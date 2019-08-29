Mar Vista Investment Partners Has Increased Its Apple (AAPL) Stake; As Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (IRWD) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Linden Advisors LP Decreased Holding

Linden Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc (IRWD) by 44.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Linden Advisors Lp sold 56,485 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.76% . The institutional investor held 71,674 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $970,000, down from 128,159 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Linden Advisors Lp who had been investing in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.46B market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $9.31. About 668,252 shares traded. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) has declined 32.56% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.56% the S&P500. Some Historical IRWD News: 14/05/2018 – IRONWOOD PHARMACEUTICALS URGES HOLDERS TO VOTE FOR CO. NOMINEES; 01/05/2018 – Under pressure, Peter Hecht splits Ironwood into two biotechs, spinning out an R&D operation $IRWD; 01/05/2018 – SARISSA URGES IRWD HOLDERS TO ELECT DENNER, REPEAL NEW BYLAWS; 02/05/2018 – Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Files Definitive Proxy Materials and Mails Letter to Shareholders; 31/05/2018 – SARISSA CAPITAL SAYS IRWD SEPARATION GOOD FIRST STEP; 03/05/2018 – ALLERGAN – IRONWOOD, CO TO GRANT AUROBINDO PHARMA LICENSE TO MARKET GENERIC VERSION OF LINZESS IN UNITED STATES BEGINNING ON AUG 5, 2030; 03/05/2018 – ALLERGAN – ADDITIONAL DETAILS REGARDING SETTLEMENT WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 09/04/2018 – Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Announces Director Nomination from Sarissa Capital; 03/05/2018 – Ironwood and Allergan Announce Settlement with Aurobindo Pharma Resolving LINZESS® (linaclotide) Patent Litigation; 09/04/2018 – Ironwood Pharmaceuticals said biotech activist investor Alex Denner of Sarissa Capital hopes to join its board

Mar Vista Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 13.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mar Vista Investment Partners Llc bought 85,922 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 712,286 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $135.30 million, up from 626,364 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $943.20B market cap company. The stock increased 1.55% or $3.18 during the last trading session, reaching $208.71. About 15.93M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 25/04/2018 – TRUMP SAYS WILL TALK ABOUT TRADE WITH APPLE INC AAPL.O CEO COOK AT WHITE HOUSE TODAY -TWEET; 04/04/2018 – Apple Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – Apple’s plan to repatriate $285 billion to US could be a big boost for investors #GlobalCFOCouncil; 30/04/2018 – The Inquirer.net: Apple reportedly working on a VR/AR headset with dual 8K displays; 20/04/2018 – Dow drops 200 as Apple drags tech lower; 04/05/2018 – Forbes: Apple’s essential upgrades to the upcoming iPhone X2, iPhone X Plus and iPhone X SE, sources say:…; 09/04/2018 – APPLE – IPHONE 8, IPHONE 8 PLUS RED SPECIAL EDITION TO BE AVAILABLE IN 64GB AND 256GB MODELS STARTING AT APPLE RETAIL PRICE OF $699 FROM APPLE.COM; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Dividend Growth Adds Southern Co, Buys More Apple; 04/05/2018 – Apple’s Quiet Boost From Google May Slow; 17/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Apple plans to integrate recently acquired magazine app Texture into Apple News and debut its own premium…

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisors Ok reported 78,630 shares. Andra Ap holds 31,800 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. First Midwest Commercial Bank Tru Division holds 2.61% or 100,931 shares. Moreover, Robecosam Ag has 0.09% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Gamco Invsts Et Al accumulated 55,667 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Utah Retirement Systems reported 897,450 shares. Provise Mngmt Group Ltd Com reported 38,468 shares. Martin And Inc Tn stated it has 1.57% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Arizona-based Arizona State Retirement Sys has invested 1.94% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). South Street Advsrs Limited Liability owns 80,795 shares or 4.65% of their US portfolio. Perkins Capital Management stated it has 0.15% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Valicenti Advisory Service owns 5.08% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 55,948 shares. Inverness Counsel Limited Ny stated it has 2.08% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Parametric Portfolio Assocs Lc holds 2.22% or 13.54M shares. Thomasville Savings Bank accumulated 107,049 shares or 3.75% of the stock.

Linden Advisors Lp, which manages about $2.03 billion and $4.37B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr Russell 2000 Idx (Call) (IWM) by 50,000 shares to 150,000 shares, valued at $22.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Altaba Inc by 1.11 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.76M shares, and has risen its stake in Teladoc Inc 3 15Dec22 (Prn).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold IRWD shares while 38 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 146.70 million shares or 4.31% more from 140.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Healthcor Management LP owns 0.41% invested in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) for 747,198 shares. Ameritas Inv holds 0.01% or 11,821 shares. Broderick Brian C has invested 1.33% in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD). Renaissance Technology Limited accumulated 357,453 shares or 0% of the stock. Services Automobile Association invested 0.01% in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD). Daiwa Secs Inc owns 983 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Comm Can holds 0% in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) or 19,792 shares. Shell Asset Mgmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) for 12,094 shares. University Of Notre Dame Du Lac holds 0.56% of its portfolio in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) for 185,511 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset accumulated 0% or 5,300 shares. New York-based Evercore Wealth Ltd Llc has invested 0.01% in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD). Prelude Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company, a New York-based fund reported 533 shares. Wells Fargo And Company Mn reported 298,754 shares. Moreover, Credit Suisse Ag has 0.02% invested in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) for 1.60 million shares. Adage Capital Partners Group Llc owns 1.88M shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio.