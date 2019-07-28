Maplelane Capital Holding in Irobot (Put) (IRBT) Has Decreased as Share Value Declined; Perritt Capital Management Lowered Photronics (PLAB) Stake as Stock Declined

Perritt Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Photronics Inc (PLAB) by 21.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perritt Capital Management Inc sold 83,723 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.56% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 298,850 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.82M, down from 382,573 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Photronics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $655.23 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $9.77. About 285,345 shares traded. Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) has risen 9.81% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.38% the S&P500. Some Historical PLAB News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Photronics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PLAB); 22/05/2018 – Photronics Sees 3Q Rev $128M-$136M; 29/03/2018 – Photronics to Host Analyst and Investor Event in New York City; 23/03/2018 Photronics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – Photronics 2Q Rev $130.8M; 22/05/2018 – Photronics 2Q EPS 15c; 22/05/2018 – Photronics Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – Photronics Sees 3Q EPS 12c-EPS 18c; 17/05/2018 – Photronics Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Maplelane Capital Llc decreased its stake in Irobot Corp (Put) (IRBT) by 36.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maplelane Capital Llc sold 365,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.45% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 630,000 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $74.15M, down from 995,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maplelane Capital Llc who had been investing in Irobot Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.69% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $74.51. About 1.01M shares traded or 25.44% up from the average. iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT) has risen 48.80% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.37% the S&P500. Some Historical IRBT News: 24/04/2018 – IRobot Raises 2018 View To EPS $2.15-EPS $2.40; 24/04/2018 – IROBOT CORP IRBT.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.31, REV VIEW $1.07 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/04/2018 – IRobot to Amazon: Bring It On! — Barron’s Blog; 24/04/2018 – IROBOT CORP IRBT.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $1.05 BLN TO $1.08 BLN; 24/04/2018 – IRobot Backs 2018 Rev $1.05B-$1.08B; 26/04/2018 – IROBOT CORP IRBT.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $62 FROM $61; 23/04/2018 – IRobot to Amazon: Bring It On — Barron’s Blog; 24/04/2018 – IROBOT CORP IRBT.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP 19 TO 22 PCT; 16/03/2018 – Spruce Point knows over-hyped drone and robotics companies very well ( $IRBT and $AVAV ). $KTOS is the worse of breed, spending almost nothing on capex and R&D #skeptic #bearish; 07/03/2018 Norges Bank Buys New 1.4% Position in iRobot

Since February 1, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 2 sales for $66,672 activity. $59,752 worth of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) was sold by Progler Christopher J on Friday, February 1. Burr Richelle E also sold $16,170 worth of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) on Monday, February 4.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.22, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 23 investors sold PLAB shares while 57 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 61.71 million shares or 0.30% more from 61.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) to report earnings on August, 28. They expect $0.10 earnings per share, down 41.18% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.17 per share. PLAB’s profit will be $6.71M for 24.43 P/E if the $0.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.13 actual earnings per share reported by Photronics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.08% negative EPS growth.

Perritt Capital Management Inc, which manages about $709.62 million and $266.84 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tecnoglass Inc Shs (NASDAQ:TGLS) by 81,527 shares to 221,279 shares, valued at $1.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Maplelane Capital Llc, which manages about $1.68 billion and $3.58 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nomad Foods Ltd by 200,000 shares to 700,000 shares, valued at $14.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pivotal Software Inc by 50,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 550,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Restaurant Brands Intl Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold IRBT shares while 66 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 28.52 million shares or 1.20% more from 28.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

