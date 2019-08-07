Maplelane Capital Stake in Hormel Foods (Put) (HRL) Has Upped by $8.80 Million as Stock Value Rose; New Leaf Venture Partners Decreased Its Affimed N V (AFMD) Position by $4.27 Million

New Leaf Venture Partners Llc decreased its stake in Affimed N V (AFMD) by 59.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Leaf Venture Partners Llc sold 1.07 million shares as the company’s stock declined 11.76% . The hedge fund held 732,774 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.08 million, down from 1.80 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Leaf Venture Partners Llc who had been investing in Affimed N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $172.31M market cap company. The stock increased 1.85% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $2.76. About 341,727 shares traded. Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD) has risen 71.43% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 71.43% the S&P500. Some Historical AFMD News: 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN; 16/04/2018 – BIOTHERA PHARMACEUTICALS PRESENTS TRANSLATIONAL DATA FROM ONGOING CLINICAL TRIALS SHOWING IMPRIME PGG IN COMBINATION WITH MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) DRIVES INNATE AND ADAPTIVE IMMUNE; 09/04/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – SAFETY PROFILE OF KEYTRUDA IN PHASE 3 TRIAL WAS CONSISTENT; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Monotherapy Met Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 KEYNOTE-042 Study, Significantly Improving OS as First-Line Therapy in Locally Advanced or Metastatic NSCLC Patients Expressing PD-L1 in at Least 1 Percent of Tumor; 16/04/2018 – NEARLY 70 PCT OF KEYTRUDA PLUS CHEMOTHERAPY PATIENTS ALIVE AFTER 1 YEAR VS 49 PCT FOR CHEMO ALONE – DATA; 23/04/2018 – Merck: EMA Validates Type II Variation for KEYTRUDA in Combination With Pemetrexed and Platinum Chemotherapy; 23/05/2018 – Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Significantly Improved Overall Survival and Progression-Free Survival as First-Line; 30/04/2018 – MRK: SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA COMBO WITH ALIMTA AND PLATINUM CHEMO; 18/05/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS THERE WAS NO CHANGE IN THE ADVERSE EVENT PROFILE OF KEYTRUDA OR TECENTRIQ; 17/05/2018 – Eisai Announces Data at ASCO 2018 Annual Meeting Showcasing LENVIMA® (lenvatinib) and KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Combination T

Maplelane Capital Llc increased its stake in Hormel Foods Corp (Put) (HRL) by 66.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maplelane Capital Llc bought 200,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.97% . The hedge fund held 500,000 shares of the meat and poultry and fish company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.38 million, up from 300,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maplelane Capital Llc who had been investing in Hormel Foods Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.18B market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $40.91. About 2.52M shares traded. Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) has risen 14.72% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.72% the S&P500. Some Historical HRL News: 24/05/2018 – Hormel Foods Reaffirms Full Yr Guidance; 30/05/2018 – VALLEY FRESH® Products Certified with American Heart Association® Heart-Check Mark; 24/05/2018 – Hormel Foods Announces Executive Retirement; 24/05/2018 – HORMEL FOODS CORP HRL.N – QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $0.44; 16/04/2018 – Moody’s: Smaller US pork operators will bear the brunt of potential Chinese pork tariffs; 06/03/2018 – Hormel Foods Names Jeff Frank VP of Foodservice Marketing; 24/05/2018 – HORMEL FOODS SAYS DON KREMIN, GROUP VP TO RETIRE; 26/04/2018 – MEDIA-Hormel mulls bid for $600 mln Chinese Wasabi maker – Bloomberg; 31/05/2018 – Precooked Bacon Pioneer Takes on Hormel by Adding Patent Fight; 24/05/2018 – HORMEL FOODS CORP – QTRLY REFRIGERATED FOODS NET SALES UP 14%

Analysts await Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $-0.16 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $-0.16 per share. After $0.03 actual earnings per share reported by Affimed N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -633.33% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold HRL shares while 148 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 160 raised stakes. 227.83 million shares or 0.15% less from 228.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Accredited Inc reported 12,911 shares. Capital Interest Incorporated Ca owns 4,200 shares. Ashfield Ptnrs reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL). United Financial Advisers Limited Liability Com owns 14,816 shares. Geode Limited Liability Corporation owns 4.06 million shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al reported 592,976 shares. Westpac holds 0% or 31,962 shares in its portfolio. Franklin has invested 0% in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL). Tarbox Family Office holds 0% or 42 shares in its portfolio. Guardian Life Insurance Company Of America reported 786 shares stake. Colony Group Inc Limited Com reported 8,465 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Renaissance Technologies Ltd Llc holds 0.02% or 382,400 shares in its portfolio. Savant Llc reported 7,425 shares. Amer Gp has 0.02% invested in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) for 124,759 shares. Suntrust Banks Inc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL).