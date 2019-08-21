Mar Vista Investment Partners Boosted By $18.35 Million Its Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holding; S&T Bank Has Trimmed Foot Locker (FL) Holding

S&T Bank decreased Foot Locker Inc (FL) stake by 7.4% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. S&T Bank sold 5,370 shares as Foot Locker Inc (FL)’s stock declined 26.80%. The S&T Bank holds 67,179 shares with $4.07M value, down from 72,549 last quarter. Foot Locker Inc now has $4.35B valuation. The stock increased 1.10% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $39.64. About 1.51M shares traded. Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) has declined 14.97% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.97% the S&P500. Some Historical FL News: 25/05/2018 – Cramer: Foot Locker’s stellar earnings show the ‘mall is still not dead’ yet; 13/03/2018 – FOOT LOCKER INC FL.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH OUTPERFORM, $50 TARGET PRICE; 25/05/2018 – CNBC’s Jim Cramer says Foot Locker’s stellar quarterly earnings report shows there’s still some life left for brick-and-mortar retailers; 26/05/2018 – News 19 WLTX: #BREAKING: FL declares state of emergency for Subtropical Storm Alberto; 25/05/2018 – FOOT LOCKER – SECOND QUARTER GROSS MARGIN IS LIKELY TO IMPROVE BY ABOUT 20 TO 50 BASIS POINTS – CONF CALL; 03/04/2018 – Foot Locker: No Changes to 2018 Base Salaries for Top Executives; 22/05/2018 – Foot Locker, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend Of $0.345 Per Share; 02/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Foot Locker, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 8, 2018 (FL); 03/04/2018 – Hagens Berman Alerts Investors in Foot Locker, Inc. to the May 8, 2018 Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Pending Securities Class; 18/05/2018 – Foot Locker Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Mar Vista Investment Partners Llc increased Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) stake by 22.98% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Mar Vista Investment Partners Llc acquired 132,042 shares as Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)’s stock declined 8.26%. The Mar Vista Investment Partners Llc holds 706,634 shares with $98.78 million value, up from 574,592 last quarter. Johnson & Johnson now has $347.26 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $131.58. About 4.11M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 20/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson is betting on vision care and expanding beyond contacts; 20/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson has beefed up its vision portfolio over the past few years, and the effort appears to be paying off; 20/03/2018 – J&J – DOMINIC J. CARUSO TO RETIRE AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 14/03/2018 – South Dakota sues opioid makers as litigation swells; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Says Platinum Equity Has Offered To Buy LifeScan For $2.1 Billion — MarketWatch; 03/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to Participate in the 2018 UBS Global Health Care Conference; 13/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Johnson & Johnson Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 9, 2018; 16/03/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON: BINDING OFFER FROM PLATINUM EQUITY TO BUY; 07/05/2018 – Genmab Announces U.S. FDA Approval of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) in Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma; 23/05/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ Ruest, CN interim president and chief executive officer, to address the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference i

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Are Analysts Saying About The Future Of Johnson & Johnson’s (NYSE:JNJ)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “‘It’s A Huge Thing’: Avicanna Receives Unique Canadian Cannabinoid Research License – Benzinga” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “KBL Merger Corp Acquires Cannabis-Focused Biotech Company – Benzinga” published on July 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Final briefs in Oklahoma opioid lawsuit – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity. On Tuesday, June 11 HEWSON MARILLYN A bought $419,040 worth of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 3,000 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sigma Planning Corp reported 82,029 shares or 0.65% of all its holdings. Buckhead Cap Lc owns 3.37% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 77,388 shares. Founders Capital Ltd Liability Com invested in 1.45% or 28,305 shares. 19,068 are held by Northpointe Cap Limited Liability Corporation. 45,000 were reported by Assets Ltd. Ingalls Snyder Limited Liability Company owns 178,567 shares. Philadelphia Tru Company stated it has 32,807 shares. Stonebridge Capital accumulated 72,195 shares or 3.68% of the stock. Moreover, Thomas Story And Son Limited Liability Company has 6.35% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 86,513 shares. Panagora Asset Management reported 0.93% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Field Main Commercial Bank has 21,331 shares. Cortland Associates Mo reported 0.05% stake. Brown Cap Management Limited Liability Corp, a Maryland-based fund reported 2,437 shares. Willis Counsel has invested 1.44% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). New England & Management, a Illinois-based fund reported 34,851 shares.

