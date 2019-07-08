Maplelane Capital Increases Stake in Adobe (ADBE); As Ford Mtr Co Del (F) Valuation Rose, Arete Wealth Advisors Has Trimmed Holding by $379,056

Arete Wealth Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Ford Mtr Co Del (F) by 75.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arete Wealth Advisors Llc sold 47,382 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 15,781 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $139,000, down from 63,163 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ford Mtr Co Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $10.23. About 888,620 shares traded. Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) has declined 7.33% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.76% the S&P500. Some Historical F News: 11/05/2018 – FORD MOTOR F.N WILL RESUME PRODUCTION OF F-150 PICKUPS ON FRIDAY, MAY 18 AT DEARBORN AND KANSAS CITY PLANTS; 19/03/2018 – ClickOnDetroit: Ford interested in buying, redeveloping Michigan Central Station in Corktown; 14/03/2018 – WKYT: BREAKING: Ford says it knows of two crashes and one injury caused by the problem, and more than a million are being…; 24/04/2018 – Northern Life: 2018 Ford Mustang Cobra Jet Set to Burn up Drag Strips; 25/04/2018 – Ford Delivers First Quarter $1.7B Net Income, $2.2B Adj. EBIT; Fitness Actions Improve 2020 Outlook; 10/05/2018 – FORD SEES RACING CREATING ‘ADVOCATES’ FOR THE FORD BRAND; 05/03/2018 – INTERVIEW-Ford calls for Brexit clarity to help it make UK investment decision; 10/05/2018 – FORD SHOULD LARGELY RECOVER FROM SUPPLIER DISRUPTION: MOODY’S; 15/03/2018 – Ford Readies North America’s Freshest Lineup by 2020 with Onslaught of Connected New Trucks, SUVs and Hybrids; 20/04/2018 – SlashGear: Ford Mustang Hybrid tipped for 2020

Maplelane Capital Llc increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 28.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maplelane Capital Llc bought 63,892 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.38% with the market. The hedge fund held 290,001 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $77.28M, up from 226,109 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maplelane Capital Llc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $146.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $302.5. About 70,274 shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 16.13% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 13/04/2018 – Adobe Systems: Addition of Ricks Expands Board to 11 Members From 10; 27/03/2018 – Hootsuite Awarded Adobe Exchange Partner of the Year; 13/03/2018 – lnvoca Becomes Premier Level Partner In Adobe Exchange Partner Program; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE CREATES `EXPERIENCE LEAGUE’ TO TRAIN CLIENTS ON TOOLS; 25/04/2018 – Microsoft Dynamics 365 and Adobe Experience Cloud selected by 24 Hour Fitness to transform customer engagement; 13/04/2018 – Microsoft, Adobe and Mattel among 40 companies pledging to make workplace changes to help women succeed; 13/04/2018 – ADOBE NAMES DAVID A. RICKS TO BOARD, BOOSTING BOARD TO 11; 21/05/2018 – Permira Announces Sale of Magento Commerce to Adobe for US$1.68 billion; 05/04/2018 – Adobe at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 05/04/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – MURPHY WILL ASSUME CFO ROLE FROM ADOBE EVP AND CFO MARK GARRETT

Arete Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $501.94 million and $479.33 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tortoise Mlp Fd Inc (NTG) by 188,837 shares to 546,753 shares, valued at $7.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 3,419 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,889 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 71 investors sold F shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 255 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 1.23% less from 1.86 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Heartland Consultants stated it has 0.03% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Kornitzer Cap Ks owns 0.11% invested in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) for 713,088 shares. Sumitomo Life Ins owns 126,650 shares. Los Angeles Mngmt And Equity Incorporated has 50,140 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 94,843 were accumulated by Cleararc Cap. 9,240 are owned by First Mercantile Company. Doliver Advsrs Limited Partnership reported 11,850 shares. Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv holds 0% or 12,862 shares in its portfolio. Westchester stated it has 500 shares. Pzena Inv Mgmt Lc holds 1.86% or 39.02 million shares in its portfolio. Fiduciary holds 0.03% or 142,537 shares in its portfolio. Bluefin Trading Ltd Liability reported 19,100 shares. Stephens Ar invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Gateway Invest Advisers stated it has 440,935 shares. Earnest Partners Ltd Co has 1,644 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $203,238 activity. LECHLEITER JOHN C had bought 10,000 shares worth $103,200.

Analysts await Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.33 earnings per share, up 22.22% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.27 per share. F’s profit will be $1.32 billion for 7.75 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.44 actual earnings per share reported by Ford Motor Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.00% negative EPS growth.

Maplelane Capital Llc, which manages about $1.68 billion and $3.58B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ubiquiti Networks Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:UBNT) by 110,000 shares to 535,000 shares, valued at $80.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Electronic Arts Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:EA) by 355,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 280,000 shares, and cut its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA).

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 selling transactions for $96.39 million activity. GESCHKE CHARLES M also sold $4.95M worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) on Tuesday, January 8. Shares for $7.39 million were sold by Rencher Bradley. 25,000 shares were sold by Parasnis Abhay, worth $6.00M. THOMPSON MATTHEW sold $10.19 million worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) on Thursday, January 24. Shares for $3.45 million were sold by Morris Donna. 3,000 shares were sold by Lewnes Ann, worth $720,480 on Wednesday, January 30.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goelzer Management, a Indiana-based fund reported 9,522 shares. Toronto Dominion Comml Bank has invested 0.14% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). 1,245 are owned by Paragon Mgmt Lc. Aviva Public Limited Com has invested 0.33% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Bancorp Of Stockton has 0.87% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 6,368 shares. 549,812 are held by Citigroup. Sumitomo Mitsui stated it has 0.5% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). 278,484 were accumulated by Findlay Park Ptnrs Ltd Liability Partnership. 12 were accumulated by Jnba Advisors. Riverpark Advisors Limited Liability Corp accumulated 15,216 shares. Hilton Llc holds 0% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) or 40 shares. Td Asset Management stated it has 0.08% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Charter reported 0.07% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Main Street Research Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 59,911 shares. Azimuth Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).