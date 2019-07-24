Maplelane Capital Lifted Salesforce Com (Call) (CRM) Position by $26.47 Million; Microsoft (MSFT) Position Has Boosted by Impala Asset Management Llc

Maplelane Capital Llc increased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (Call) (CRM) by 69.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maplelane Capital Llc bought 167,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 410,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $64.93 million, up from 242,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maplelane Capital Llc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $124.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.07% or $3.24 during the last trading session, reaching $159.49. About 2.22 million shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 21.43% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 30/05/2018 – Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff spoke to Jim Cramer on CNBC’s “Mad Money” on Tuesday; 28/03/2018 – SALESFORCE CEO SPEAKS AT TRAILHEADX CONFERENCE IN SAN FRANCISCO; 09/03/2018 – Salesforce Invests $100 Million in Tech Company, Declines to Confirm Dropbox is Target; 24/04/2018 – Magnet 360 Announces Lightning Bolt Factory, for Salesforce Lightning Bolt, Empowering Companies to Deploy Faster With Partner-; 08/05/2018 – Salesforce Recognized as a Leader in 2018 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise High-Productivity Application Platform as a Ser; 25/05/2018 – Salesforce Tower Opens Its Doors, Zuckerberg Testifies: Photos; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE SEES REACHING $20B IN SALES “FASTER THAN IMAGINED”; 28/03/2018 – Adobe Steps Up AI-Powered Marketing to Take on IBM, Salesforce; 24/04/2018 – Magnet 360 Announces Lightning Bolt Factory, for Salesforce Lightning Bolt, Empowering Companies to Deploy Faster With Partner-built Industry Solutions; 09/03/2018 – Salesforce Ventures: Investment Expected to Occur in 1Q of Fiscal 2019

Impala Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 113.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Impala Asset Management Llc bought 95,945 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 180,386 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.28 million, up from 84,441 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Impala Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $140.05. About 10.58M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 14/05/2018 – NRI to Provide mPLAT, on Microsoft Azure and Azure Stack Marketplace in Collaboration with Dell EMC; 10/05/2018 – Limeade Announces Microsoft Integration to Help Employees Find Time to Improve Well-being; 13/03/2018 – Biostage Preclinical Study Results Published in New Report; 18/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Helps Organizations Validate Microsoft Azure DDoS Protection Service Defenses; 19/03/2018 – Selling Apple, Microsoft, Intel, Buying Facebook — Barrons.com; 01/05/2018 – Former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer sells entire stake in Twitter; 24/04/2018 – Eagle Investment Systems to Deliver Cloud Data Management Solution for Global Investment Managers Powered by Microsoft Azure; 06/03/2018 – Microsoft’s laptop gains an edge over Apple MacBook for business users; 15/05/2018 – ValueAct Exits Microsoft, Express Scripts as It Adds Sallie Mae; 31/05/2018 – lnfosys Extends Alliance with Microsoft for Cloud-Based Digital Transformation Solutions

Maplelane Capital Llc, which manages about $1.68B and $3.58 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc (Put) (NYSE:EXR) by 50,000 shares to 250,000 shares, valued at $25.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbvie Inc (Put) (NYSE:ABBV) by 260,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 260,000 shares, and cut its stake in Sociedad Quimica Minera De C (Put) (NYSE:SQM).

More notable recent salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Kind Of Shareholder Owns Most salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on May 29, 2019, also Forbes.com with their article: “Can Salesforce’s Acquisition of Tableau Reduce Annual Operating Expense In the Next 3 Years? – Forbes” published on June 28, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Salesforce Named a Leader in Data Management Platforms by Independent Research Firm – PRNewswire” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “The Smartest People on Wall Street Are Buying These 3 Stocks — Should You Follow? – Motley Fool” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM): What Does The Future Look Like? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clough Capital Prtnrs Ltd Partnership has 164,295 shares for 2.28% of their portfolio. Aqr Cap Llc accumulated 289,437 shares. Hrt Financial Ltd Company owns 4,306 shares. Hl Fincl Service Ltd Liability Co has 0.03% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 13,094 shares. Gamco Investors Incorporated Et Al stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Cls Invs Llc holds 374 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Td Asset Mgmt invested in 0.2% or 814,193 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Corp holds 0.47% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 830,945 shares. Campbell Inv Adviser stated it has 5,524 shares or 0.43% of all its holdings. Comm Bank & Trust, Missouri-based fund reported 23,711 shares. 5,121 are owned by Acg Wealth. Intact Invest Mngmt Inc holds 4,000 shares. Miles Cap holds 0.64% or 4,638 shares in its portfolio. Cambridge Grp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Kepos Cap Limited Partnership holds 0.35% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 29,668 shares.

Since January 25, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 20 selling transactions for $20.43 million activity. Benioff Marc sold $1.59 million worth of stock or 10,000 shares. Roos John Victor had sold 114 shares worth $16,971 on Thursday, January 31. $32,216 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) was sold by Conway Craig. 14,897 shares valued at $2.31M were sold by Allanson Joe on Friday, February 1. 6,331 shares valued at $923,058 were sold by Harris Parker on Tuesday, January 29. 5,325 shares were sold by Weaver Amy E, worth $811,530.

Impala Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.53 billion and $1.92 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TCK) by 1.01 million shares to 13.65 million shares, valued at $316.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Stanley Black & Decker Inc (NYSE:SWK) by 136,095 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 167,217 shares, and cut its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.