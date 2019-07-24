Maplelane Capital Lowered Electronic Arts (EA) Stake by $38.88 Million; As Ciena (CIEN) Stock Value Declined, Wedge Capital Management L LP Raised Its Holding by $37.63 Million

Maplelane Capital Llc decreased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 60.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maplelane Capital Llc sold 384,999 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.36% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 250,001 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.41M, down from 635,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maplelane Capital Llc who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $89.32. About 1.17 million shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.98% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.41% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 22/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Acquires Cloud Gaming Technology & Talent; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees 1Q Rev $1.080B; 14/05/2018 – Carmignac Gestion Adds Electronic Arts, Cuts Celgene: 13F; 07/03/2018 – EA and Maxis lnvite Players to Play with Life in The Sims Mobile, Available Worldwide Today; 22/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC – ACQUIRED CLOUD GAMING TECHNOLOGY ASSETS AND PERSONNEL OF A WHOLLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF GAMEFLY, INC; 22/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Acquires Assets and Personnel of a Wholly Owned Subsidiary of GameFly Inc; 23/03/2018 – Experience a Daring Story-Driven Adventure With a Friend in A Way Out, Available Worldwide Today; 23/05/2018 – EA Announces Battlefield V Launching Worldwide on October 19; 24/04/2018 – gr8 People Announces 2018 Global Customer Advisory Board; 12/04/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC SAYS LAURA MIELE WILL BECOME CO’S CHIEF STUDIOS OFFICER

Wedge Capital Management L LP increased its stake in Ciena Corporation (CIEN) by 4444.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wedge Capital Management L LP bought 1.02 million shares as the company’s stock declined 14.83% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.04 million shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.84 million, up from 22,884 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wedge Capital Management L LP who had been investing in Ciena Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.93B market cap company. The stock increased 1.82% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $44.65. About 933,761 shares traded. Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) has risen 32.62% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.19% the S&P500. Some Historical CIEN News: 31/05/2018 – CIENA 2Q REV. $730.0M, EST. $726.4M; 31/05/2018 – Ciena 2Q EBITDA $77.1M; 06/03/2018 – Ciena 1Q Rev $646.1M; 06/03/2018 – CIENA CORP CIEN.N : NOMURA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $30 FROM $26; 31/05/2018 – CIENA REPORTS INTENT TO BUY PACKET DESIGN; 13/03/2018 – Ciena Reveals New Solutions that Tackle Fiber Densification Challenges and Create More Adaptive Networks; 12/04/2018 – Ciena Remembers Longtime Board Member Berry Cash; 31/05/2018 – Ciena 2Q EPS 9c; 03/05/2018 – DekaBank Adds Ciena, Exits Booking, Cuts Deutsche Bank: 13F; 16/03/2018 – Ciena Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Wedge Capital Management L L P, which manages about $10.84 billion and $8.77 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) by 59,527 shares to 789,464 shares, valued at $42.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Waste Management Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 4,601 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 150,525 shares, and cut its stake in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold CIEN shares while 116 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 139.05 million shares or 0.34% less from 139.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reported 56,803 shares stake. American Century has invested 0.01% in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). Horizon Limited Liability reported 1.17% in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). Tower Rech Capital Ltd Liability Corp (Trc) reported 4,833 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Principal Gp Inc stated it has 642,419 shares. Perkins Mgmt owns 27,750 shares. Glenmede Trust Co Na reported 1,379 shares. Paragon Capital Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). Janney Cap Mgmt Ltd Company invested in 20,021 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Moreover, At National Bank & Trust has 0.07% invested in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 11,792 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Millennium Mngmt has 0% invested in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). Jaffetilchin Inv Ptnrs Lc stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). Boston Partners has invested 0.09% in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). New England Mngmt reported 11,400 shares.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $436,042 activity. Shares for $360,222 were sold by SMITH GARY B on Thursday, February 7.

More notable recent Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “A Preview Of Ciena’s Q2 Earnings – Yahoo Finance” on June 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Acacia Communications Stock Jumped Monday – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Ciena: Success Breeds Success – Seeking Alpha” on December 26, 2018. More interesting news about Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “The $2.6B Cisco-Acacia Deal: 2 Analyst Takes On The Optics – Benzinga” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Advanced Micro Devices, Ciena, and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Jumped Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold EA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 263.41 million shares or 0.98% more from 260.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shell Asset holds 20,044 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Glenmede Communications Na, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 99,261 shares. Kentucky Retirement Ins Fund owns 5,957 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Srb Corporation accumulated 7,673 shares. Toronto Dominion Comml Bank accumulated 417,256 shares. Yorktown Management & Rech has invested 0.08% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Advsrs Asset Inc owns 28,885 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Davenport And Com Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.07% or 53,341 shares. Wolverine Asset Management Limited invested in 1,091 shares. Enterprise Fincl Svcs Corporation stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). First Foundation Advsr accumulated 7,659 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Myriad Asset Ltd has 2.74% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 300,000 shares. Mig Cap Limited Com invested in 6.73% or 488,300 shares. Primecap Mgmt Ca holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 989,925 shares. New York-based Adirondack has invested 0% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 selling transactions for $2.65 million activity. Bruzzo Chris sold $1.23 million worth of stock or 12,000 shares. 3,000 shares valued at $306,330 were sold by Schatz Jacob J. on Monday, February 11. COLEMAN LEONARD S JR sold $1.01M worth of stock or 10,000 shares.

Maplelane Capital Llc, which manages about $1.68 billion and $3.58B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr (Put) by 80,000 shares to 580,000 shares, valued at $61.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Iridium Communications Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 165,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 965,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).

More notable recent Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Only This Type of Investor Should Try to Game EA Stock – Nasdaq” on July 01, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Nasdaq Today: Celgene, Ulta, Caesarsâ€™ Buyout – Investorplace.com” published on June 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Consumer Sector Update for 07/05/2019: EA,GOL,BRFS,GM – Nasdaq” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Nasdaq Today: Jobs Report Alters Rate-Cut Expectations, Moves Tech – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Market Close Report: NASDAQ Composite index closes at 8,161.79 down -8.44 points – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

Analysts await Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $-0.14 earnings per share, down 300.00% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.07 per share. After $1.21 actual earnings per share reported by Electronic Arts Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -111.57% negative EPS growth.