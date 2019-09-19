Mar Vista Investment Partners Has Decreased Position in Honeywell International (HON) as Share Price Rose; Q Global Advisors Lowered Position in Century Cmntys (CCS) by $8.21 Million

Q Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Century Cmntys Inc (CCS) by 51.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Q Global Advisors Llc sold 315,960 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.67% . The hedge fund held 293,942 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.81 million, down from 609,902 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Q Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Century Cmntys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $930.20 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $30.56. About 25,611 shares traded. Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) has declined 7.02% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.02% the S&P500. Some Historical CCS News: 08/05/2018 – Century Communities Access Event Set By Wedbush for May. 15; 08/05/2018 – Century Communities 1Q Adj EPS 75c; 08/05/2018 – CENTURY COMMUNITIES INC QTRLY DELIVERIES GREW 55% TO 941 HOMES; 24/04/2018 – Century Communities Welcomes Dave Bulloch as Colorado’s new Single-Family Division President

Mar Vista Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Honeywell International Inc (HON) by 4.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mar Vista Investment Partners Llc sold 46,123 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 1.00M shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $174.65M, down from 1.05 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Honeywell International Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $120.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $167.85. About 271,267 shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 10/04/2018 – HONEYWELL CITES POLICY OF NOT COMMENTING ON SPECULATION; 14/05/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION 4Q TOTAL COSTS 5.64B RUPEES; 08/03/2018 – Comair Selects Honeywell Intl Inc. Cockpit Technologies for South Africa’s First Boeing 737 MAX Fleet; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – QTRLY AEROSPACE SEGMENT SALES $3,977 MLN VS $3,546 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – PREPARATIONS TO SPIN-OFF TRANSPORTATION SYSTEMS AND HOMES BUSINESSES ARE UNDERWAY, EXPECT THOSE TO BE COMPLETE BY END OF YEAR; 07/04/2018 – Motiva Enterprises LLC Signs MOUs With TechnipFMC and Honeywell UOP to Enable Multi-Billion-Dollar Petrochemical Investments; 18/05/2018 – Honeywell: Gili Appointment Effective June 1; 16/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – PLANT DESIGNED TO EXTRACT 99 PCT OF ETHANE & 100 PCT OF PROPANE & HEAVIER HYDROCARBONS FROM NATURAL GAS IN PERMIAN BASIN; 03/05/2018 – HONEYWELL SAYS INTRODUCES NEW INTELLIGENT WEARABLES FOR INDUSTRIAL FIELD WORKERS; 16/05/2018 – Honeywell Hosts Safety And Productivity Solutions Investor Showcase; Highlights Innovative Technologies That Are Driving Organi

Analysts await Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.87 earnings per share, up 1.16% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.86 per share. CCS’s profit will be $26.48M for 8.78 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.77 actual earnings per share reported by Century Communities, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.99% EPS growth.

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 EPS, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.03 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.45B for 20.88 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual EPS reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.