Maplelane Capital Stake in Analog Devices (ADI) Cut by $3.36 Million as Valuation Rose; P G & E (PCG) Position Held by New Generation Advisors Llc

Maplelane Capital Llc decreased its stake in Analog Devices Inc (ADI) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maplelane Capital Llc sold 30,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.41% . The hedge fund held 120,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.54 million, down from 150,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maplelane Capital Llc who had been investing in Analog Devices Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.86% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $111.04. About 1.22M shares traded. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 23.24% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADI News: 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices 2Q Net $379.8M; 13/03/2018 – Qualcomm: Instinet Sees Xilinx, ADI, Microchip Similarities to NXP as Targets — Barron’s Blog; 17/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Bank of America, Abbott Laboratories, Analog Devices, Mohawk Industries, Maxwell; 08/03/2018 – S&GR Assigns Analog Devices Sr Unscured Notes ‘BBB’ Issue Rtg; 08/03/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES OUTLOOK POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 09/03/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES INC – TO USE NET PROCEEDS OF OFFERING TO REPAY A PORTION OF AMOUNT OUTSTANDING UNDER ITS FIVE-YEAR TERM LOAN; 09/03/2018 – Analog Devices Prices Offering of $300M of 2.850% Sr Unsec Notes Due 2020, $450M of 2.950% Sr Unsec Notes Due 202; 08/03/2018 – ARGONAS CORPORATE FINANCE ADVISES SIEMENS AND OTHER SHAREHOLDERS ON THE SALE OF SYMEO GMBH, A COMPANY SPECIALIZED IN INNOVATIVE RADAR TECHNOLOGY FOR INDUSTRIAL & AUTOMOTIVE MARKETS, TO ANALOG…; 30/05/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES 2Q REV. $1.51B; 08/03/2018 – Argonas Corporate Finance Advises Siemens and Other Shareholders on the Sale of Symeo GmbH, a Company specialized in Innovative RADAR Technology for Industrial & Automotive Markets, to Analog Devices

New Generation Advisors Llc increased its stake in P G & E Corp (PCG) by 10.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Generation Advisors Llc bought 26,841 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The hedge fund held 279,492 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.41M, up from 252,651 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Generation Advisors Llc who had been investing in P G & E Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.42% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $10.12. About 9.36 million shares traded or 10.67% up from the average. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 25/05/2018 – REPORT SAYS PG&E EQUIPMENT CAUSED 4 NORTHERN CALIFORNIA FIRES; 04/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/04/2018 02:05 PM; 23/03/2018 – PG&E Statement on Passing of Nancy McFadden, Chief of Staff to Governor Brown; 03/05/2018 – PG&E 1Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 25/04/2018 – PG&E, Edison Gain a Shield From Some Wildfire Liability in Bill; 25/05/2018 – Cal Fire: In McCourtney Fire, Investigation Finds Evidence That PG&E Allegedly Failed to Remove a Tree From Proximity of a Power Line; 05/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/05/2018 08:58 AM; 09/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/09/2018 02:10 PM; 31/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/31/2018 05:23 PM; 18/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/18/2018 12:33 PM

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 46 investors sold ADI shares while 240 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 230 raised stakes. 315.71 million shares or 2.60% less from 324.13 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Montag A Associates has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Greenleaf Tru stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Fiduciary holds 0.15% or 51,381 shares. Cohen Klingenstein Limited Com holds 0.29% or 35,600 shares. Captrust, North Carolina-based fund reported 22,356 shares. New York-based Goldman Sachs has invested 0.09% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). D L Carlson Grp Incorporated has 2,808 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Mariner Ltd Liability Com reported 9,982 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Mufg Americas Hldg invested 0.71% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Rmsincerbeaux Cap Mgmt Llc invested 0% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Essex Management Limited Liability Corp has 141 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Taurus Asset Management Ltd Liability reported 2,400 shares. Baystate Wealth Management Ltd Llc holds 73 shares. Evercore Wealth Ltd Com invested 0.02% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Cincinnati Corporation stated it has 1.73% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI).

Analysts await Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.22 EPS, down 21.29% or $0.33 from last year’s $1.55 per share. ADI’s profit will be $450.68M for 22.75 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.26 actual EPS reported by Analog Devices, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.17% negative EPS growth.

Maplelane Capital Llc, which manages about $1.68B and $4.72 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kemet Corp (Put) (NYSE:KEM) by 810,000 shares to 1.58 million shares, valued at $29.63 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in World Wrestling Entmt Inc (NYSE:WWE) by 209,767 shares in the quarter, for a total of 330,001 shares, and has risen its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (Call) (NYSE:MCD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.65, from 0.37 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 39 investors sold PCG shares while 84 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 438.18 million shares or 4.10% more from 420.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Susquehanna Group Incorporated Llp invested in 866,222 shares. The Washington-based Cornerstone Advisors has invested 0% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage, New York-based fund reported 197,427 shares. Pentwater Cap Mgmt Limited Partnership reported 4.57M shares. Sageworth Trust Company reported 1,817 shares. Hennessy Advsrs holds 0.67% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) or 605,449 shares. The Switzerland-based Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Hound Llc has invested 6.81% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Oakbrook Ltd Liability holds 0.01% or 10,600 shares. Citigroup owns 5.08M shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. American stated it has 0% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Pnc Svcs Grp Inc Inc owns 7,010 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Griffin Asset Mgmt holds 0% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 184 shares. Nomura holds 345,400 shares. Moreover, Fmr Ltd Liability Com has 0.03% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 12.56M shares.

