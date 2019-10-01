Mar Vista Investment Partners Has Lowered Pepsico (PEP) Holding by $754,167; Share Value Rose; As Boeing Company (BA) Share Value Declined, Renaissance Investment Group Trimmed Stake

Renaissance Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Company (BA) by 42.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Renaissance Investment Group Llc sold 9,429 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 12,523 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.56M, down from 21,952 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Renaissance Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Boeing Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $211.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $4.47 during the last trading session, reaching $376. About 2.29 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 12/04/2018 – Boeing Joins Saab in Race for World’s Biggest Fighter Jet Deal; 15/05/2018 – Boeing Says Case Could Trigger Largest-Ever WTO-Authorized Retaliatory Tariffs; 06/04/2018 – American Airlines Expands Boeing 787 Fleet; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST EXPECTS “MINIMAL DISRUPTION TO THE OPERATION DURING THE COURSE OF THE INSPECTIONS”; 20/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE – JAPAN WANTS NEW STEALTH AIRCRAFT TO USE JAPANESE ENGINES AND RADAR; 10/04/2018 – BOEING BA.N – AIRLINE PURCHASED 50 OF BOEING’S NEW 737 MAX 10 AIRPLANE; 09/05/2018 – Flight delay Boeing and Airbus aircraft sales hit by US decision; 06/04/2018 – Boeing and Caterpillar, two companies that could be adversely affected by a trade war with China, both fell more than 3 percent; 17/05/2018 – Air Lease Corp Announces Delivery of Boeing 737 MAX 8 Aircraft With Travel Service; 04/04/2018 – China Tariffs Would Affect Few Boeing Jets

Mar Vista Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 0.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mar Vista Investment Partners Llc sold 5,757 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 586,363 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $76.89 million, down from 592,120 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $191.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $137.25. About 2.53 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 10/05/2018 – Pepsi® Generations Summer Campaign Celebrates the Brand’s Rich Music History; Features Michael Jackson, Ray Charles and Britney Spears on Retro Cans; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi’s North American drinks business continues to lag behind its snack business; 25/05/2018 – Pepsi to buy fruit and vegetable snack maker Bare Foods; 18/05/2018 – The Malcolm Jenkins Foundation, PepsiCo, and Feed the Children Unite to Defeat Hunger at “Get Ready Fest™”: Feeding Philadelp; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo earnings: 96 cents per share, vs 93 cents EPS expected; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q North America Beverages Rev $4.415B; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Quaker Foods North America Rev $601M; 27/03/2018 – Nestle, other food groups likely suitors for GSK’s Horlicks; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO INC – EXCLUDING NORTH AMERICA BEVERAGES UNIT, CO GENERATED 4.6% ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH AND 7% CORE OPERATING PROFIT GROWTH- CONF CALL; 19/04/2018 – LISTEN: The Coke and Pepsi of lung cancer, a debatable drug price, and a cure for capitalism

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 earnings per share, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.31 billion for 40.34 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.

