Maplelane Capital Lifted Its Holding in Cott Que (COT) as Shares Declined; Osmium Partners Lowered Its Tucows (TCX) Holding by $1.07 Million; Share Price Declined

Maplelane Capital Llc increased its stake in Cott Corp Que (COT) by 6.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maplelane Capital Llc bought 100,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.08% . The hedge fund held 1.70M shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.70 million, up from 1.60M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maplelane Capital Llc who had been investing in Cott Corp Que for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $12.87. About 277,764 shares traded. Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) has declined 19.91% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.91% the S&P500. Some Historical COT News: 03/05/2018 – Cott 1Q EPS 3c; 03/05/2018 – Cott Board of Directors Approved a $50M Share-Repurchase Plan on May 1; 21/03/2018 – Cott Corp Successfully Completes Cash Tender Offer of Crystal Rock Holdings, Inc; 21/03/2018 – Cott Successfully Completes Cash Tender Offer For Crystal Rock Holdings, Inc; 03/05/2018 – Cott Sees Full-Year 2018 Consolidated Rev at Over $2.35B; 29/03/2018 – UK’S CMA – ACCEPTED UNDERTAKINGS IN LIEU OF REFERENCE TO PHASE 2 GIVEN BY REFRESCO GROUP NV UNDER SECTION 73 OF ENTERPRISE ACT 2002 ON COTT DEAL; 08/03/2018 – CMA INVITES COMMENTS ON SOFT REFRESCO, COTT REMEDY; 29/03/2018 – REG-Refresco receives CMA approval for integration of Cott’s UK bottling activities; 29/03/2018 – REFRESCO GROUP NV – REFRESCO RECEIVES CMA APPROVAL FOR INTEGRATION OF COTT’S UK BOTTLING ACTIVITIES; 21/03/2018 – COTT COMPLETES CASH TENDER OFFER FOR CRYSTAL ROCK HOLDINGS,

Osmium Partners Llc decreased its stake in Tucows Inc (TCX) by 10.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osmium Partners Llc sold 17,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 43.43% . The hedge fund held 142,778 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.71M, down from 160,278 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osmium Partners Llc who had been investing in Tucows Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $611.56M market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $55.71. About 43,468 shares traded. Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) has declined 17.63% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.63% the S&P500. Some Historical TCX News: 15/05/2018 – Caption Management Buys New 1% Position in Tucows; 09/05/2018 – TUCOWS INC TC.TO – QTRLY NET REVENUE $95.79 MLN VS $69.57 MLN; 09/05/2018 – TUCOWS INC TC.TO – QTRLY BASIC NET EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE $0.35; 09/05/2018 – Tucows 1Q EPS 35c; 30/04/2018 – Ting Internet to bring gigabit fiber Internet to Fuquay-Varina, NC; 16/03/2018 Tucows Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Tucows Short-Interest Ratio Rises 25% to 47 Days; 09/05/2018 – Tucows 1Q Rev $95.8M; 15/05/2018 – Steamboat Capital Partners LLC Exits Position in Tucows; 23/04/2018 – Tucows Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 6 investors sold TCX shares while 25 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 6.35 million shares or 3.93% more from 6.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Numerixs Invest holds 100 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag invested 0% in Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX). Price T Rowe Inc Md owns 447,477 shares. Wells Fargo & Comm Mn holds 0% or 9,931 shares in its portfolio. Voya Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 4,171 shares. Marathon Cap Mgmt holds 6,625 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Renaissance Technologies Ltd Llc invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems invested 0% in Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX). 37,191 are held by Nuveen Asset Mgmt Limited Liability. Osmium Ptnrs invested in 142,778 shares or 7.4% of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 333,320 shares. Bancshares Of America De has invested 0% of its portfolio in Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX). Alliancebernstein Lp has 8,900 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bessemer Group Inc Inc holds 12,100 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Charles Schwab Investment Management has 0% invested in Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) for 19,742 shares.

Osmium Partners Llc, which manages about $158.11M and $117.77 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Franklin Covey Co (Call) (NYSE:FC) by 28,700 shares to 228,700 shares, valued at $7.78M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spark Networks Se by 1.24M shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.25 million shares, and has risen its stake in Rosetta Stone Inc (NYSE:RST).

Analysts await Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.33 earnings per share, down 34.00% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.5 per share. TCX’s profit will be $3.62M for 42.20 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.24 actual earnings per share reported by Tucows Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 37.50% EPS growth.

Maplelane Capital Llc, which manages about $1.68 billion and $4.72 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jd Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) by 1.29M shares to 410,001 shares, valued at $12.42M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Adobe Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 115,001 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 175,000 shares, and cut its stake in Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.28, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 23 investors sold COT shares while 48 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 81.58 million shares or 11.94% less from 92.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Prudential Pcl accumulated 1.08M shares. Citigroup invested 0% in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT). Marathon Prns Equity Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 392,500 shares. Vanguard Grp Inc stated it has 0% in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT). Moreover, Fmr Limited Liability Com has 0% invested in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT). Jcic Asset Mngmt reported 503,713 shares or 2.79% of all its holdings. Cidel Asset Mgmt holds 1.3% or 1.22 million shares. Employees Retirement Of Texas holds 0.01% or 62,000 shares. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Llc has 239,539 shares. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT). Northcoast Asset Ltd Liability Corp reported 300,862 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc holds 0.01% or 34,537 shares in its portfolio. Deutsche Retail Bank Ag owns 0.01% invested in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) for 951,131 shares. State Common Retirement Fund reported 0% in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT). Trexquant Invest Limited Partnership reported 28,846 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings.