Maplelane Capital Trimmed By $20.93 Million Its Irobot (Put) (IRBT) Holding; Louisiana-pacific Has 0.78 Sentiment

Maplelane Capital Llc decreased Irobot Corp (Put) (IRBT) stake by 36.51% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Maplelane Capital Llc sold 230,000 shares as Irobot Corp (Put) (IRBT)’s stock declined 28.71%. The Maplelane Capital Llc holds 400,000 shares with $36.66 million value, down from 630,000 last quarter. Irobot Corp (Put) now has $1.70 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.02% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $60.32. About 912,559 shares traded. iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT) has declined 5.03% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.03% the S&P500. Some Historical IRBT News: 30/05/2018 – iRobot Presenting at Nasdaq Investor Conference Jun 12; 24/04/2018 – IRobot Backs 2018 Rev $1.05B-$1.08B; 07/05/2018 – iRobot Presenting at Citi SMID Conference Jun 6; 24/04/2018 – IROBOT CORP – REAFFIRMING 2018 FULL-YEAR REVENUE AND OPERATING INCOME EXPECTATIONS; 24/04/2018 – IROBOT CORP IRBT.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP 19 TO 22 PCT; 25/04/2018 – It’s telling that $IRBT iRoomba is down even when they claim strong earnings; 24/04/2018 – IROBOT CORP – INCREASING FULL-YEAR 2018 EXPECTATIONS FOR EARNINGS PER SHARE; 29/03/2018 – iRobot Corp.: Ronald Chwang Won’t Stand for Re-election to the Board; 24/04/2018 – IROBOT CORP – SEES 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE $2.15 – $2.40; 24/04/2018 – IRobot Raises 2018 View To EPS $2.15-EPS $2.40

Louisiana-pacific Corp (LPX) investors sentiment increased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.01, from 0.77 in 2019Q1. The ratio has improved, as 102 hedge funds started new and increased equity positions, while 131 cut down and sold their positions in Louisiana-pacific Corp. The hedge funds in our database now possess: 114.48 million shares, down from 116.91 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Louisiana-pacific Corp in top ten equity positions decreased from 2 to 1 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 37 Reduced: 94 Increased: 60 New Position: 42.

Since April 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $3.17 million activity. CAMPANELLO RUSSELL J sold $2.11 million worth of stock.

Among 3 analysts covering iRobot Corporation – Common Stock (NASDAQ:IRBT), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. iRobot Corporation – Common Stock has $8300 highest and $7000 lowest target. $76’s average target is 25.99% above currents $60.32 stock price. iRobot Corporation – Common Stock had 3 analyst reports since July 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity on Thursday, July 25 with “Hold”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, August 29 by Sidoti.

Maplelane Capital Llc increased Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr (Put) stake by 840,000 shares to 1.42M valued at $156.46M in 2019Q2. It also upped Carvana Co stake by 121,000 shares and now owns 221,000 shares. Apple Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:AAPL) was raised too.

Analysts await iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.58 earnings per share, down 48.21% or $0.54 from last year’s $1.12 per share. IRBT’s profit will be $16.31 million for 26.00 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual earnings per share reported by iRobot Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 132.00% EPS growth.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, makes and sells building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structures, as well as light industrial and commercial construction. The company has market cap of $2.97 billion. It operates in four divisions: North America Oriented Strand Board; Siding; Engineered Wood Products; and South America. It has a 18.27 P/E ratio. The firm offers structural panel products comprising plywood, including roof decking, sidewall sheathing, and floor underlayment; SmartSide siding products and related accessories, such as wood sidings, trim, soffit, and fascia; and CanExel siding and accessory products, including pre-finished lap and trim products.

Hawk Ridge Capital Management Lp holds 3.1% of its portfolio in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation for 638,037 shares. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. owns 2.04 million shares or 1.77% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Northcoast Asset Management Llc has 1.28% invested in the company for 758,287 shares. The Oregon-based Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc has invested 1.17% in the stock. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management Gmbh, a Germany-based fund reported 38,200 shares.

The stock decreased 1.19% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $24.9. About 1.05 million shares traded. Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (LPX) has declined 1.69% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500. Some Historical LPX News: 07/05/2018 – Louisiana-Pacific 1Q EPS 62c; 07/05/2018 – Louisiana-Pacific 1Q Adj EPS 63c; 07/05/2018 – LP Invests $45 Million in Off-site Framing Manufacturer EntekraTM; 07/05/2018 – LP Invests $45 Million in Off-site Framing Manufacturer Entekr; 07/05/2018 – LOUISIANA-PACIFIC 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 63C, EST. 70C; 07/05/2018 – LOUISIANA-PACIFIC 1Q ADJ. EBITDA CONT OPS $159M, EST. $169.4M; 04/05/2018 – LP Announces Quarterly Dividend; 24/04/2018 – Washington-Based Remodeler and Homebuilder Updates His Own Home Using LP® SmartSide® Trim & Siding; 07/05/2018 – LOUISIANA-PACIFIC CORP – CONTINUE TO BE ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE TARGETED 12-14% FULL YEAR REVENUE GROWTH FOR SMARTSIDE; 15/03/2018 Louisiana-Pacific Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average

Analysts await Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.25 EPS, down 69.88% or $0.58 from last year’s $0.83 per share. LPX’s profit will be $29.80 million for 24.90 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.11 actual EPS reported by Louisiana-Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 127.27% EPS growth.