Maplelane Capital Lowered Stake in Dish Network (Put) (DISH) by $27.51 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Segment Wealth Management Has Upped Netflix (NFLX) Position by $416,876

Segment Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 67.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Segment Wealth Management Llc bought 1,171 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,895 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.03 million, up from 1,724 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Segment Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $147.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.85% or $9.32 during the last trading session, reaching $335.78. About 10.33 million shares traded or 53.94% up from the average. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has risen 8.05% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 18/04/2018 – Collider.com: Toby Stephens on Going from `Black Sails’ to Netflix’s `Lost in Space’; 28/03/2018 – Ambassador Susan E. Rice Appointed to Netflix Board of Directors; 07/05/2018 – Collider.com: Netflix Recruits `Beauty and the Beast’ Screenwriter for David Ayer’s `Bright’ Sequel; 24/05/2018 – Adyen is a Dutch company that processes payments for Airbnb, Uber, Spotify and Netflix; 09/03/2018 – Live from #SXSW2018 today: Watch @KaraSwisher Maria Shriver and Christina Schwarzenegger, the EPs of a new @Netflix documentary; 05/04/2018 – @JimCramer talks Spotify, the ‘anti-IPO’ joining the ranks of Netflix and Amazon; 17/04/2018 – Netflix’s foreign subscribers begin to grab the starlight; 17/04/2018 – TicToc by Bloomberg: Apple is planning to launch the Netflix of news; 29/03/2018 – NETFLIX IS SAID TO BE CLOSE TO EUROPACORP DEAL: LES ECHOS; 26/05/2018 – New York Post: Campaign contributor helped Obamas score Netflix deal

Maplelane Capital Llc decreased its stake in Dish Network Corp (Put) (DISH) by 75.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maplelane Capital Llc sold 887,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.89% with the market. The hedge fund held 292,500 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.27M, down from 1.18M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maplelane Capital Llc who had been investing in Dish Network Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $39.51. About 4.89M shares traded or 73.18% up from the average. DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) has risen 9.61% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.18% the S&P500. Some Historical DISH News: 23/04/2018 – FATHOM EVENTS SIGNS PACT WITH DISH NETWORK; 08/05/2018 – DISH Network 1Q EPS 70c; 08/05/2018 – Dish DBS CDS Tightens 59 Bps; 08/05/2018 – DISH Network 1Q Net $368M; 08/05/2018 – DISH CHAIRMAN: DON’T EXPECT NETWORK PARTNERSHIP ANNOUNCEMENTS; 10/04/2018 – DISH Alliance Group strengthens ISPs with broadband sales support, video offerings; 08/05/2018 – DISH NETWORK CORP – CO SEEING MARGIN AND ARPU EXPANSION ON SLING AND EXPECTS THAT TO CONTINUE- CONF CALL; 26/03/2018 – Dish Backs U.S. Case Against AT&T, Claims Threat to Sling TV; 19/04/2018 – Fitch Upgraded DISH and DDBS Issue Ratings to ‘BB’/’RR2’ From ‘BB-‘/’RR4’; 04/04/2018 – Dish Network Terminates Trademark License Agreements With Northstar Wireless, SNR Wireless

Analysts await DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) to report earnings on August, 2. They expect $0.65 EPS, down 21.69% or $0.18 from last year’s $0.83 per share. DISH’s profit will be $305.39 million for 15.20 P/E if the $0.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual EPS reported by DISH Network Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Maplelane Capital Llc, which manages about $1.68 billion and $3.58B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (Call) (NYSE:CRM) by 167,500 shares to 410,000 shares, valued at $64.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (Put) (NYSE:TSM) by 1.04M shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.64 million shares, and has risen its stake in Hormel Foods Corp (Put) (NYSE:HRL).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.56 million activity. The insider DEFRANCO JAMES bought $304,800.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.94 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $2.86 million activity.