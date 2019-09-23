Maplelane Capital Increases Holding in Cott Que (COT); Marietta Investment Partners Has Decreased Holding in Edwards Lifesciences (EW) as Share Value Rose

Marietta Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) by 4.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marietta Investment Partners Llc sold 2,594 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.36% . The institutional investor held 60,474 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.17 million, down from 63,068 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marietta Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Edwards Lifesciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $218.58. About 337,761 shares traded. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 49.70% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.70% the S&P500. Some Historical EW News: 01/05/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences Enters Into Accelerated Share Repurchase Agreement; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – QTRLY TOTAL ADJ SALES $937.5 MLN, UP 9.3 PCT; 14/05/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences To Webcast Annual Meeting Of Stockholders; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences Sees FY Sales $3.5B-$3.9B; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – CONTINUES TO EXPECT THVT FY UNDERLYING SALES GROWTH RATE TO BE AT HIGHER END OF 11 PCT TO 15 PCT; 23/03/2018 – Edwards Prevails In U.S. Patent Office Review That Finds Boston Scientific Transcatheter Valve Patent Claims lnvalid; 21/03/2018 – Edwards Completes Enrollment In PARTNER 3 Low-Risk CT Sub-Study, Updates Timeline For SAPIEN 3 Ultra System Launch In Europe; 01/05/2018 – Correction to Stock Symbol for Press Release: S&PGR Rates Edwards Lifesciences’ Sr Unsecured Debt ‘BBB-‘; 30/04/2018 – Edwards Granted CE Mark For First Transcatheter Tricuspid Therapy; 23/03/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORPORATION vs Boston Scientific Scimed, Inc. | FWD Entered | 03/23/2018

Maplelane Capital Llc increased its stake in Cott Corp Que (COT) by 6.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maplelane Capital Llc bought 100,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.08% . The hedge fund held 1.70M shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.70 million, up from 1.60M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maplelane Capital Llc who had been investing in Cott Corp Que for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $12.87. About 145,112 shares traded. Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) has declined 19.91% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.91% the S&P500. Some Historical COT News: 29/03/2018 – UK’S CMA – MERGER BETWEEN REFRESCO AND COTT WILL THEREFORE NOT BE REFERRED TO PHASE 2; 29/03/2018 – REFRESCO GROUP NV – REFRESCO RECEIVES CMA APPROVAL FOR INTEGRATION OF COTT’S UK BOTTLING ACTIVITIES; 08/03/2018 – CMA REFRESCO HAS OFFERED TO SELL ONLY UK-BASED COTT FACILITY; 05/03/2018 Cott Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Cott 1Q EPS $2.54; 08/03/2018 – CMA INVITES COMMENTS ON SOFT REFRESCO, COTT REMEDY; 03/05/2018 – Cott Sees Full-Year 2018 Consolidated Rev at Over $2.35B; 03/05/2018 – COTT CORP – ON MAY 1, 2018, COTT’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS APPROVED A $50 MLN SHARE REPURCHASE PLAN; 03/05/2018 – COTT CORP – INCREASED TARGETED FULL YEAR 2018 REVENUES TO OVER $2.35 BLN; 03/05/2018 – Cott 1Q EPS 3c

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.28, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 23 investors sold COT shares while 48 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 81.58 million shares or 11.94% less from 92.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Connor Clark And Lunn Invest Management Ltd accumulated 2.18M shares. Raymond James And Assoc reported 15,212 shares. Cibc World holds 0.03% in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) or 491,805 shares. Canada Pension Plan Board reported 0.01% stake. Legal & General Gp Pcl has 0% invested in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT). Stevens Cap Lp stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT). 743 are held by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa. Us Bank De owns 5,423 shares. Employees Retirement Of Texas stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT). Bogle Investment Management LP De holds 0.47% or 446,035 shares in its portfolio. Intact Investment Incorporated invested in 0.19% or 300,900 shares. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Limited Liability Corporation has 1.99% invested in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT). Maplelane Capital Lc stated it has 0.48% in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT). Wells Fargo Co Mn stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT). Ajo Lp stated it has 0% in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT).

Maplelane Capital Llc, which manages about $1.68B and $4.72 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) by 40,000 shares to 140,000 shares, valued at $12.46M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 256,850 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,151 shares, and cut its stake in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR).

Analysts await Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.22 EPS, up 14.02% or $0.15 from last year’s $1.07 per share. EW’s profit will be $253.72 million for 44.79 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.38 actual EPS reported by Edwards Lifesciences Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.59% negative EPS growth.