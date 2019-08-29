Maplelane Capital Increased Its Take (TTWO) Position; Deere & Co (Call) (DE) Holder Scopus Asset Management LP Has Trimmed Its Holding by $7.95 Million as Stock Value Rose

Scopus Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Deere & Co (Call) (DE) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scopus Asset Management Lp sold 50,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The hedge fund held 100,000 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.98M, down from 150,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scopus Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Deere & Co (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.75% or $2.62 during the last trading session, reaching $152.72. About 1.45M shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has risen 19.86% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co. 2Q Adj EPS $3.14; 10/04/2018 – DEERE & CO SAYS MARCH 2018 RETAIL SALES FOR U.S. AND CANADA AG COMBINES WERE DOWN MORE THAN THE INDUSTRY; 30/05/2018 – DEERE & COMPANY RAISES DIVIDEND; 30/05/2018 – DEERE & DEERE & CO. RAISES DIV MAY 30, 2018; 16/05/2018 – Deere & Co expected to post earnings of $3.31 a share – Earnings Preview; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co Sees FY Equipment Sales Up 30%; 04/04/2018 – US SOYBEAN: CHINA’S 25% TARIFF WILL HAVE NEGATIVE READACROSS FOR TRACTOR OEMS, SUCH AS DEERE (HIGHEST DEPENDENCE ON US MARKET) AND CNHI – BERENBERG; 30/05/2018 – DEERE & CO. RAISES DIV; 28/03/2018 – The tariff-plagued Deere is a long-term play, argues @JimCramer; 02/05/2018 – Deveron UAS Connects SOAR with the John Deere Operations Center

Maplelane Capital Llc increased its stake in Take (TTWO) by 10% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maplelane Capital Llc bought 15,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.70% . The hedge fund held 165,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.57M, up from 150,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maplelane Capital Llc who had been investing in Take for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $131.22. About 597,671 shares traded. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) has risen 8.32% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 62 investors sold TTWO shares while 140 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 99.22 million shares or 5.73% less from 105.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board invested in 110,641 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Gradient Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Toronto Dominion Bancshares accumulated 324,250 shares. Sterling Cap Mgmt Lc reported 111,178 shares. Los Angeles Capital Mgmt And Equity Rech Incorporated, a California-based fund reported 138,994 shares. Art Advisors Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). 2,333 are owned by Cambridge Investment Rech Advisors. Boston Ltd Co invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Synovus Fincl reported 260 shares. Smith Asset LP reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Keybank National Association Oh has 4,968 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Lp holds 70,700 shares. Cibc Ww Corp has 108,410 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Tiger Eye Cap Limited Liability holds 0.77% of its portfolio in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) for 33,655 shares. Piedmont Invest Advsr reported 0.03% stake.

Maplelane Capital Llc, which manages about $1.68 billion and $3.58 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv (Put) (NYSE:BUD) by 146,000 shares to 154,000 shares, valued at $12.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dish Network Corp (Put) (NASDAQ:DISH) by 887,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 292,500 shares, and cut its stake in Pagseguro Digital Ltd.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 53 investors sold DE shares while 328 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 257 raised stakes. 210.20 million shares or 0.61% less from 211.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Leavell Management owns 6,678 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Sequoia Fin Advsrs Limited, Ohio-based fund reported 2,169 shares. Oakworth Cap Inc reported 1,464 shares. Loudon Ltd Llc accumulated 1.21% or 9,618 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Hldg Sa has 75,415 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Td Cap Mgmt Limited invested in 0% or 15 shares. Rodgers Brothers Inc holds 0.1% or 2,300 shares in its portfolio. Cetera Advisors Ltd Llc reported 46,301 shares stake. Moreover, One Trading Ltd Partnership has 0% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). New Jersey-based Highlander Capital Mgmt Limited Company has invested 0.02% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Td Asset Mgmt holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 388,519 shares. Bluecrest Cap stated it has 2,500 shares. Moreover, Thompson Siegel Walmsley Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.01% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 4,596 shares. Buckingham Asset Limited Liability Company owns 3,540 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Jp Marvel Investment Advisors Limited Com accumulated 29,851 shares or 1.55% of the stock.

Scopus Asset Management Lp, which manages about $3.64B and $3.41B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr (Put) by 287,070 shares to 300,000 shares, valued at $53.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ingersoll (NYSE:IR) by 305,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 406,531 shares, and has risen its stake in United Rentals Inc (NYSE:URI).