Among 7 analysts covering Johnson \u0026 Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Johnson \u0026 Johnson has $157 highest and $140 lowest target. $149.43’s average target is 13.57% above currents $131.58 stock price. Johnson \u0026 Johnson had 14 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, June 21 by Barclays Capital. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 17 by Morgan Stanley. Credit Suisse maintained Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) rating on Wednesday, April 17. Credit Suisse has “Outperform” rating and $152 target. Cowen & Co maintained the shares of JNJ in report on Wednesday, March 6 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by Raymond James. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Thursday, May 16 with “Outperform”. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of JNJ in report on Wednesday, April 17 with “Outperform” rating. Citigroup maintained the shares of JNJ in report on Monday, February 25 with “Neutral” rating. Raymond James maintained Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on Wednesday, July 17 with “Outperform” rating. The stock of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 25 by Raymond James.

More notable recent Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) news were published by: Schaeffersresearch.com which released: “Analysts Grow Cautious on HPQ and FL Stocks Ahead of Earnings – Schaeffers Research” on August 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “7 Oversold Stocks To Buy Right Now – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “10 Undervalued Stocks With Breakout Potential – Investorplace.com” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Apparel sector hopes to shake off tariff drag – Seeking Alpha” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 18, 2019.

Analysts await Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) to report earnings on August, 23 before the open. They expect $0.66 earnings per share, down 12.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.75 per share. FL’s profit will be $72.41 million for 15.02 P/E if the $0.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.53 actual earnings per share reported by Foot Locker, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -56.86% negative EPS growth.

Among 14 analysts covering Foot Locker Inc (NYSE:FL), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Foot Locker Inc has $85 highest and $4000 lowest target. $68.13’s average target is 71.87% above currents $39.64 stock price. Foot Locker Inc had 27 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $70 target in Monday, February 25 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, March 4 by Credit Suisse. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, March 4 by Canaccord Genuity. On Monday, March 4 the stock rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Outperform”. The rating was upgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Equal-Weight” on Thursday, August 8. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Wednesday, March 6. The stock of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, August 19 by B. Riley & Co. The rating was maintained by Susquehanna with “Buy” on Friday, March 1. The stock of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, April 10 by Citigroup. The firm has “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity given on Tuesday, February 26.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 38 investors sold FL shares while 146 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 106.29 million shares or 0.42% less from 106.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 15,741 are owned by Magnetar Ltd Limited Liability Company. South Dakota Invest Council stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL). Hilton Management Limited holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) for 1,370 shares. Quantbot Techs LP holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) for 3,616 shares. State Street Corp, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 4.19M shares. 152 are held by Daiwa Secs Grp Inc. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky owns 11,850 shares. Zpr Inv Mngmt has invested 0.9% in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL). California State Teachers Retirement System reported 185,347 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 337,490 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Moreover, Zacks Inv Mgmt has 0.04% invested in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) for 33,444 shares. Rampart Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Corp, Massachusetts-based fund reported 9,143 shares. 1 are held by Carroll Assoc. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability holds 0.03% or 16,536 shares. 467,535 were accumulated by Citigroup Inc.

S&T Bank increased Diplomat Pharmacy Inc (NYSE:DPLO) stake by 105,332 shares to 551,620 valued at $3.20M in 2019Q1. It also upped Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) stake by 46,183 shares and now owns 639,643 shares. Zagg Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) was raised too.