Maplelane Capital Raised Position in Take (TTWO) by $1.41 Million; Capwealth Advisors Has Cut Carnival Paired Ctf (CCL) Stake by $525,200

Capwealth Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Carnival Corp Paired Ctf (CCL) by 3.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capwealth Advisors Llc sold 10,504 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% . The institutional investor held 263,723 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.38 million, down from 274,227 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capwealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Carnival Corp Paired Ctf for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.15B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $44.08. About 3.00 million shares traded. Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) has declined 19.58% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 22/03/2018 – Carnival Sees 2Q Constant Currency Net Rev Yields Up Approximately 2.5% to 3.5 %; 03/04/2018 – Cruise line Carnival says it will join the fight to contest Bermuda’s same-sex marriage ban; 18/04/2018 – Holland America Group Chief Executive Officer Stein Kruse Receives Netherland-America Foundation Ambassadors’ Award; 17/05/2018 – Princess Cruises Reveals 2019-2020 Panama Canal ltineraries; 15/03/2018 – CARNIVAL GROUP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD 0996.HK – WANG CHUNNING APPOINTED AS VICE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 11/04/2018 – CARNIVAL CORP CCL.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.50/SHR; 28/03/2018 – Carnival Cruise Line Takes Delivery of 26th Ship, Carnival Horizon; 22/03/2018 – CARNIVAL CORP – IN CONSTANT CURRENCY, NET REVENUE YIELDS INCREASED 3.9 PERCENT FOR 1Q 2018; 11/04/2018 – CARNIVAL AUTHORIZES ADDED $1B SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 22/03/2018 – Carnival 1Q EPS 54c

Maplelane Capital Llc increased its stake in Take (TTWO) by 10% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maplelane Capital Llc bought 15,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.70% . The hedge fund held 165,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.57M, up from 150,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maplelane Capital Llc who had been investing in Take for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $131.97. About 862,911 shares traded. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) has risen 8.32% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical TTWO News: 24/04/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: Wait for Take Two’s earnings before buying; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive 4Q Net $90.9M; 11/05/2018 – Macquarie Group Adds 21st Century Fox, Exits Take-Two: 13F; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE SEES FISCAL YR ENDING MARCH 31, 2019 NET BOOKINGS TO RANGE FROM $2.67 BLN TO $2.77 BLN; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two fourth-quarter revenue misses estimates; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE INC TTWO.O SEES FY 2019 GAAP SHR $1.53 TO $1.80; 29/03/2018 – Lindsay Lohan loses ‘Grand Theft Auto’ appeal; 29/03/2018 – Global Digital Games Market 2014-2017 & 2017-2022: Market is Expected to Reach $272 Billion – Major Companies are Activision Blizzard, EA, Take-Two Interactive and Ubisoft – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 08/05/2018 – Game publisher EA’s first-quarter forecast misses estimates; 29/05/2018 – Take-Two Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow

Since June 25, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.93 million activity. Shares for $930,000 were bought by WEISENBURGER RANDALL J on Wednesday, July 3.

Analysts await Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) to report earnings on September, 26. They expect $2.53 earnings per share, up 7.20% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.36 per share. CCL’s profit will be $1.79 billion for 4.36 P/E if the $2.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual earnings per share reported by Carnival Corporation & Plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 283.33% EPS growth.

