Maplelane Capital Upped Its Salesforce Com (Call) (CRM) Position by $20.76 Million; Shares Declined; Westwood Global Investments Has Boosted Itau Unibanco (ITUB) Holding

Westwood Global Investments Llc increased its stake in Itau Unibanco (ITUB) by 1.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Global Investments Llc bought 594,939 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.27% . The institutional investor held 42.26 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $398.11M, up from 41.67 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Global Investments Llc who had been investing in Itau Unibanco for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $77.51 billion market cap company. It closed at $8.52 lastly. It is down 12.71% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical ITUB News: 14/03/2018 – ITAU BBA SEES BRDT3, CRFB3, BTOW3, CVCB3, GOLL4 ADDED TO IBOV; 12/04/2018 – BRAZIL’S ITAU UNIBANCO SAYS STRATEGIC LATAM BOARD WILL LEAD BANK’S FORAYS ABROAD IN COMING YEARS; 11/05/2018 – BRAZIL MAY START RAISING RATES BY 2H 2019: ITAU’S MESQUITA; 13/03/2018 – EMERGING MARKETS-Latin American equities edge lower after Tillerson exit; 18/04/2018 – ltau Unibanco – Conference call Invitation; 02/05/2018 – ITAU SAYS 1Q GOOD FOR PROVISIONS, CONFORTABLE W/ GUIDANCE: CEO; 30/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Itau Bba International Plc’s A3 Long-term Deposit And Issuer Ratings; Changes Outlook To Stable From Negative; 10/04/2018 – BRAZIL’S ITAÚ UNIBANCO CEO SAYS DEMAND FOR LOANS FROM BIG COMPANIES STILL WEAK; 14/03/2018 – ITAU COMMITTED NOT TO RECOMMEND XP TO CLIENTS: CADE RAPPORTEUR; 24/04/2018 – Brazil’s Odebrecht to miss Wednesday bond payment

Maplelane Capital Llc increased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (Call) (CRM) by 33.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maplelane Capital Llc bought 137,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The hedge fund held 547,500 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $83.07M, up from 410,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maplelane Capital Llc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $130.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.68% or $4.08 during the last trading session, reaching $148.26. About 5.74M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE SEES REACHING $20B IN SALES “FASTER THAN IMAGINED”; 29/05/2018 – CRM SEES FY REV. $13.08B TO $13.13B, SAW $12.66B TO $12.71B; 05/04/2018 – Salesforce.com to Use Proceeds to Partially Fund Cash Portion of MuleSoft Acquisition; 30/05/2018 – Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff spoke to Jim Cramer on CNBC’s “Mad Money” on Tuesday; 16/03/2018 – CoreValue Is a Gold Sponsor at Salesforce World Tour in Amsterdam; 20/03/2018 – MULESOFT INC – SALESFORCE WILL ACQUIRE MULESOFT FOR AN ENTERPRISE VALUE OF APPROXIMATELY $6.5 BLN; 09/03/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC – NEW INTEGRATIONS ARE EXPECTED TO BEGIN ROLLING OUT H2 2018; 24/04/2018 – Salesforce to Invest $2.2 Billion in its French Business Over Five Years; 28/03/2018 – Orange Polska and Orange Belgium Partner with Salesforce and Vlocity to Strengthen Their Digital Transformation; 09/04/2018 – X2ENGINE, TAPS CRM DAVID BUCHANAN AS CEO

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.30, from 1.76 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 75 investors sold CRM shares while 276 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 415 raised stakes. 625.71 million shares or 1.98% more from 613.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dubuque State Bank & accumulated 57,750 shares. Highstreet Asset Mgmt Inc stated it has 808 shares. Davis R M Inc has invested 0.01% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). California Public Employees Retirement System holds 0.22% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 1.23M shares. Massmutual Fsb Adv invested 0% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Kj Harrison & Prns reported 2,000 shares. Cibc Ww Mkts reported 38,427 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Ally Financial invested in 0.7% or 27,000 shares. United Kingdom-based Gulf Intl Financial Bank (Uk) Limited has invested 0.47% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Permanens Cap LP stated it has 0.17% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Psagot Invest House Limited has invested 0% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Strategic Advsr Lc reported 5,178 shares or 0.3% of all its holdings. Nwi Mgmt LP holds 5.66% or 450,000 shares. Ftb Advsr Incorporated holds 0.01% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 709 shares. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Incorporated holds 19,922 shares or 0.57% of its portfolio.

Maplelane Capital Llc, which manages about $1.68B and $4.72B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ubiquiti Networks Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:UBNT) by 110,000 shares to 425,000 shares, valued at $55.89M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Take (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 214,999 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,001 shares, and cut its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).