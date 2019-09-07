Maplelane Capital Upped Its Holding in Netflix (NFLX) as Market Value Declined; Bank Of America (BAC) Holder Trust Co Of Oklahoma Has Cut Its Stake by $142.09 Million

Maplelane Capital Llc increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 154.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maplelane Capital Llc bought 333,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The hedge fund held 548,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $195.39M, up from 215,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maplelane Capital Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $127.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $3.08 during the last trading session, reaching $290.17. About 5.17M shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 24/05/2018 – TELEFONICA TO INTEGRATE NETFLIX SERVICE INTO TV/VIDEO PLATFORMS; 08/03/2018 – Obama in Talks to Provide Shows for Netflix; 28/03/2018 – Netflix Appoints Former NSA Under President Obama Susan Rice To Its Board Of Directors — MarketWatch; 29/03/2018 – ADVISORY-Alert on Netflix board news withdrawn; 21/05/2018 – The mental strategy Netflix CEO Reed Hastings used to grow a billion-dollar business; 26/04/2018 – Commentary: Amazon, Netflix and Apple are forcing Hollywood to reshape its business. via @cnbctech; 26/03/2018 – MediaConfidntial: ‘Netflix For Podcasts’ Doubtful Despite Growing Listenership; 05/03/2018 – NETFLIX SAYS INTRODUCING PIN PROTECTION AND OTHER ENHANCEMENTS FOR “INFORMED VIEWING”; 18/04/2018 – NETFLIX IS SAID TO HAVE EXPLORED BUYING CINEMAS: LA TIMES; 07/03/2018 – MEDIA-Netflix CEO sees $15 bln in subscriber fees this year – Nikkei

Trust Co Of Oklahoma decreased its stake in Bank Of America Corp (BAC) by 18.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Co Of Oklahoma sold 5,150 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 23,264 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $641.85 million, down from 28,414 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Co Of Oklahoma who had been investing in Bank Of America Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $252.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $27.73. About 54.50 million shares traded or 4.84% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 16/05/2018 – ABF Journal: BofA Names Schroeder Seattle Market President; 18/04/2018 – MERRILL LYNCH’S BLANCH CONCLUDES BLOOMBERG RADIO INTERVIEW; 15/05/2018 – Merck & Co Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 20/03/2018 – QUALCOMM INC QCOM.O : BOFA MERRILL ADDS TO US 1 LIST; 23/03/2018 – NY AG: BOFA SETTLEMENT ON ELECTRONIC TRADING MASKING; 16/04/2018 – BAC 1Q EQUITIES TRADING REV. EX-DVA $1.52B, EST. $1.18B; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Aaa (sf) To Bank Of America’s Class A(2018-2) Card Abs; 05/04/2018 – Banks facing losses on American Greetings buyout debt; 24/04/2018 – UBS GROUP AG UBSG.S : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO SFR 21 FROM SFR 22; 20/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-Britain’s G4S looks beyond small change in cash revolution

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hillman Communications has 10.6% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). The Massachusetts-based State Street has invested 0.45% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Nordea Management has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Sumitomo Mitsui Hldg reported 1.70M shares. 783 were reported by Convergence Investment Ptnrs Ltd. First Citizens Bank Trust Co holds 0.39% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 9,770 shares. Parkwood Ltd Liability stated it has 1.2% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Parkside Bankshares holds 0.06% or 529 shares. Patten And Patten Tn, Tennessee-based fund reported 1,932 shares. Norris Perne & French Llp Mi has 3,075 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Dorsey & Whitney Limited Liability Company holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 777 shares. The New Jersey-based Landscape Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.13% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Laurion Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 0.56% or 116,361 shares. Pinnacle Wealth Mgmt Advisory Group Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0.17% or 1,040 shares. Pitcairn owns 5,627 shares.

Maplelane Capital Llc, which manages about $1.68B and $3.58 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 35,750 shares to 29,250 shares, valued at $6.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Electronic Arts Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:EA) by 355,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 280,000 shares, and cut its stake in Sociedad Quimica Minera De C (Put) (NYSE:SQM).

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $2.00 million activity.

Trust Co Of Oklahoma, which manages about $219.97B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Oneok (NYSE:OKE) by 170 shares to 11,084 shares, valued at $774.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Real Estate Etf (VNQ) by 42 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,962 shares, and has risen its stake in Jones Lang Lasalle Inc (NYSE:JLL).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Benjamin F Edwards And Communication owns 63,596 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Harvey Cap Management owns 1.17% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 88,606 shares. Pggm holds 0.73% or 5.21M shares. Moreover, Wade G W has 0.17% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 63,656 shares. Guardian Investment Management invested 3.39% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Stevens Capital LP holds 0.95% or 807,021 shares. Weik Capital Mngmt holds 0.28% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) or 20,905 shares. Retirement Systems Of Alabama reported 0.97% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Diligent Investors accumulated 43,228 shares. Financial Advisory Ser holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 22,639 shares. Amg National Tru State Bank holds 204,820 shares or 0.35% of its portfolio. Lifeplan Group Inc Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Lc has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Altavista Wealth Mngmt reported 0.62% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Crestwood Group has 964,338 shares for 1.91% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.68 EPS, up 3.03% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.19B for 10.19 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual EPS reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.11% negative EPS growth.