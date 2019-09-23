Maplelane Capital Lowered Its Electronic Arts (EA) Position; Badger Meter (BMI) Has 0.91 Sentiment

Badger Meter Inc (BMI) investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.64, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. The ratio has dropped, as 75 investment professionals increased and started new holdings, while 82 decreased and sold holdings in Badger Meter Inc. The investment professionals in our database now own: 22.10 million shares, up from 21.77 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Badger Meter Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 26 Reduced: 56 Increased: 54 New Position: 21.

Maplelane Capital Llc decreased Electronic Arts Inc (EA) stake by 82.14% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Maplelane Capital Llc sold 229,999 shares as Electronic Arts Inc (EA)’s stock declined 2.49%. The Maplelane Capital Llc holds 50,001 shares with $5.06 million value, down from 280,000 last quarter. Electronic Arts Inc now has $29.01 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $98.43. About 1.17 million shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 02/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Electronic Arts’ IDR at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O – FY 2019 NET REVENUE IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $5.60 BILLION; 23/05/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES ELECTRONIC ARTS, INC.’S Baa2 SR UNSECURED; 22/05/2018 – Electronic Arts: Israeli Group Adds to EA’s Focus on Advanced Technologies; 09/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $158 FROM $138; 20/03/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Electronic Arts Inc. To ‘BBB+’; Outlook Stable; 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O – FY 2019 NET BOOKINGS IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $5.55 BILLION; 20/03/2018 – S&P REVISES ELECTRONIC ARTS INC. TO RATING ‘BBB+’ FROM ‘BBB’; 12/04/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS NAMES PATRICK SODERLUND CHIEF DESIGN OFFICER; 22/05/2018 – Electronic Arts: Acquisition Closed in May 2018

Analysts await Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.63 earnings per share, down 21.25% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.8 per share. EA’s profit will be $185.66 million for 39.06 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.26 actual earnings per share reported by Electronic Arts Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -342.31% EPS growth.

Among 9 analysts covering Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 44% are positive. Electronic Arts has $12000 highest and $10000 lowest target. $108.89’s average target is 10.63% above currents $98.43 stock price. Electronic Arts had 15 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Monday, March 25 by Goldman Sachs. The company was maintained on Thursday, August 1 by Stifel Nicolaus. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) rating on Monday, July 22. Stifel Nicolaus has “Buy” rating and $11100 target. Bank of America maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $10200 target in Wednesday, July 31 report. The rating was downgraded by M Partners to “Neutral” on Friday, May 3. UBS maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, May 8 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Thursday, May 9. As per Monday, June 24, the company rating was maintained by Stephens.

Maplelane Capital Llc increased Tesla Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:TSLA) stake by 163,500 shares to 605,000 valued at $135.19M in 2019Q2. It also upped Carvana Co (Call) stake by 150,000 shares and now owns 250,000 shares. World Wrestling Entmt Inc (NYSE:WWE) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 56 investors sold EA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 214 raised stakes. 258.16 million shares or 2.00% less from 263.41 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Susquehanna Intl Group Llp has invested 0.03% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Verition Fund Mgmt Lc invested in 12,027 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Shell Asset Com reported 0.04% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). 31,000 are held by Bp Public Limited. Moreover, Dsc Advsrs Limited Partnership has 0.04% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Heritage Wealth Advisors invested 0% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Aurora Inv Counsel has 1.12% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 25,324 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 115,759 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & Incorporated owns 3,068 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Moreover, San Francisco Sentry Inv Grp Inc (Ca) has 0.21% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 4,561 shares. Atalanta Sosnoff Cap Lc reported 151,756 shares. Hrt Fin Ltd Llc has 0.01% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 2,299 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt accumulated 9,159 shares. Landscape Cap Management Limited Liability Co accumulated 17,181 shares.

Copeland Capital Management Llc holds 1.9% of its portfolio in Badger Meter, Inc. for 570,172 shares. Rodgers Brothers Inc. owns 105,571 shares or 1.75% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Rk Capital Management Llc has 0.74% invested in the company for 40,000 shares. The North Carolina-based First Personal Financial Services has invested 0.63% in the stock. Mairs & Power Inc, a Minnesota-based fund reported 829,401 shares.

Analysts await Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.42 EPS, down 8.70% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.46 per share. BMI’s profit will be $12.23 million for 32.38 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual EPS reported by Badger Meter, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.69% EPS growth.

