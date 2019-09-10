Maplelane Capital Stake in Electronic Arts (EA) Has Lowered by $38.88 Million as Share Value Declined; As Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Market Value Declined, Greylin Investment Mangement Increased Stake

Maplelane Capital Llc decreased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 60.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maplelane Capital Llc sold 384,999 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% . The hedge fund held 250,001 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.41 million, down from 635,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maplelane Capital Llc who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.65B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $98.68. About 3.12M shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 15/05/2018 – EMINENCE BOOSTED LEN, PZZA, EA, MGM, LQ IN 1Q: 13F; 16/03/2018 – EA vows to never offer paid ‘loot boxes’ in its controversial ‘Star Wars Battlefront II’ game; 22/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC – ACQUIRED CLOUD GAMING TECHNOLOGY ASSETS AND PERSONNEL OF A WHOLLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF GAMEFLY, INC; 23/05/2018 – Moody’s Places Electronic Arts, Inc.’s Baa2 Senior Unsecured Ratings On Review For Upgrade; 19/04/2018 – DJ Electronic Arts Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EA); 22/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Acquires Assets and Personnel of a Wholly Owned Subsidiary of GameFly Inc; 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC – REVISED ITS LONG-TERM TAX RATE FROM 21% TO 18% PRIMARILY DUE TO CHANGES RESULTING FROM RECENT TAX LEGISLATION IN U.S; 08/03/2018 – EA Announces Warner Bros Interactive Entertainment and More to Enter Origin Access; 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O – FY 2019 OPERATING CASH FLOW IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $1.83 BILLION; 23/05/2018 – GAMEFLY: MAIL SUBSCRIPTIONS REMAIN AFTER ELECTRONIC ARTS DEAL

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 27.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc bought 121,607 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 556,626 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.25 million, up from 435,019 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 5.94% or $2.03 during the last trading session, reaching $36.23. About 13.10M shares traded or 28.09% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 28/04/2018 – Schlumberger Gets Approval to Buy Into Russia’s Biggest Driller; 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS IS CONFIDENT THAT THE OFFSHORE DRILLING RIG MARKET WILL RECOVER WITHIN THE NEXT FIVE YEARS; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger 1Q North America Revenue $2.84B

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.92 in 2018Q4.

Maplelane Capital Llc, which manages about $1.68B and $3.58 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 15,001 shares to 75,001 shares, valued at $88.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.63 EPS, down 21.25% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.8 per share. EA’s profit will be $176.53M for 39.16 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.26 actual EPS reported by Electronic Arts Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -342.31% EPS growth.

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc, which manages about $435.83M and $445.25 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Therapeutics Corp Del (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 3,015 shares to 117,778 shares, valued at $13.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.