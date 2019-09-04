Maplelane Capital Raised Stake in D R Horton (Call) (DHI) by $14.76 Million; General Dynamics (GD) Shareholder Blair William & Company Raised Its Position by $1.04 Million

Blair William & Company increased its stake in General Dynamics Corp (GD) by 52.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blair William & Company bought 6,147 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.41% . The institutional investor held 17,904 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.03 million, up from 11,757 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blair William & Company who had been investing in General Dynamics Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $1.94 during the last trading session, reaching $191.22. About 311,761 shares traded. General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) has declined 5.26% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.26% the S&P500. Some Historical GD News: 29/05/2018 – Gulfstream Selects TAG Farnborough Airport For Site Of New London-Area Service Center; 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP CEO SAYS U.S. CORPORATE TAX REFORM HAS HELPED DEMAND FOR BUSINESS JETS; 20/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS, CSRA AMEND OFFER PRICE TO $41.25 FROM $40.75; 08/03/2018 – Dassault Aviation posts higher profits, sees flattish 2018 net sales; 28/03/2018 – General Dynamics Deal For CSRA Continues After CACI Withdraws Bid; 11/05/2018 – Fitch Plans to Withdraw Ratings of General Dynamics Corporation; 20/03/2018 – General Dynamics ups offer in battle for CSRA; 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS: CUSTOMERS DELAYED DELIVERIES ON 2 AIRCRAFT; 24/04/2018 – General Dynamics Gulfstream Unit to Invest About $55M in Facility; 17/05/2018 – General Dynamics Access Event Set By Capital Alpha for May. 18

Maplelane Capital Llc increased its stake in D R Horton Inc (Call) (DHI) by 300% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maplelane Capital Llc bought 359,999 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.56% . The hedge fund held 480,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.86 million, up from 120,001 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maplelane Capital Llc who had been investing in D R Horton Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.63B market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $50.37. About 1.16 million shares traded. D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) has risen 5.10% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.10% the S&P500. Some Historical DHI News: 14/05/2018 – D.R. Horton Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 13/04/2018 – D.R. Horton Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – D.R. Horton Net Sales Orders Rise 13% — Earnings Review; 24/04/2018 – DHI: John Khoiry of Long Pond Capital pitching $DHI long believes 60% upside in coming years; 26/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Research alert on D&H India Ltd withdrawn; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – AFFORDABILITY IN HOUSING IS JUST GOING TO BECOME MORE AND MORE DIFFICULT TO MAINTAIN – CEO ON COF CALL; 22/04/2018 – DJ DR Horton Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DHI); 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC – INCREASING FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE FOR CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS TO AT LEAST $800 MLN EXCLUDING FORESTAR; 20/04/2018 – Forestar Financial Information to Be Included in D.R. Horton’s Earnings Release and Conference Call on April 26, 2018; 26/04/2018 – DR Horton 2Q Net $351M

Maplelane Capital Llc, which manages about $1.68B and $3.58B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (NYSE:TMUS) by 12,000 shares to 108,000 shares, valued at $7.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Las Vegas Sands Corp (NYSE:LVS) by 150,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 450,000 shares, and cut its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv (Put) (NYSE:BUD).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.63 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 67 investors sold DHI shares while 179 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 300.56 million shares or 2.68% more from 292.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 172,500 were reported by Andra Ap. Laffer holds 0% or 45,193 shares. Wells Fargo & Communication Mn invested 0.03% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Ww stated it has 7.16 million shares. 25,650 are held by Auxier Asset. Dudley Shanley Incorporated has 7.69% invested in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) for 717,947 shares. Envestnet Asset Management invested 0.01% of its portfolio in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). 7,790 are held by First Allied Advisory Service. 16,260 were reported by Appleton Prtnrs Ma. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System reported 0.05% of its portfolio in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Advisory Network Ltd invested in 0.02% or 5,927 shares. Norman Fields Gottscho Lc accumulated 7,925 shares. Segall Bryant And Hamill Ltd Co holds 0.03% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) or 47,056 shares. Kentucky Retirement Ins Tru Fund holds 0.06% of its portfolio in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) for 6,756 shares. Biltmore Wealth Management reported 14,983 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold GD shares while 301 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 240 raised stakes. 225.54 million shares or 5.07% less from 237.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Qci Asset Management Ny, New York-based fund reported 75,854 shares. Endurance Wealth Mngmt accumulated 1,573 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Rothschild Inv Corp Il has 50,996 shares. Sei invested 0.07% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Cidel Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Mason Street Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.14% or 38,653 shares. West Oak Cap Ltd Co has invested 0.14% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). National Bank Of Hawaii, Hawaii-based fund reported 6,036 shares. Sigma Planning has 0.03% invested in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) for 3,046 shares. D E Shaw And Company Inc owns 322,789 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan stated it has 0.31% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Virtu Fin Limited Liability Company holds 8,155 shares. Washington Trust invested 0.04% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Tru Department Mb Fin Comml Bank N A stated it has 50,062 shares. Joel Isaacson Company Lc reported 1,281 shares.

Blair William & Company, which manages about $16.40B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (NYSE:FIS) by 12,400 shares to 106,393 shares, valued at $12.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Black Knight Inc by 9,106 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 57,082 shares, and cut its stake in Finisar Corp (Prn).

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $28,549 activity.