capital Investors LP bought 284,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The hedge fund held 300,000 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.31 million, up from 15,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jet Capital Investors LP who had been investing in Disney Walt Co (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $256.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $142.46. About 1.62 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 29/05/2018 – CNBC: Disney lines up financing in case Fox board demands cash; 07/03/2018 – Laff Lands Home Improvement in Multi-Year Licensing Agreement With The Disney/ABC Television Group, To Debut Hit Comedy This Fall; 09/03/2018 – Here’s a bird’s eye view of Disney’s new Star Wars theme park; 24/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Netflix tops Disney as most valuable media property; 12/04/2018 – Disney Forced Into Takeover Offer for Sky by U.K. Authority; 26/04/2018 – CNN Money: PACIFIC: The Disney-Comcast War is Personal; 08/03/2018 – Bob Iger loses symbolic Disney shareholder vote on pay; 29/05/2018 – ‘Roseanne’ abruptly canceled after star’s racist tweet sparks furor; 09/05/2018 – Disney could choose to split Fox’s assets with Comcast instead of starting a bidding war; 15/05/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: Dana Walden, Gary Newman Ink 1-Year Fox Contract Extension as Disney Sale Looms

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fiera Capital Corporation holds 2.97% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 5.43M shares. Sumitomo Life Insurance Communication accumulated 1.59% or 84,740 shares. Parkwood Limited Liability Corporation reported 1.63% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 67,745 were reported by Mastrapasqua Asset Mngmt. Hilltop has 14,345 shares for 0.43% of their portfolio. Moreover, Edgestream LP has 0.65% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 31,936 shares. Mitchell Cap Management holds 13,332 shares. Keating Investment Counselors accumulated 58,062 shares or 3.67% of the stock. Hedeker Wealth Lc has 20,728 shares for 2.15% of their portfolio. Bradley Foster Sargent Ct accumulated 1.95% or 400,696 shares. Conning has invested 1.34% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Carret Asset Limited Liability Corp owns 123,106 shares or 2.81% of their US portfolio. Tower Research Cap Ltd Liability (Trc) stated it has 0.37% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 3,770 were accumulated by Riggs Asset Managment Co Inc. Whitnell reported 1.42% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 4,925 were reported by Clean Yield Grp. Calamos Advisors Ltd reported 1.15M shares. Umb Comml Bank N A Mo stated it has 236,270 shares or 0.8% of all its holdings. Jane Street Ltd Liability Corp has 0.18% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Whitnell And has 1.5% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 15,770 are held by Delta Cap Management Lc. Comerica Bancshares owns 0.45% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 476,435 shares. Lathrop Investment invested in 3.87% or 117,113 shares. D L Carlson Inv Grp holds 19,992 shares or 0.65% of its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 548,653 shares for 0.55% of their portfolio. Livingston Asset (Operating As Southport Capital Management) accumulated 12,771 shares. Vident Investment Advisory Lc reported 12,195 shares stake. Hs Mgmt Ptnrs Ltd accumulated 1.93M shares or 7.23% of the stock. Hilton Capital Ltd has invested 0.04% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Bartlett And Limited Company reported 451,876 shares.

