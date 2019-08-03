Maplelane Capital Increased Its Stake in Netflix (Call) (NFLX) as Stock Declined; As Ambev Sa (ABEV) Stock Value Rose, Holder Eagle Ridge Investment Management Decreased by $1.97 Million Its Position

Maplelane Capital Llc increased its stake in Netflix Inc (Call) (NFLX) by 234.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maplelane Capital Llc bought 505,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The hedge fund held 720,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $256.72 million, up from 215,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maplelane Capital Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $139.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $318.83. About 6.28 million shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 14/03/2018 – New York Post: `Tulip Fever’, Harvey Weinstein’s Last Hurrah, Just Snuck Onto Netflix; 13/04/2018 – Comcast to Include a Netflix Subscription in New and Existing Xfinity Packages; 17/04/2018 – Bloomberg Markets: Netflix Grows Even With Higher Prices; 07/03/2018 – Jeffrey Wlodarczak Says Netflix Operates in a Virtuous Circle (Video); 12/03/2018 – Stranger Things happening at $NFLX. Wit mkt cap up $17 BIL in a week and short interest. at 10 year low. Citron thinks the stock can be shorted back to $300. Content spend unsustainable long term; 05/04/2018 – Considering its growth possibilities, Cramer puts Spotify in a league with the likes of Netflix; 20/04/2018 – Funko Awarded 2018 Best Documentary Feature Film from San Diego Film Awards; 08/03/2018 – Barack Obama in talks to create shows for Netflix – NYT; 18/04/2018 – Time Warner Ill-Equipped to Challenge Netflix, CEO Tells Judge; 21/05/2018 – The Obama Channel? Barack and Michelle Obama Sign Deal With Netflix

Eagle Ridge Investment Management decreased its stake in Ambev Sa (ABEV) by 96.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Ridge Investment Management sold 491,661 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.33% . The institutional investor held 17,128 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $74,000, down from 508,789 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management who had been investing in Ambev Sa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $83.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $5.24. About 19.72 million shares traded. Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) has risen 2.50% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.50% the S&P500. Some Historical ABEV News: 20/03/2018 – Treasurys Decline Against Backdrop of Fed meeting, AB InBev Bond Sale; 17/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms ‘BBB’ And ‘brAAA’ Ratings On Ambev S.A; 15/05/2018 – Lone Pine Adds Dollar Tree, Exits AB InBev: 13F; 09/05/2018 – New York Post: Anheuser-Busch dragged down by flat domestic sales; 10/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Ambev S.A. Ratings With Stable Outlook; 21/03/2018 – Anheuser-Busch’s $10 Billion Deal Spurs Hope for High-Grade Debt; 13/03/2018 AMBEV SA ABEV3.SA : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO BRL 20 FROM BRL 19; 20/03/2018 – AB InBev to Sell Dollar Bonds as Brewer Seeks to Refinance Debt; 04/04/2018 – C&C GROUP PLC – AB INBEV WILL PROVIDE ADDITIONAL FINANCIAL SUPPORT TO TRANSACTION; 03/05/2018 – Anheuser-Busch orders up to 800 hydrogen-fueled big rigs

Maplelane Capital Llc, which manages about $1.68 billion and $3.58 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Seagate Technology Plc (Put) (NASDAQ:STX) by 1.70M shares to 425,000 shares, valued at $20.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pagseguro Digital Ltd by 479,999 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 370,001 shares, and cut its stake in Pivotal Software Inc (Call).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fisher Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 2,892 shares. Wolverine Asset Mgmt Lc reported 1,468 shares. Tiger Global Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 2.11 million shares or 4.15% of the stock. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys holds 0.54% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 570,305 shares. Axiom Ltd Co De holds 1.46% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) or 133,091 shares. Bancorporation Of Hawaii has 2,976 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Endurance Wealth Mngmt stated it has 75 shares or 0% of all its holdings. The Virginia-based Dixon Hubard Feinour Brown Va has invested 0.78% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Contravisory Investment Management owns 3 shares. Lincoln National holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 5,085 shares. Silvercrest Asset Gp Ltd Llc has 0% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Architects owns 141 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Peapack Gladstone Fin Corporation has 1,721 shares. Principal Finance Group Inc invested in 0.23% or 680,853 shares. Clearbridge Invests Lc stated it has 0% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Eagle Ridge Investment Management, which manages about $215.44 million and $680.40M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Mun Bd Fd Inc by 42,173 shares to 84,603 shares, valued at $4.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Principal Finl Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) by 84,185 shares in the quarter, for a total of 153,968 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).

Analysts await Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.05 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.05 per share. ABEV’s profit will be $795.71 million for 26.20 P/E if the $0.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.04 actual earnings per share reported by Ambev S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 25.00% EPS growth.