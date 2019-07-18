Maplelane Capital Increased Its Position in Netflix (NFLX) as Stock Value Rose; As Laboratory Crp Of Amer Hldgs (LH) Shares Rose, California State Teachers Retirement System Cut Its Holding by $458,736

Maplelane Capital Llc increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 154.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maplelane Capital Llc bought 333,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.92% with the market. The hedge fund held 548,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $195.39M, up from 215,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maplelane Capital Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $142.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 10.35% or $37.5 during the last trading session, reaching $324.94. About 26.05M shares traded or 345.35% up from the average. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has risen 8.05% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 29/03/2018 – NETFLIX IS SAID TO BE CLOSE TO EUROPACORP DEAL: LES ECHOS; 30/05/2018 – Shopping is evolving from buying to subscribing, led by Netflix, Spotify and Stitch Fix: #CodeCon; 16/04/2018 – NETFLIX REVERSES, DOWN 1 PCT IN EXTENDED TRADE AFTER QUARTERLY REPORT; 13/04/2018 – Comcast to include Netflix in cable bundles; 06/04/2018 – RTE Online: Netflix offering more than $300m for billboard company – reports; 24/04/2018 – Air Bud Entertainment Announces Major Partnerships For Newest Film “PUP STAR: WORLD TOUR” Creating Over 30 Million Consumer lmpressions! On Netflix & Digital HD May 5; 06/03/2018 – NETFLIX: WERE NOT DOING LIVE SPORTS; 23/04/2018 – NETFLIX INC NFLX.O – OFFERING OF NOTES WAS UPSIZED FROM AN ORIGINALLY ANNOUNCED AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF $1.5 BLN; 15/04/2018 – political HEDGE: Weekend Rewind April 6, 2018@6:11am Netflix offering more than $300 million for billboard company; 05/03/2018 – Netflix’s Hastings Steals Spotlight With Top Wealth Gain in 2018

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in Laboratory Crp Of Amer Hldgs (LH) by 1.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. California State Teachers Retirement System sold 3,018 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.34% with the market. The institutional investor held 166,625 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.49 million, down from 169,643 at the end of the previous reported quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System who had been investing in Laboratory Crp Of Amer Hldgs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.25B market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $175.1. About 250,897 shares traded. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) has declined 6.65% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.08% the S&P500. Some Historical LH News: 30/04/2018 – LabCorp to Sell Covance Food Solutions to Eurofins for $670 Million

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Foster Dykema Cabot Incorporated Ma invested in 1,010 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Brown Advisory invested in 0% or 3,988 shares. Northern reported 0.44% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Virtu Fincl Ltd reported 0.24% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Ims Capital Mngmt accumulated 2,353 shares or 0.69% of the stock. Horan Cap Advsrs Limited Liability Corp reported 0.13% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Cleararc Inc reported 10,576 shares. Intrust State Bank Na invested in 0.28% or 3,129 shares. 2,557 were reported by Cwm Ltd Company. Fort Point Capital Prns Ltd stated it has 0.11% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Tiedemann Advsrs Limited Liability Co has 4,531 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Wg Shaheen & Assoc Dba Whitney & stated it has 0.1% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Brown Brothers Harriman And reported 0% stake. Switzerland-based Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0.3% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Addison owns 1,431 shares for 0.39% of their portfolio.

Maplelane Capital Llc, which manages about $1.68B and $3.58 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Corning Inc (Put) (NYSE:GLW) by 120,000 shares to 1.13M shares, valued at $37.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tesla Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 198,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 441,500 shares, and cut its stake in Kemet Corp (Put) (NYSE:KEM).

Since January 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 insider sales for $25.15 million activity. HASTINGS REED had sold 67,907 shares worth $22.29 million.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $692,993 activity. On Tuesday, February 12 BELINGARD JEAN-LUC sold $540,407 worth of Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) or 3,700 shares.

Analysts await Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $2.90 EPS, down 2.68% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.98 per share. LH’s profit will be $285.64 million for 15.09 P/E if the $2.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.62 actual EPS reported by Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.69% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 58 investors sold LH shares while 204 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 87.65 million shares or 0.73% less from 88.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Liability Co accumulated 844,467 shares. Bluecrest Cap Mgmt holds 0.02% or 2,963 shares in its portfolio. Panagora Asset Management owns 0.01% invested in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) for 16,829 shares. 8,072 were accumulated by Sfe Invest Counsel. Captrust Advisors has 0.09% invested in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) for 14,377 shares. Natixis Limited Partnership holds 29,990 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Private Ocean Limited Liability, a California-based fund reported 138 shares. Gulf Bankshares (Uk) owns 23,053 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Sei, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 88,545 shares. Atwood & Palmer invested 0.02% in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Somerville Kurt F invested in 2,220 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Triangle Wealth Mgmt accumulated 21,992 shares. D E Shaw & Co Incorporated holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) for 68,128 shares. Old Dominion Cap Management reported 1,500 shares. Veritable LP holds 0.01% or 1,845 shares.