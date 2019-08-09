Maplelane Capital Increases Stake in Salesforce Com (Call) (CRM); Harvey Capital Management Trimmed Its Position in Att (T) as Share Value Rose

Maplelane Capital Llc increased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (Call) (CRM) by 69.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maplelane Capital Llc bought 167,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The hedge fund held 410,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $64.93 million, up from 242,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maplelane Capital Llc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $124.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $2.18 during the last trading session, reaching $143.82. About 8.36 million shares traded or 19.11% up from the average. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 20/03/2018 – MULESOFT INC – SALESFORCE HAS OBTAINED A COMMITMENT FROM BOFA MERRILL LYNCH FOR A $3.0 BLN BRIDGE LOAN FACILITY; 24/04/2018 – Upland Software Speeds Requests for Proposal (RFP) Through Upgraded Integrations with Microsoft Office 365 and Salesforce® Sol; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE RAISES FY 2022 SALES GOAL TO $21B-$23B ON MULESOFT; 20/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-SALESFORCE.COM INC IN ADVANCED TALKS TO BUY MULESOFT INC; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce is in advance talks to buy MuleSoft, sources tell Reuters; 02/04/2018 – Salesforce.com Sees FY19 EPS 91c-EPS 93c; 16/04/2018 – Salesforce to Power Personalized Customer Engagement for Arcos Dorados; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce earnings beat on cloud strength, raises forecast; 27/03/2018 – Intercom considers itself the “next-generation Salesforce,” offering a digital take on a timeless problem: improving businesses’ interactions with potential or existing customers; 08/05/2018 – Sesame Software Partners with ContributeCloud for Salesforce Document Archiving

Harvey Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Att Inc (T) by 4.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvey Capital Management Inc sold 16,727 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 328,816 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.31M, down from 345,543 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Att Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $256.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.41% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $34.54. About 23.56 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 19/04/2018 – AT&T Abandons Plans for Vrio IPO in Blow to Efforts to Cut Debt; 07/03/2018 – AT&T Files for Possible IPO of Latin America TV Business Vrio; 06/05/2018 – AT&T Conference Call Scheduled By Stuart Frankel for May. 7; 27/03/2018 – FCC Ex-Commissioner Doubts U.S. Can Win AT&T-Time Warner Fight; 15/03/2018 – AT&T Antitrust Trial to Last Twice as Long as Initial Estimate; 15/05/2018 – AT&T INC – EXPECTS ITS MEXICO OPERATIONS TO BE PROFITABLE BY END OF 2018; 11/05/2018 – Sarah N. Lynch: Exclusive: AT&T CEO says Cohen payments ‘big mistake,’ chief lobbyist retiring; 23/03/2018 – S&PGR: Will Better Cash Flow, Leverage Preserve AT&T Rtg?; 18/04/2018 – AT&T STATEMENT ON PLANNED VRIO IPO; 13/03/2018 – AT&T Wins Right to Present ‘No Blackout’ Offer at Merger Trial

Harvey Capital Management Inc, which manages about $386.73M and $208.12M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 13,646 shares to 58,946 shares, valued at $6.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Home Depot (NYSE:HD) by 7,175 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,540 shares, and has risen its stake in Caterpillar Inc (NYSE:CAT).

More notable recent AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “AT&T: The Mass Exodus Continues – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “WarnerMedia starts ‘significant’ cuts in ad sales – WSJ – Seeking Alpha” published on July 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “AT&T: On Track To Achieve Its Goals – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “AT&T: A Look At The 2 Key Metrics – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Bloomberg.com‘s news article titled: “Meet the 11 Ordinary Twenty-Somethings With $250 Billion Riding on Their Lives – Bloomberg” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Analysts await AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.94 earnings per share, up 4.44% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.9 per share. T’s profit will be $6.99B for 9.19 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual earnings per share reported by AT&T Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.62% EPS growth.

Maplelane Capital Llc, which manages about $1.68B and $3.58B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wynn Resorts Ltd (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 91,421 shares to 68,579 shares, valued at $8.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Corning Inc (Put) (NYSE:GLW) by 120,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.13 million shares, and cut its stake in Pivotal Software Inc (Call).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 sales for $5.97 million activity. 10,000 shares were sold by Benioff Marc, worth $1.59M on Thursday, February 14. Shares for $18,169 were sold by Roos John Victor on Thursday, February 14. On Friday, February 15 Weaver Amy E sold $857,751 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) or 5,325 shares. BLOCK KEITH sold 5,000 shares worth $815,800. Another trade for 6,331 shares valued at $1.03 million was made by Harris Parker on Tuesday, February 12.

More notable recent salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Traders Give Their View On Salesforce And The Real Estate Sector – Benzinga” on August 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Kind Of Shareholder Owns Most salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 29, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Salesforce Completes Acquisition of Tableau – PRNewswire” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Salesforce to buy ClickSoftware for $1.35B – salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Alibaba Turns Up the Heat On B2B, But It’s Not What You Think – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 03, 2019.