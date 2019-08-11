Mar Vista Investment Partners Has Boosted Its Roper Technologies (ROP) Stake by $12.39 Million; Us Bancorp (USB) Shareholder Baker Ellis Asset Management Has Trimmed Stake

Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Us Bancorp (USB) by 30.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc sold 26,560 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.61% . The institutional investor held 60,293 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.91M, down from 86,853 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Us Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $83.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $52.79. About 5.18M shares traded. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has risen 7.87% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.87% the S&P500. Some Historical USB News: 11/04/2018 – U.S. Bank Mobile Payment Expands to Mastercard Business Travel Cards; 24/04/2018 – Elavon Gives Customers and Partners Enhanced Protection from Data Breaches with PCI Point-to-Point Encryption (P2PE) Validation; 21/03/2018 – U.S. Bank Raises Prime Lending Rate to 4.75 Percent from 4.50 Percent Effective March 22, 2018; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Net Interest Margin 3.13%; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Net $1.68B; 27/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – RICHARD DAVIS, FORMERLY OF U.S. BANCORP, HAS BEEN ADDED TO SLATE ALONG WITH COMPANY’S EXISTING DIRECTORS; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Noninterest Income $2.27B; 23/05/2018 – U.S. Bancorp to Speak at the Bernstein Annual Strategic Decisions Conference; 18/04/2018 – U.S. BANCORP CFO SAYS AFTER MOST RECENT RATE HIKE, HAVE SEEN VERY LITTLE MOVEMENT IN TERMS OF DEPOSIT PRICING – CONF CALL; 14/04/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Ready to Play in the Big Leagues — Barron’s

Mar Vista Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) by 8.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mar Vista Investment Partners Llc bought 36,348 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.82% . The institutional investor held 466,873 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $159.66 million, up from 430,525 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Roper Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $3.49 during the last trading session, reaching $355. About 341,711 shares traded. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 23.58% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ROP News: 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES TO BUY POWERPLAN IN DEAL VALUED ~$1.1B; 26/04/2018 – Reality Television Stars Tanner Tolbert and Jade Roper Tolbert Slim Down with Nutrisystem; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies Sees 2Q Adj EPS $2.65-Adj EPS $2.71; 04/04/2018 – Fiduciary Champion Barbara Roper: Time to Shift Gears — Barrons.com; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies 1Q EPS $2.03; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies Expects PowerPlan Acquisition to Be Immediately Cash Accretive; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC – DEAL FOR AN ALL-CASH TRANSACTION VALUED AT $1.1 BLN; 10/04/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING – DAT Truckload Freight Marketplace Expands Services with Load Visibility Platform; 20/04/2018 – ROPER 1Q ADJ REV $1.21B, EST. $1.17B; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies To Acquire PE-backed PowerPlan In All-cash Deal Valued At $1.1 Billion — MarketWatch

Since February 12, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $163,483 activity. Another trade for 500 shares valued at $163,483 was bought by WALLMAN RICHARD F.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold ROP shares while 217 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 95.10 million shares or 0.91% less from 95.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reported 5,500 shares stake. South State Corp invested in 5,156 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Fil holds 16,996 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Hugh Johnson holds 9,495 shares or 1% of its portfolio. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc has invested 0% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Strategic Advsr Limited Liability invested in 0.07% or 953 shares. Capital Inv Of America holds 53,958 shares or 2.95% of its portfolio. Country Tru Natl Bank reported 91,421 shares or 1.39% of all its holdings. Prudential Fin holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) for 112,627 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & Company Incorporated holds 0% or 135 shares in its portfolio. Cambridge Investment Research Advsr Inc holds 3,571 shares. Glenmede Tru Co Na has 0.02% invested in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) for 10,691 shares. Carroll Fin Assocs, North Carolina-based fund reported 121 shares. 5,512 were accumulated by Old Natl Savings Bank In. Mountain Pacific Invest Advisers Id holds 103,306 shares.

Analysts await U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.11 EPS, up 4.72% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.06 per share. USB’s profit will be $1.75B for 11.89 P/E if the $1.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.09 actual EPS reported by U.S. Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.83% EPS growth.