Maplelane Capital Raised Its Hormel Foods (Put) (HRL) Stake by $12.00 Million as Share Price Rose; As Apple (AAPL) Stock Rose, Arbor Investment Advisors Has Upped by $2.01 Million Its Stake

Maplelane Capital Llc increased its stake in Hormel Foods Corp (Put) (HRL) by 60% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maplelane Capital Llc bought 300,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.97% . The hedge fund held 800,000 shares of the meat and poultry and fish company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $32.43M, up from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maplelane Capital Llc who had been investing in Hormel Foods Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.25 billion market cap company. It closed at $43.54 lastly. It is down 14.72% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.72% the S&P500. Some Historical HRL News: 24/05/2018 – HORMEL FOODS CORP – QTRLY GROCERY PRODUCTS NET SALES DOWN 1%; 24/05/2018 – Hormel Foods 2Q Effective Tax Rate 20%; 24/05/2018 – HORMEL FOODS CORP QTRLY JENNIE-O TURKEY STORE VOLUME DOWN 3%; 24/05/2018 – Hormel Foods Backs FY18 Sales $9.7B-$10.1B; 08/05/2018 – Hormel Foods Recognized as a Best for Vets Employer for Sixth Year in a Row; 25/04/2018 – HORMEL IS SAID TO MULL BID FOR $600M CHINESE WASABI MAKER; 30/05/2018 – VALLEY FRESH® Products Certified with American Heart Association® Heart-Check Mark; 16/04/2018 – Moody’s: Smaller US pork operators will bear the brunt of potential Chinese pork tariffs; 07/05/2018 – Hormel Foods Ranked No. 16 on 2018 100 Best Corporate Citizens List; 21/03/2018 – Hormel Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Arbor Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc. (AAPL) by 637.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arbor Investment Advisors Llc bought 10,193 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 11,793 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.33 million, up from 1,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $988.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $218.82. About 25.36M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 24/04/2018 – AMS SAYS MAJOR CONSUMER CUSTOMER IS DEEMPHASISING CURRENT GENERATION OF ITS PRODUCTS IN FAVOUR OF NEXT GENERATION; 14/05/2018 – LANSDOWNE EXITED DATA, URI, CAFD, UPS, AAPL IN 1Q: 13F; 25/04/2018 – Robby Technologies Hires Former Apple Exec Saumil Nanavati to Guide Deployment of Autonomous Delivery Robots; 10/05/2018 – The project was touted as Apple’s biggest in Europe, and was expected to create 300 jobs in Ireland; 22/05/2018 – Pricing Solutions: Apple’s #pricing mistakes with HomePod will cost it a huge new market, according to a brutal Deutsche Bank; 21/03/2018 – New York Post: Jimmy Iovine shifts to consulting role at Apple Music; 19/04/2018 – Cramer tracks the ‘very close’ race to $1 trillion between Apple, Amazon, Alphabet and Microsoft; 08/03/2018 – Apple’s CEO is the ‘Donald Trump of the music industry,’ says rocker Axl Rose; 02/04/2018 – IBT: Apple Maps: Ohio, Maryland, Arkansas And West Virginia Transit Data Added; 30/03/2018 – Japan Display to raise $500m to supply key customer Apple

Maplelane Capital Llc, which manages about $1.68B and $4.72 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Take (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 214,999 shares to 50,001 shares, valued at $5.68 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lululemon Athletica Inc (NASDAQ:LULU) by 129,999 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 120,001 shares, and cut its stake in Nomad Foods Ltd.

More notable recent Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Could a tiny legume play a big role in the world’s future food needs? – Bizwomen – The Business Journals” on September 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hormel Rises on the Food Supply Chain With Alternative Proteins and — Wait for It — Pumpkin Spam? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Hormel: I Just Bought More Shares Of This Dividend King – Seeking Alpha” on April 29, 2019. More interesting news about Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Be Happy With Hormel Foods Corporation’s (NYSE:HRL) Performance Lately? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 24, 2019 as well as Csrwire.com‘s news article titled: “Hormel Foods Announces the Creation and Launch of Plant-forward Meat Alternative HAPPY LITTLE PLANTSâ„¢ Brand at Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference – CSRwire.com” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Arbor Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $433.57M and $319.52 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Etf (VT) by 30,875 shares to 279,056 shares, valued at $20.97M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

