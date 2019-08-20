Maplelane Capital Position in Cott Que (COT) Has Upped by $6.34 Million; Goldentree Asset Management LP Boosted Its Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Stake by $2.18 Million as Stock Rose

Goldentree Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 12.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goldentree Asset Management Lp bought 11,410 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The hedge fund held 100,265 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.25 million, up from 88,855 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goldentree Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.70B market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $2.78 during the last trading session, reaching $202.2. About 1.62M shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 03/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund Announces Quarterly Distribution of $0.16 Per Share; 14/05/2018 – Global banks signal pragmatism over EU access after Brexit; 08/05/2018 – LEIDOS HOLDINGS INC LDOS.N : GOLDMAN SACHS REMOVES FROM CONVICTION LIST; 09/03/2018 – Goldman Co-Presidents Leading Candidates to Replace Blankfein; 23/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs enlisted Justin Schmidt, a former trader, to be the first head of digital asset markets in the company’s securities division. Schmidt began his role on Monday, April 16; 30/05/2018 – Peabody Says Goldman Sachs Could Benefit From Volcker Rollback (Video); 18/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs CEO Lloyd Blankfein: Economy looks ‘awfully good’ and should keep growing; 30/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs, Google Women March Ahead With Gender Bias Suits; 17/04/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS PERFORMANCE METRICS ARE TRACKING “IN LINE OR BETTER” THAN MANAGEMENT GOALS -CFO; 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs 1Q Underwriting Rev $1.21 Billion

Maplelane Capital Llc increased its stake in Cott Corp Que (COT) by 39.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maplelane Capital Llc bought 453,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.08% . The hedge fund held 1.60 million shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.38 million, up from 1.15 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maplelane Capital Llc who had been investing in Cott Corp Que for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $12.53. About 602,572 shares traded. Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) has declined 19.91% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.91% the S&P500. Some Historical COT News: 03/05/2018 – COTT CORP – INCREASED TARGETED FULL YEAR 2018 REVENUES TO OVER $2.35 BLN; 03/05/2018 – Cott 1Q EPS 3c; 08/03/2018 – CMA REFRESCO HAS OFFERED TO SELL ONLY UK-BASED COTT FACILITY; 03/05/2018 – Cott 1Q Net $361.4M; 29/03/2018 – CMA Won’t Refer Refresco, Cott Merger for Further Probe; 29/03/2018 – REG-Refresco receives CMA approval for integration of Cott’s UK bottling activities; 21/03/2018 – COTT COMPLETES CASH TENDER OFFER FOR CRYSTAL ROCK HOLDINGS,; 03/05/2018 – Cott Board of Directors Approved a $50M Share-Repurchase Plan on May 1; 29/03/2018 – UK’S CMA – ACCEPTED UNDERTAKINGS IN LIEU OF REFERENCE TO PHASE 2 GIVEN BY REFRESCO GROUP NV UNDER SECTION 73 OF ENTERPRISE ACT 2002 ON COTT DEAL; 05/03/2018 Cott Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cap Investment Advisors Ltd invested in 15,091 shares or 0.17% of the stock. 3,520 were accumulated by North Star Asset Mngmt. Bb&T accumulated 0.01% or 3,128 shares. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 0.02% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Mackenzie Fin invested 0.17% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Dodge & Cox owns 1.8% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 11.39M shares. Comml Bank Of New York Mellon, a New York-based fund reported 4.10M shares. Pathstone Family Office Ltd invested 0% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). California-based Reilly Financial Advsr Ltd Com has invested 0.02% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Iat Reinsurance Limited reported 101,250 shares stake. Cornerstone Ptnrs Ltd reported 2.42% stake. Whittier Tru owns 0.33% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 56,866 shares. Gateway Inv Advisers Limited Co has 251,297 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Corporation owns 39,800 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc has 4.05% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS).

Goldentree Asset Management Lp, which manages about $22.00 billion and $925.87M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) by 839,055 shares to 1.01 million shares, valued at $15.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Huntsman Corp (NYSE:HUN) by 198,095 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.26 million shares, and cut its stake in Liberty Latin America Ltd.

More notable recent The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Remembering The Good Times: A Requiem For The Floor Of The NYSE – Benzinga” on July 24, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Goldman Sachs Files Plans For 6 Bond ETFs – Benzinga” published on August 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Why Citigroup Is The Best Bank Stock To Buy – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Top Financial Stocks to Buy Right Now – Motley Fool” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Thursday’s Market Minute: Futures Rise On Chinese Data – Benzinga” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Maplelane Capital Llc, which manages about $1.68B and $3.58B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 106,000 shares to 189,000 shares, valued at $35.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA) by 384,999 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 250,001 shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

More notable recent Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Cott names former GNC executive its new global chief information officer – Tampa Bay Business Journal” on April 02, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For August 8, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Cott Corporation 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 24, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Cott acquires Mountain Valley Spring Company – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 15, 2018.