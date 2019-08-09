Maplelane Capital Lowered Darden Restaurants (DRI) Position By $2.42 Million; Central Europe Russia & Turkey Fund (CEE) Has 1.4 Sentiment

Maplelane Capital Llc decreased Darden Restaurants Inc (DRI) stake by 20% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Maplelane Capital Llc sold 20,000 shares as Darden Restaurants Inc (DRI)’s stock rose 5.22%. The Maplelane Capital Llc holds 80,000 shares with $9.72M value, down from 100,000 last quarter. Darden Restaurants Inc now has $15.57B valuation. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $122.43. About 1.48M shares traded or 10.49% up from the average. Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) has risen 14.23% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.23% the S&P500. Some Historical DRI News: 09/03/2018 – Oil Dri 2Q Loss 12c/Basic Class B Shr; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN REPORTS FISCAL 2018 3Q RESULTS & BOOSTS FINL OUTLOOK FOR; 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants 3Q EPS $1.73; 22/03/2018 – Olive Garden Parent Darden Tops Profit Estimates, But Sales Fall Slightly Short — MarketWatch; 16/03/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC DRI.N : MIZUHO STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $105; 09/03/2018 – Oil Dri 2Q Loss 15c/Diluted Shr; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN WILL NOT OFFER BUY-ONE-TAKE-ONE OLIVE GARDEN DEAL IN 4Q; 20/03/2018 – MEDIA-India’s DRI says Nirav Modi firms in Surat SEZ diverted duty-free diamonds – Business Standard; 20/03/2018 – INDIA DRI FILES CASE AGAINST NIRAV MODI FOR DIVERTING DIAMONDS; 20/04/2018 – DJ Darden Restaurants Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DRI)

Central Europe Russia & Turkey Fund Inc (CEE) investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.62, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 7 funds increased or started new stock positions, while 5 sold and reduced stakes in Central Europe Russia & Turkey Fund Inc. The funds in our database reported: 4.11 million shares, up from 4.06 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Central Europe Russia & Turkey Fund Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 0 Reduced: 5 Increased: 5 New Position: 2.

Analysts await Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) to report earnings on September, 19. They expect $1.36 earnings per share, up 1.49% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.34 per share. DRI’s profit will be $172.92 million for 22.51 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.76 actual earnings per share reported by Darden Restaurants, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.73% negative EPS growth.

Among 15 analysts covering Darden (NYSE:DRI), 10 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Darden had 35 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Robert W. Baird maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Friday, June 21 report. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Buy” on Tuesday, March 12. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Friday, March 22 with “Sell”. The company was maintained on Friday, June 21 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, April 3 by Citigroup. The rating was maintained by SunTrust on Thursday, March 21 with “Buy”. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Friday, March 22 by Wells Fargo. Maxim Group maintained Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) on Friday, June 21 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Loop Capital Markets given on Friday, June 21. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Thursday, June 20 with “Buy”.

Maplelane Capital Llc increased Cronos Group Inc (Put) stake by 1.43M shares to 2.93M valued at $53.91M in 2019Q1. It also upped Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) stake by 333,000 shares and now owns 548,000 shares. Pivotal Software Inc was raised too.

More notable recent Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Potentially Underrated? – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Olive Garden Pasta Pass 2019: What We Know – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Oil-Dri Corporation to Present at the Midwest IDEAS Investor Conference on August 29th in Chicago – GlobeNewswire” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Darden Restaurants -5% after light outlook – Seeking Alpha” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Earns A Nice Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold DRI shares while 173 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 102.67 million shares or 5.18% less from 108.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 6,528 were accumulated by Srb. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust, Japan-based fund reported 503,794 shares. Guyasuta Invest reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). City owns 100 shares. 201,571 were accumulated by Polaris Greystone Fincl Grp Ltd Llc. Fruth Invest Mgmt has invested 1.02% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Neuberger Berman Gru Ltd Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Mitsubishi Ufj Tru accumulated 254,740 shares. Ameriprise Financial Inc holds 948,203 shares. Tokio Marine Asset Management owns 0.38% invested in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) for 16,872 shares. Amalgamated Bancorp holds 0.05% or 17,158 shares. Chevy Chase Trust Hldgs reported 107,458 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Congress Asset Mngmt Communication Ma reported 0.11% stake. Sg Americas Secs Lc holds 18,696 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Md invested in 2.39M shares or 0.04% of the stock.

The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc. is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc. The company has market cap of $178.58 million. The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It has a 16.92 P/E ratio. It invests in the public equity markets across Central and Eastern Europe.

City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd holds 2.5% of its portfolio in The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc. for 1.50 million shares. Cornerstone Advisors Inc owns 59,700 shares or 1.14% of their US portfolio. Moreover, 1607 Capital Partners Llc has 0.42% invested in the company for 319,983 shares. The California-based Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. has invested 0.37% in the stock. Montgomery Investment Management Inc, a Maryland-based fund reported 14,498 shares.

The stock decreased 0.97% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $25.74. About 5,418 shares traded or 37.51% up from the average. The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc. (CEE) has 0.00% since August 9, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.