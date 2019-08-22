Maplelane Capital Holding in Extra Space Storage (Put) (EXR) Trimmed by $5.05 Million; Nordstrom (JWN) Stock Declined While Altrinsic Global Advisors Lifted Holding

Maplelane Capital Llc decreased its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc (Put) (EXR) by 16.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maplelane Capital Llc sold 50,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.04% . The hedge fund held 250,000 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.48 million, down from 300,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maplelane Capital Llc who had been investing in Extra Space Storage Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $120.77. About 993,423 shares traded or 27.61% up from the average. Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) has risen 20.19% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.19% the S&P500. Some Historical EXR News: 01/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage 1Q Rev $285.5M; 17/05/2018 – Dir Skousen Gifts 500 Of Extra Space Storage Inc; 01/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage 1Q Net $88.3M; 01/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE 1Q FFO/SHR AS ADJ $1.09, EST. $1.09; 01/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE SEES FY FFO/SHR $4.53 TO $4.62; 08/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE STORAGE INC EXR.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $91 FROM $84; 24/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage Inc. Announces A 10.3% Increase To Quarterly Common Dividend; 24/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE STORAGE QTRLY DIVIDEND 86C/SHR VS 78C/SHR; EST. 78C; 24/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage Raises Dividend to 86c; 24/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE STORAGE RAISES DIVIDEND 10.3%

Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in Nordstrom Inc (JWN) by 19.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc bought 83,374 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.94% . The institutional investor held 521,844 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.16 million, up from 438,470 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Nordstrom Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.10B market cap company. The stock increased 5.53% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $26.54. About 9.12 million shares traded or 97.18% up from the average. Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) has declined 36.92% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.92% the S&P500. Some Historical JWN News: 06/03/2018 – Nordstrom family’s buyout offer rejected as ‘inadequate’; 09/04/2018 – New York Post: Nordstrom ready to open `on the go’ men’s store; 17/05/2018 – NORDSTROM INC – SEES 2018 EBIT $895 TO $940 MLN; 05/03/2018 – NORDSTROM REPORTS RECEIPT & REJECTION OF PROPOSAL TO BUY CO; 16/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Walmart and other retailers look to follow Macy’s lead; 17/05/2018 – Nordstrom Reports Weaker Same-Store Sales Growth, Net Sales Increase; 21/03/2018 – Nordstrom Partners With Stadium Goods To Bring Rare Sneakers To New Men’s Store — MarketWatch; 29/03/2018 – INDOCHINO Named the Official Made to Measure Suit of the New York Yankees; 20/03/2018 – Nordstrom is not ‘the everything store’ – it wants to win with high-quality brands; 17/05/2018 – NORDSTROM INC – SEES 2018 EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE (EXCLUDING IMPACT OF ANY FUTURE SHARE REPURCHASES) $3.35 TO $3.55

Maplelane Capital Llc, which manages about $1.68B and $3.58B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (Call) (NYSE:CRM) by 167,500 shares to 410,000 shares, valued at $64.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intelsat S A (Call) (NYSE:I) by 82,499 shares in the quarter, for a total of 282,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Wix Com Ltd (Put) (NASDAQ:WIX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 34 investors sold EXR shares while 124 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 127 raised stakes. 124.46 million shares or 2.44% more from 121.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has 202,036 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. National Bank & Trust Of America De holds 649,433 shares. 216 were accumulated by Sun Life Inc. The Minnesota-based Gradient Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.54% in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR). Teacher Retirement System Of Texas has 0.23% invested in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) for 261,778 shares. Employees Retirement Of Texas accumulated 0.01% or 6,000 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR). American Assets Management Ltd Co has invested 0.83% in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR). Hsbc Public Ltd Com invested in 0.02% or 97,233 shares. Ls Investment Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 13,577 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Tobam holds 2.48% or 480,772 shares. Apg Asset Us accumulated 0.96% or 1.29M shares. Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio owns 185,264 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Retirement Of Alabama invested in 59,275 shares. Proshare Advsr Limited Company accumulated 69,991 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 54 investors sold JWN shares while 150 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 91.49 million shares or 7.62% less from 99.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0.04% invested in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). New York-based Goldman Sachs Gru has invested 0.01% in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). Td Asset Management Incorporated has invested 0% in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). Evergreen Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Co reported 179,472 shares or 0.8% of all its holdings. Baldwin Brothers Ma reported 75 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt has invested 0% of its portfolio in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). Nelson Roberts Advsrs Limited invested in 0% or 200 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas invested in 24,000 shares or 0.02% of the stock. 48,564 are owned by Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Switzerland) Sa. Gam Holdg Ag owns 22,779 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt Inc owns 76,577 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Hudock Group Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) for 112 shares. M&T Retail Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) for 4,941 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 76,821 shares. Stifel reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN).

