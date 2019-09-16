Maplelane Capital Lowered World Wrestling Entmt (Call) (WWE) Position By $1.46 Million; John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Has 2.11 Sentiment

Maplelane Capital Llc decreased World Wrestling Entmt Inc (Call) (WWE) stake by 16.83% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Maplelane Capital Llc sold 20,234 shares as World Wrestling Entmt Inc (Call) (WWE)’s stock declined 11.92%. The Maplelane Capital Llc holds 100,000 shares with $7.22M value, down from 120,234 last quarter. World Wrestling Entmt Inc (Call) now has $5.83B valuation. The stock increased 2.46% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $74.1. About 329,802 shares traded. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) has declined 7.29% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WWE News: 27/04/2018 – World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) will put on a pay-per-view called The Greatest Royal Rumble in Saudi Arabia on Friday, one of the biggest events in the Middle East; 09/04/2018 – World Wrestling Raises 1Q and Full Yr 2018 Guidance; 19/04/2018 – World Wrestling Declares Dividend of 12c; 03/05/2018 – World Wrestling Raises 2018 Target for Adjusted Oibda to At Least $150 Million; 08/03/2018 – WWE, GOL IN PACT TO BROADCAST WEEKLY WWE HIGHLIGHT SHOWS; 23/04/2018 – WWE® Publishes Revised Historical Trending Schedules; 03/05/2018 – WWE SEES 2018 ADJ. OIBDA TO AT LEAST $150M, SAW AT LEAST $145M; 29/05/2018 – Nestlé Waters North America And WWE® Announce “Choose Water” Campaign; 09/04/2018 – Brock Lesnar™ Re-Signs with WWE®; 06/04/2018 – WWE: The World of Wrestling Turns to ‘Wrestlemania 34’ — Barrons.com

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (HPS) investors sentiment increased to 2.11 in Q2 2019. It’s up 1.38, from 0.73 in 2019Q1. The ratio is positive, as 19 investment managers opened new and increased holdings, while 9 reduced and sold their positions in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III. The investment managers in our database now hold: 2.45 million shares, down from 2.50 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment managers holding John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III in top ten holdings was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 5 Increased: 12 New Position: 7.

More notable recent John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “A Sum-Of-Parts Analysis Of Accenture’s Business – Seeking Alpha” on September 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III declares $0.1222 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on August 02, 2019, Fool.com published: “HP’s Cash-Cow Ink Business Is in Trouble – Motley Fool” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Hubbell Incorporated Appoints Allan Connolly Group President, Hubbell Power Systems – GlobeNewswire” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Infosys: 40% Upside Driven By Successful Turnaround – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 05, 2019.

The stock increased 0.91% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $19.32. About 45,552 shares traded. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (HPS) has 0.00% since September 16, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. holds 13.64% of its portfolio in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III for 646,421 shares. Burney Co owns 119,586 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Brown Advisory Securities Llc has 0.08% invested in the company for 14,963 shares. The California-based Clenar Muke Llc has invested 0.04% in the stock. Old National Bancorp In, a Indiana-based fund reported 34,459 shares.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Advisers, LLC. The company has market cap of $610.62 million. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. It has a 27.49 P/E ratio. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

More notable recent World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “When Should You Buy World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)? – Yahoo Finance” on September 05, 2019, also Investorideas.com with their article: “Play by Play: Rogers Announces (NYSE: $RCI) Sixth Season of Hometown Hockey and WWE (NYSE: $WWE) to Broadcast SmackDown and Raw Draft – InvestorIdeas.com” published on September 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How WWE Could Further Monetize NXT Following TV Deal – Yahoo Finance” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Evercore sees 30% upside for WWE – Seeking Alpha” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Off-the-Wall Street: 3 Unusual Businesses to Invest In – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.02, from 1.95 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 53 investors sold WWE shares while 80 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 54.14 million shares or 6.03% more from 51.07 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Proshare Lc owns 8,024 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Schroder Investment Group Inc stated it has 146,395 shares. 25,070 were accumulated by Fayez Sarofim. 1,846 are owned by Us State Bank De. Cim Mangement holds 0.16% in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) or 5,949 shares. Eaton Vance Management holds 0% in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) or 12,461 shares. Qs Limited Company invested in 118,248 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas has 48,805 shares. 90,312 are owned by Century Companies. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Grp Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 1,340 shares. Paloma Partners Co stated it has 128,057 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Moreover, Boothbay Fund Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.02% invested in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE). Chicago Equity Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 15,340 shares. Ameritas Invest Partners holds 0.04% or 12,815 shares. Teton Advsrs holds 32,000 shares.

Maplelane Capital Llc increased Jd Com Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:JD) stake by 460,000 shares to 2.16 million valued at $65.43 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Facebook Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:FB) stake by 200,000 shares and now owns 400,000 shares. Tesla Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:TSLA) was raised too.

Among 5 analysts covering World Wrestling Enter (NYSE:WWE), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. World Wrestling Enter has $110 highest and $7900 lowest target. $91.50’s average target is 23.48% above currents $74.1 stock price. World Wrestling Enter had 11 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 26 by M Partners. Citigroup maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $7900 target in Wednesday, September 4 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by M Partners on Friday, June 21. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, June 21 by Loop Capital Markets.