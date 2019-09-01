Mar Vista Investment Partners Has Raised Its Roper Technologies (ROP) Stake by $12.39 Million; Rutabaga Capital Management Holding in Granite Construction (GVA) Has Trimmed by $556,850 as Stock Price Declined

Rutabaga Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Granite Construction Inc (GVA) by 4.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rutabaga Capital Management Llc sold 12,950 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.94% . The hedge fund held 280,302 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.10M, down from 293,252 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Granite Construction Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.31B market cap company. The stock increased 1.97% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $28.44. About 456,778 shares traded. Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) has declined 32.20% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.20% the S&P500. Some Historical GVA News: 03/04/2018 – GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INC SAYS TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO GRANITE’S 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE; 23/04/2018 – Granite Construction: Krzeminski Will Continue in Her Role as CFO Until Her Successor Is Appointed; 01/05/2018 – Forbes Names Granite One of America’s Best Mid-Size Employers for the Third Year in a Row; 20/03/2018 – CETUS CAPITAL lll LP SAYS INTENDS TO VOTE AGAINST PROPOSED MERGER DEAL TO ACQUIRE LAYNE CHRISTENSEN CO BY GRANITE CONSTRUCTION – SEC FILING; 03/04/2018 – Granite Acquires LiquiForce; 30/04/2018 – Granite Construction Sees 2018 Low-Double Digit Consolidated Rev Growth; 15/05/2018 – Layne Christensen Announces Date Of Special Meeting For Stockholders To Approve Merger With Granite Construction; 10/05/2018 – Layne Christensen Shareholder Linden Capital Says Price in February Deal for Sale to Granite Is Too Low; 30/04/2018 – GRANITE CONSTRUCTION 1Q REV. $563.4M, EST. $525.9M; 21/03/2018 – Granite Awarded $51 M Road and Bridge Rehabilitation Project in Alaska

Mar Vista Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) by 8.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mar Vista Investment Partners Llc bought 36,348 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.82% . The institutional investor held 466,873 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $159.66M, up from 430,525 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Roper Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $2.49 during the last trading session, reaching $366.76. About 413,492 shares traded. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 23.58% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ROP News: 10/04/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING — DAT Truckload Freight Marketplace Expands Services with Load Visibility Platform; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $11.08-Adj EPS $11.32; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies Expects PowerPlan Acquisition to Close in 2Q, Subject to Regulatory Approva; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES TO BUY POWERPLAN, LEADING PROVIDER OF; 06/04/2018 – Shellye L. Archambeau Joins Roper Technologies Bd of Directors; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies to buy software firm PowerPlan for $1.1 bln; 12/03/2018 – Roper Technologies Announces Dividend; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies 1Q Net $211.3M; 02/04/2018 – Roper Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – Roper Technologies, Inc. vs Axcess International, Inc. | Terminated-Settled | 03/28/2018

Rutabaga Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.07 billion and $361.85 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (NYSE:CTB) by 26,450 shares to 393,593 shares, valued at $11.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Key Energy Services Inc. by 377,176 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.39M shares, and has risen its stake in Matthews International Corporation (NASDAQ:MATW).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 11 investors sold GVA shares while 59 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 44.17 million shares or 1.63% less from 44.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wells Fargo Mn has invested 0% of its portfolio in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). First Bancorp Of Omaha stated it has 76,698 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Wellington Mngmt Gru Llp reported 3.01 million shares. First Washington Corp stated it has 62,040 shares. Tci Wealth Advsr Inc invested in 300 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Wellington Shields Cap Management Limited Liability holds 10,250 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Stevens Mgmt Limited Partnership stated it has 28,715 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Rutabaga Cap Mgmt Ltd Co Ma has invested 3.34% of its portfolio in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). Numerixs Techs has invested 0.02% in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). State Teachers Retirement reported 0.01% stake. Citadel Advsrs Lc reported 47,323 shares. invested in 11,000 shares. Mutual Of America Management Limited Liability Corp stated it has 41,182 shares. Amalgamated Bankshares accumulated 6,996 shares. Tiaa Cref Mgmt Limited Liability Com owns 0% invested in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) for 129,709 shares.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $305,409 activity. $151,050 worth of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) was bought by KELSEY DAVID H on Wednesday, August 7. Shares for $55,800 were bought by Roberts James Hildebrand.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $163,483 activity.