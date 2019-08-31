Mar Vista Investment Partners Has Raised Intuit (INTU) Holding by $13.66 Million; As Exxon Mobil (XOM) Shares Declined, Holder Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Lowered Holding by $375,040

Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 5.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc sold 4,688 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 75,206 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.08M, down from 79,894 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $286.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $68.48. About 8.27M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 07/03/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N CEO DARREN WOODS SAYS HIS MAIN FOCUS IS BOOSTING RESULTS FOR COMPANY; 27/04/2018 – EXXON EXPECTS SECOND-QUARTER PRODUCTION LOWER Y/Y ON GAS DEMAND; 05/03/2018 – Exxon-led consortium, Spain’s Repsol submit interest in Greek oil and gas tenders; 23/04/2018 – DJ Exxon Mobil Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (XOM); 30/05/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 14/05/2018 – Exxon Beaumont, Texas refinery to perform work on coker; 15/05/2018 – COLUMN-Green penny finally drops for Australia’s oil and gas industry: Russell; 30/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil CEO: Plans to More Than Double Earnings Potential by 2025 While Addressing the Risks of Climate Change; 14/05/2018 – Exxon Beaumont refinery overhauling coker, hydrotreater; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil: Earnings, Cash Flow From Ops to Roughly Double by 2025

Mar Vista Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Intuit Inc (INTU) by 8.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mar Vista Investment Partners Llc bought 52,319 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.72% . The institutional investor held 666,523 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $174.24M, up from 614,204 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Intuit Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $74.42B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $288.36. About 783,703 shares traded. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 36.82% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.82% the S&P500. Some Historical INTU News: 25/04/2018 – INTUIT SEES YEAR CONSUMER GROUP REV. GROWTH OF 12 TO 13%; 20/04/2018 – DJ Intuit Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (INTU); 10/05/2018 – Intuit Turbo Launches New Household Income View; 21/05/2018 – Intuit Inc expected to post earnings of $4.68 a share – Earnings Preview; 22/05/2018 – Intuit 3Q Net $1.2B; 22/05/2018 – Intuit 3Q Adj EPS $4.82; 25/04/2018 – INTUIT INC – NOW EXPECTS FULL-YEAR FISCAL 2018 CONSUMER GROUP REVENUE GROWTH OF 12 TO 13 PERCENT; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Raises FY View To Rev $5.915B-$5.935B; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Raises FY View To Adj EPS $5.51-Adj EPS $5.53; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC QTRLY GAAP SHR $4.59

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Grandfield & Dodd Limited Liability Co owns 211,933 shares. American Asset Management Incorporated has invested 0.27% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Moller Fincl has 5,883 shares. Hilton Capital Limited Liability Co reported 131,312 shares. Hutchinson Ca reported 2.23% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Greatmark Ptnrs owns 0.69% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 26,945 shares. 150,462 were reported by Ameritas Invest Prns. Long Road Invest Counsel Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.77% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Timber Hill Limited Liability holds 5,786 shares. Orca Inv Management Limited Liability Company has invested 0.39% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). State Street Corp accumulated 1.29% or 204.24 million shares. Perigon Wealth Ltd Liability Corporation owns 38,292 shares for 0.73% of their portfolio. Payden And Rygel has 1.23% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 208,136 shares. Murphy Cap Incorporated reported 1.45% stake. Connors Investor Serv accumulated 207,852 shares.

Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc, which manages about $639.94 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 2,457 shares to 3,087 shares, valued at $1.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Charles Schwab Corp (NYSE:SCHW) by 7,517 shares in the quarter, for a total of 75,695 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Barclays 1 (SHY).