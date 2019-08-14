Maplelane Capital Upped Its Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg LTD (Put) (TSM) Position by $41.60 Million; Flow Traders Us Has Boosted Holding in Alibaba Group Holding LTD (BABA)

Flow Traders Us Llc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) by 419.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Flow Traders Us Llc bought 50,072 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 62,016 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.32 million, up from 11,944 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Flow Traders Us Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $422.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $1.83 during the last trading session, reaching $162.2. About 14.46M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 13/04/2018 – Market-Beating Advisor Triples Alibaba Stake — Barrons.com; 05/03/2018 – Alibaba’s Tmall Platform Hosts Beauty Awards, Summit in Shanghai; 28/05/2018 – Alibaba injects pharmacy assets into healthcare unit in $1.4 bln deal; 12/03/2018 – iKang Announces Receipt of Acquisition Proposal from Yunfeng Capital and Alibaba; 11/05/2018 – Lombard, Odier Adds Aptiv, Exits Wix.com, Buys More Alibaba: 13F; 02/04/2018 – Alibaba bets billions on China’s top food delivery app; 08/05/2018 – Alibaba’s brick-and-mortar mall heralds new growth strategy; 02/04/2018 – Alibaba Takes Control of Startup Ele.me (Video); 19/04/2018 – Alibaba to invest $320 mln in Thailand, as rivals boost presence; 08/05/2018 – Alibaba buys Pakistani online shopping outlet Daraz from Rocket

Maplelane Capital Llc increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (Put) (TSM) by 173.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maplelane Capital Llc bought 1.04 million shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The hedge fund held 1.64 million shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $67.17M, up from 600,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maplelane Capital Llc who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $204.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.20% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $40.5. About 6.85 million shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 12/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Tsmc’s Rating To Aa3; Outlook Stable; 23/05/2018 – TSMC starts producing A12 processors for next iPhone series, sources say; 13/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS UNIT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$519 MLN; 23/04/2018 – DigiTimes: TSMC may post record profits for 2018 on 7nm volume production; 15/05/2018 – Samsung in talks with ZTE, others to supply mobile processor chips – exec; 01/05/2018 – Cadence Collaborates With TSMC to Advance 5nm and 7nm+ Mobile and HPC Design Innovation; 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS EXPECTS HPC SEGMENT TO GROW BY CLOSE TO 40 PCT IN NEXT 5 YRS VS LAST YEAR’S FORECAST OF 25 PCT; 28/03/2018 – US envoy meets TSMC boss amid concerns over Chinese IP theft; 28/03/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing on March 27 for “Source/drain regions for high electron; 20/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS APPROVED NINE CANDIDATES FOR BOARD OF DIRECTORS

More notable recent Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Why This China ETF Will Rise Again – Benzinga” on August 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Alibaba Is A Pone Stock – Seeking Alpha” published on April 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Alibaba: Too Cheap For Too Long – Seeking Alpha” on June 05, 2019. More interesting news about Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Alibaba: A Strong Buy Right Now – Seeking Alpha” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Why I’m Taking Profits On Alibaba – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Flow Traders Us Llc, which manages about $1.75 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pimco Broad U.S. Tips Index Ex (TIPZ) by 26,661 shares to 7,013 shares, valued at $406,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Variable Rate Investme by 37,060 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,556 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).